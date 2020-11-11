Patti LaBelle’s Son Caught Up in Bizarre ‘Black Gay Guy’ Tweets from Former Congressional Candidate

*Pattie LaBelle’s son William Holte appears to be caught up in some bizarre controversy with a former Pennsylvania Republican congressional candidate.

Dean Browning, a white man who just lost his election bid, took to his Twitter account on Tuesday to share a pro-Donald Trump message. However, in the post, he described himself as a gay Black man.

“I’m a black gay guy and I can personally say that Obama did nothing for me, my life only changed a little bit and it was for the worse,” the since-deleted post read. “Everything is so much better under Trump though. I feel respected – which I never do when democrats are involved.”

And with that, Twitter users immediately concluded that Browning posted the anti-Obama message to his main account by mistake, after forgetting to switch to his faux page.

Twitter sleuths uncovered what they believe is his fake account, where Browning poses in digital blackface as a Trump-loving gay Black man named Dan Purdy under user name @DanPurdy322. The account was created last month and follows Browning, the president and GOP politicians.

Browning apologized for not making clear that he simply quoted a message he received from Purdy, but people weren’t buying it.

it seems Dean Browning not only has an alt account where he argues for Trump “as a black man”, but where he also just says outwardly racist things “as a black man” pic.twitter.com/jZoKCY9fVD — Quinton Reviews 🎬 (@Q_Review) November 10, 2020

It wasn’t long before a man claiming to be Dan Purdy posted a video defending Browning. But the sleuths noted that Purdy appears to be William Holte, who happens to be the son of Patti LaBelle.

william holte aka the son of patti labelle aka dan purdy aka dean browning who works at boutique landscape design aka four seasons total landscaping aka this shit is so fucking funny lmaaaooo pic.twitter.com/YSUJ3uDwqV — abs 🙂 (@tropicanapussy) November 10, 2020

Holte apparently works at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, the Philadelphia family business that served as the unlikely backdrop for a Trump campaign press conference this week.

A hot mess all around.