Fearless Abolitionist Leaders Janaé Bonsu and Bella BAHHS Are ‘Unapologetic’
*”Unapologetic” is a riveting civil rights film, a story producer Morgan Johnson said no one has told “through the lens of young women grassroots organizers.”
The opening scene is gripping; a freezing Chicago day, suddenly scores of determined millennial demonstrators including fearless Janaé Bonsu and Bella BAHHS (Black Ancestors Here Healing Society) descend on a packed restaurant. They walk and talk with determination around the room – urging the brunch goers, mostly White, to say the names of Sandra Bland (discovered in 2015 hanged in a Texas jail cell) and Rekia Boyd (shot and killed in 2012 by an off-duty Chicago police detective) and other Black men, women and children who were police brutality victims.
“In telling this story from the perspective of Black women we intentionally centered that identity throughout the narrative to really create a dialogue and conversation about what it means to organize and shout it out to your community,” Ashley O’Shay, the director of the documentary explained to EURweb.com.
At the heart of the documentary is an up-close look at the private and public battles “that transformed Chicago” waged by Bonsu and BAHHS, two queer women organizers and self-described abolitionists.\
Bonsu explained why she considers herself an abolitionist saying, “Incarceration is the 21st century version of slavery,” when talking to Girl Crush magazine. “I feel like my role living in the 21st century is the same as those abolitionists who were alive during the slave era, like the Harriet Tubmans and the Frederick Douglasses.”
This avant-garde movie untangles millennials musings around the new reckoning with racial injustice. “Unapologetic” also ruminates about gender bias – why the police killings of Boyd in the Windy City and other Black women across the country do not get as much national attention as Black men murdered by cops in America.
“Rekia Boyd was a young woman who is around my age, well she would have been around my age if she were still alive. I’m 31 years old. Rekia Boyd was murdered shortly after Treyvon Martin, which we know Treyvon Martin kind of like sparked the movement for Black lives. But what we did not see was Black women’s names being uplifted with the same visibility as Treyvon Martin or Michael Brown,” said Johnson, co-creator of the digital media platform The TRiiBE.
The documentary captures a heated 2016 Chicago Police Board meeting presided over by board president Lori Lightfoot. She heard from scores of speakers angry that Detective Dante Servin still had a job. They insisted that Servin be terminated without his pension for the fatal shooting of Boyd. Servin found not guilty of involuntary manslaughter for killing Boyd, decided to resign in 2016 just days before a departmental hearing that would have determined whether to strip him of his badge.
The city paid $4.5 million to Boyd’s family as part of a wrongful death settlement.
“Young people have attempted to impose upon me as president of the police board a power that I don’t possess. They want any police officer who kills an African American to be fired, stripped of their pension without any due process, any investigation,” Lightfoot says in the film. We don’t see her, just hear her forlorn sounding voice, as chants of “I am Rekia Boyd” fade away.
Johnson maintains this feature “kind of pulls back the curtain” on Chicago politics and politicians including Lightfoot, now mayor of Chicago.
“I think Mayor Lightfoot has a national persona of being like a darling of the progressive movement when in fact movement leaders of Chicago they very much see her as an adversary and have seen her that way for quite some time,” Johnson argues.
O’Shay revealed the catalyst for “her first venture into the feature world” centers around an issue she took to heart – unsung civil rights sheroes like Ella Baker, who was alongside Rev. Martin Luther King when he formed the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) and Fannie Lou Hamer, with only a sixth grade education was a “forceful personality” for voting rights.
“I don’t think the issue in the ‘60’s and the civil rights movement was that Black women weren’t there they certainly had their hands on many, many things. The issue is less about whether or not women were there and what they were doing it’s just about where that perspective has or has not been centered,” said O’Shay.
The film is produced by Kartemquin Films (behind National Geographic’s current CITY SO REAL series).
Check out “Unapologetic” at these festivals: the DOC NYC festival, moved online for the first time, (www.docnyc.net/film/unapologetic/) through November 19, 2020 and the Black Harvest Film Festival, first-ever all-virtual edition (www.siskelfilmcenter.org/bhff2020) through November 30, 2020.
The “Unapologetic” website is at www.unapologeticfilm.com/.
By Tené Croom
@TcTene
Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose and Newcomer Madalen Mills Star in Netflix’s Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
*Netflix is giving Lifetime and Hallmark a run for their money when it comes to Christmas movies. Their new original movie “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey“ is a Christmas musical delight.
Newcomer Madalen Mills steals the show with her charismatic charm and angelic voice. She plays Journey, the granddaughter of scorn toy inventor Jeronicus Jangle, who falls into depression and lacks inspiration after his apprentice steals all of his inventions. His estranged daughter played by Anika Noni Rose decides it’s time to break their silence and sends her daughter to spend time with her grandfather.
Jeronicus is highly annoyed by her arrival but Journey’s infectious smile and optimistic spirit turn out to be exactly what he needed to find his happiness again. Many times during the holidays some people tend to feel down and have a hard time finding the magic of Christmas. We spoke to the cast about the film and what advice could be given to people going through this.
Phylicia Rashad, who narrates the film said “There’s something really wonderful about being around children.” If you have children in your family, spend some time with them and watch how they lift your spirits.
This film also shows you how your life can change when you let people in to help you. After years of being uninspired Jernonicus let his apprentice steal more than just his inventions. He allowed him to steal his joy and confidence and he was on the verge of losing everything again. Journey’s persistence in getting him to create again led him to once again believe in himself and the spirit of the holidays. He goes from being a scrooge to dancing in the streets with the children in the town.
“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” is a film for everyone. Even if you don’t care for musicals don’t write this movie off. Seeing Forest Whitaker break out his dance moves and getting chills from Anika Noni Rose’s voice. You will not be disappointed you gave this movie a shot.
Don’t miss “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” streaming on Netflix from November 13.
New Music Buzz: Jazzy Rita Shelby’s ‘Goodbye 2020’
*SB Music presents “Goodbye 2020” a new single for the times we are in.
“Goodbye 2020” is performed by Jazzy Rita Shelby and written by Miss Shelby (ASCAP) and Eddie Lawrence Miller (BMI).
It’s the perfect anthem to end a year that has impacted the globe.
EURweb’s Jazzy Rita is also a prolific lyricist who has teamed up with Eddie Miller for “Goodbye 2020” because it was timely and convenient for the birth of a song such as this.
Eddie Miller is a coveted keyboardist & vocalist who performs regularly with Brian Culbertson and he’s the Rhodes Festival musical director. Jazzy Rita rose to notoriety as host & performer at The Starlight Jazz Serenade, an annual benefit concert in North Hollywood with an A list of stars. As a teen Miss Shelby was inspired to write songs by the legendary David Porter.
This year has been a year like no other. “Goodbye 2020” is an ode to the world for the year that we have seen and the hope that lies ahead. Radio Programmers click here for adds.
“Goodbye 2020” is released on the SB Music label and was recorded at Wishing Wells Studio in Canoga Park, CA. Willie Daniels and Mildred Black perform background vocals along with Jazzy Rita. The video is produced & directed by Jazzy Rita (LaRita Shelby), filmed & edited by Reggie Simon of Simon Vision Media, with wardrobe styling by Jazzy Rita and Poet Roni Girl’s Army Couture. “Goodbye 2020” is available on most digital platforms. Click here to listen on Spotify.
Keegan-Michael Key and Ricky Martin Talk Playing Villains in ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’ / WATCH
*What makes a good Christmas movie? A Christmas miracle and a Christmas villain, but when the film has two villains it makes for an even better story.
“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” stars Keegan- Michael Key and Ricky Martin as two evil Christmas toy stealing masterminds.
Key’s character is the apprentice of Jeronicus Jangle, an inventor and toymaker played by Forest Whitaker. Jeronicus invents Don Juan, a talking toy with a devious personality played by Ricky Martin. Don Juan convinces the apprentice to steal him and Jeronicus’ other inventions so they can become the new world-famed Christmas toy makers. This leaves Jeronicus depressed and uninspired to create after this betrayal.
We asked Keegan-Michael Key and Rickey Martin where they think their characters rank on the list of worst Christmas villains.
“ One and two,” says Martin
“I even think Don Juan is number one. Don Juan is just evil,” says Key.
That evil spirit leads Don Juan to once again convince the apprentice to steal from Jeronicus when their business begins to fail and they realize Jeronicus has invented a new toy.
But it won’t be as easy as the first time because Journey, Jeronicus’ granddaughter played by Madalen Mills, refuses to let history repeat it’s self. Journey’s brilliant mind and advantageous and fearless spirit are a good matchup for the two evil villains, as she fights back to save her grandfather’s new invention.
“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” is the perfect visual representation of what Christmas feels like. The bright colors, special effects, singing, and dancing will keep you in the holiday spirit, but the film will also keep you on the edge of your seat as you watch the battle of good vs evil. Who will prevail? Make sure you catch this Netflix original steaming starting Friday, November 13.
