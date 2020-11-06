Press Release
Multicultural Media & Correspondents Association (MMCA) Honors Dick Parsons on Nov. 11
*WASHINGTON, DC – The Multicultural Media & Correspondents Association (MMCA), an advocacy organization leading a national call to action to increase media diversity, announced today that media and corporate giant Richard “Dick” Parsons will be among the honorees for the 5th Annual Multicultural Media Correspondents Dinner (MMCDTM), which this year will be held as a virtual media diversity awards ceremony on November 11, 2020.
Other honorees will include Senator Marco Rubio, Senator Jacky Rosen, Lisa Ling, Maria Hinojosa, Nikole Hannah-Jones and Detavio Samuels.
“The importance of diversity and culture in the media cannot be overstated,” said MMCA Honoree Dick Parsons. “While we’ve made some progress, there is still more to be done. In this time of civil unrest and a call for equal representation, there is a great need for the MMCA to continue its boots-on-the ground work to lobby for change and help create pathways to ownership of media platforms and opportunities in front and behind the camera for people of color.”
The MMCDTM is an exclusive, invitation only event that will be emceed by actresses and comedians Sherri Shepherd and Kym Whitley. Aida Rodriguez will return to provide comedic relief.
“In the wake of the current social justice movement, this event will underscore our ongoing efforts, along with the work of those we honor, to achieve more representation in media, particularly in ownership,” said Olga Lucia Torres, MMCA Board Chair.
Though more than 40 percent of the population, Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) have no significant ownership in an industry that represents 20 percent of the economy and where barriers to a sustainable business model remain insurmountable. According to the Federal Communications Commission, ownership of full-power commercial television stations and commercial FM radio stations by women and people of color was around 10 percent.
The event will also feature a VIP Cocktail reception complete with cocktail kits and celebrity bartender in a virtual event room.
MMCA’s event partners include: DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music & Entertainment (OCTFME), National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), National Newspaper Publishers Associations (NNPA), Asian American Journalist Association (AAJA), National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters (NABOB), National Association of Latino Independent Producers, Multicultural Media Telecom and Internet Coalition (MMTC), Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI), Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies (APAICS) and ALLvanza.
MMCA is a nonpartisan/nonprofit organization leading a call to action to increase media diversity. In just its fifth year, MMCA has become a trusted convener and facilitator of thought leadership, resource and information sharing and strategic engagement between multicultural media stakeholders, tech and media decision-makers, policymakers and private entities committed to increasing the percentage of diverse media stakeholders and content. www.mmcadc.org; @mmcadc on all platforms.
Arts & Culture
Juan and Lisa Winans Say Faith and Commitment Are Keys to Marriage During COVID Quarantine
*Recording artists Juan and Lisa Winans say that faith and commitment to the sanctity of marriage have helped them through the current COVID-19 pandemic, which has proven challenging for many married partners. The couple has already reached the Top 5 of Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart with their dynamic new Dare Records single titled “It Belongs To Me,” featuring a guest appearance by six-time Grammy Award winner Marvin L. Winans. During this season, they’ve also come to appreciate their unique position as husband and wife and the impact their marriage can make. From the way they minister in song on stage, writing collaborations, or when speaking at marriage events, they’ve witnessed the grace of God empowering others through their relationship.
“It Belongs To Me” is more remarkable because it was recorded and released during the worldwide global pandemic, a time when many families are feeling the strain of illness, home confinement, and devastating changes to their income. The stress of quarantine living has led to a 34 percent uptick in divorce filings over the same March-to-June period in 2019, with 31 percent pointing to quarantine as a contributing factor, and 20 percent of those seeking divorce having been married for five months or less, according to a 2020 poll by Legal Templates.
Juan and Lisa, married for 13 years with a young daughter, say that faith, commitment, and scheduling self-care breaks go a long way to helping them overcome any challenges.
“I think COVID has presented us an opportunity,” says Juan. “What God is saying to people is that this is a moment to realign ourselves with His Word, to realign and reprioritize the things that we are giving our time to, the things that we are giving our emotion, our meditation too.”
“This is a season unlike anything that we’ve ever witnessed,” adds Lisa. “The stress is extraordinary, but it’s important to take a break and to take time to evaluate and not make any knee-jerk reactions based on where we are right now, but understanding that this too shall pass. If you can get through this season and then move into some therapy and more positive associations with your marriage, then you may find that you have good reasons to stay.”
Juan concludes: “Some days you feel more successful than others, but ultimately so much of this is about commitment: Our commitment to Christ, our commitment to our spouses not to give up when things get difficult. That’s where the love and that’s where the choice to love should come to the forefront.”
Maintaining ties to friends and a church family during quarantine can also prove difficult during this pandemic. “I would encourage couples out there to try to find community in the best way that you can,” says Lisa. “I know sometimes you have Zoom fatigue or you want to be isolated and you get used to the isolation. But I would say to fight for those relationships that you know support your marriage, that you know support your walk with Christ, and actively guard your marriage and actively invest in it. Invest in the spiritual life of your marriage.”
Juan, a third-generation member of the award-winning Winans family, began his career as a member of Winans Phase 2, along with his eldest brother, Carvin, and his cousins Marvin Winans, Jr., and Michael Winans, Jr. The group’s first recording, We Got Next, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Album charts. Juan’s father, Carvin Winans, is a member of the five-time Grammy Award-winning group, The Winans, which includes his uncles Marvin, Michael, and the late Ronald Winans. Juan also starred in the theatrical production of Born For This: The BeBe Winans Story written by his uncle BeBe Winans and also starred his sister, Deborah Joy Winans of the hit drama series, Greenleaf.
Lisa, formerly Lisa Kimmey, is best known as a member and lead songwriter of the chart-topping Contemporary Christian music trio Out of Eden with her sisters Andrea Kimmey-Baca and Danielle Kimmey Torrez. The group released seven career albums from 1994-2006 including the critically-acclaimed No Turning Back, This Is Your Life, and Hymns. During Lisa’s tenure, she made a special guest appearance on the ‘90s hit sitcom, “Moesha,” which streaming giant Netflix recently added to its lineup of African American classics from the 1990s and early 2000s. She also was a host of original programming for the Gospel Music Channel and hosted the Verizon Wireless “How Sweet the Sound” choir competition along with Donald Lawrence.
Married since 2007, Juan and Lisa have each written dozens of songs for other artists. Together they also made an appearance on the NBC reality competition “Songland,” where they competed as songwriters to be mentored by the likes of Boyz II Men and others in their songwriting craft. Their April 2020 appearance garnered as much appreciation for Juan and Lisa’s incredible voices as for their compositional skills.
“It Belongs To Me” is available wherever music is sold and streamed. For more information on Juan and Lisa Winans visit www.JuanAndLisaWinans.com.
Entrepreneur JoAnn Scaife Launches Intriguing New Weekly Podcast, Black History Matters 365
*Entrepreneur and respected communicator JoAnn Scaife has launched an intriguing new weekly podcast, Black History Matters 365. Scaife was recently named the national spokesperson for Black History 365 Education (BH365), a new educational organization focused on documenting the history of Black persons, groups, and cultures in North America.
Recent guests on the podcast have included authors Joel A. Freeman, Ph.D., and Dr. Walter Milton, Jr. of Black History 365: An Inclusive Account of American History; Chris Sanders, former NFL wide receiver for the Tennessee Titans; Dr. Susan West, vice president and chief of staff at Belmont University; and Dr. Bernard LaFayette, Jr., Civil Rights Movement activist, and Freedom Rider.
“I am thrilled to be the host of this extraordinary new podcast, which is part of Black History 365 Education, a Black-owned and operated faith-based company that has created a revolutionary educational curriculum to display the inclusiveness of African American History,” says Scaife. “In addition to hosting the podcast, I am honored to serve as Black History 365 Education’s spokesperson and Liaison Entrepreneur for the faith-based market. This is truly a God-sent mission for me.”
In her position as BH365 spokesperson, Scaife will help communicate the message of the organization and its new U.S. history textbook, Black History 365 by Freeman and Milton. Both the podcast and the new textbook are generating strong support from educators and influential community leaders.
“Scaife’s podcast is unique because of the compelling questions she asks, along with her ability to unearth creative ways to fill in the education gap in our public schools, community-based organizations and also in the faith-based community,” says Dr. Freeman, who also is the CEO of The Freeman Institute.
“I believe in and support the K-12 Black History 365 (BH365) curriculum,” says Ambassador Andrew Young. “I encourage every school district throughout the United States to strongly consider adopting the comprehensive Black History 365 curriculum as their choice for African American studies.”
A serial entrepreneur whose endeavors include Living Single in Faith, a business that focuses on inspiring singles, and Restorations Corner Ministry, a non-profit organization that focuses on collegiate ministry, Scaife was a natural choice to launch the Black History Matters 365 podcast.
“Entrepreneurship is a mission in my life,” she explains. “I take it seriously, and launching the Black History Matters 365 podcast is one of my most passionate projects yet. It’s an honor to interview some of the greatest history-makers of our time. The goal of the podcast is to introduce the theme, ‘African American History as American History,’ in a whole new way, by shining a light on the lives of those in the past and present who have contributed to every level of life. Creating a space for their voices to be heard and for their stories to be told is something I commit to daily.”
Scaife is also the founder and CEO of Restorations Corner Ministry, a non-profit organization that focuses on collegiate ministry, which trains college students to become highly effective leaders on campus and in the community. She also is the founder of Living Single in Faith, a business that focuses on inspiring singles. She is the published author of the devotional book, Beside Still Waters, the first in a planned series of six volumes. For more information, visit besidestillwaters30.com.
Scaife, a graduate of Belmont University in Nashville, TN, made history as the first African American female to graduate from Belmont’s School of Religion. She currently is a candidate for the Master of Divinity degree and a scholarship recipient for the Women Leadership Initiative program at Central Baptist Theological Seminary. Her master’s emphasis is on the ministries of education and finance.
With a career of more than 20 years, Scaife has worked with numerous Christian publishing companies, churches, and music industry businesses, serving in the capacity of product manager and developer, advisor, magazine editor, marketing director, publisher, producer, and more. Studying, teaching, and leading others daily to understand the Word of God, her heartbeat is to impact others with the truths of the Bible through her personal and spiritual experiences. She is a highly sought-after inspirational speaker for religious organizations, businesses, universities, and civic institutions. She has amassed numerous awards and recognition throughout her journey, including Who’s Who Women of America; Editor of CCM Urban Magazine; Urban Mission Spokesperson for Wycliffe Bible Translators; Board Member of West African Children’s Mission in Chicago; Project Manager for West African Girls Skill Center in Burkina Faso; Gospel Music Association (GMA) Industry Track Committee Member and Urban Task Force Coordinator; Miss Teen World Pageant (State Representative for Florida); Miss Black Fort Walton Beach, Florida; and Miss Black Florida Pageant contestant.
A native of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Scaife currently resides in Nashville, TN, where she serves as a collegiate minister, entrepreneur, and businesswoman in the financial industry.
BH365 is a new educational organization focused on documenting the history of Black persons, groups, and cultures in North America. BH365’s purpose is to create cutting-edge resources that invite students, educators, and other readers to become critical thinkers, compassionate listeners, fact-based, respectful communicators, and action-oriented solutionists. For more information about Black History 365 Education and the organization’s history textbook, visit blackhistory365education.com.
Supporters can access the BHM 365 Podcast from a variety of podcast providers, including Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Overcast, Deezer, and many others. For more information about the BHM 365 Podcast, visit blackhistorymatters365.buzzsprout.com.
HBCU Good Trouble Takeover Encourages HBCU Students to Stroll to the Polls Nov. 3
*Entertainers, athletes and influencers are uniting for “HBCU Good Trouble Takeover…Walk. Run. Stroll to the Polls,” a virtual pre-party on Election-Day-Eve, Monday, November 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET on a variety of social platforms. The livestream is sponsored by Verizon Media and Citi, with a grant by Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and includes musical performances by 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, and more.
HBCU Heroes, founded by NBA veteran George Lynch, marketing entrepreneur Tracey Pennywell, and media personality/branding strategist Kwame Jackson, is producing the extravaganza. The call-to-action campaign is targeted to engage the 228,000 plus HBCU students nationwide at over 100 HBCUs with a lineup of musical performances, celebrity interviews, a step show contest, band performances from renowned homecoming halftime shows, and more.
The livestream follows weeklong FREE screenings for all HBCUs of the documentary, JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE, which chronicles the life and career of the legendary civil rights activist and global icon, as well as how he lived his life making “good trouble” and fighting for equality in America.
Part after-party for the screenings and pre-party for the November 3rd stroll to the polls, the HBCU community and general public are invited to the virtual livestream on Monday, November 2 as celebrities galvanize HBCU students to vote on Election Day. Livestream platforms include REVOLT, Yahoo Entertainment, HBCU Gameday, HBCUgo TV, HBCU Heroes social media platforms (Twitch, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube), and more.
Celebrities, athletes, and advocates lending their voices to the HBCU Good Trouble Takeover include NBA player Justin Jackson (Dallas Mavericks) who is doing his part with an interview by HBCU students LIVE discussing voting from an athlete’s perspective. Others include cameos by Chris Paul, DL Hughley, Rob Covington (Houston Rockets), Kyle O’Quinn (Philadelphia 76ers), Shannon Sharpe, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Renee Montgomery (WNBA), Mike Vick, Kym Whitley, Bill Bellamy, Lloyd Pierce (Coach/ATL Hawks), Akbar Gbajabiamila (host/American Ninja Warrior), Tarik Cohen (Chicago Bears), Shaun Robinson (host/ 90 Day Fiance’), Jasmine Burke (Saints and Sinners), Chris Broussard, Mayor Stephen Reed (Montgomery, AL), Jahliel Thurman (CEO of Yard Talk 101), Jaquie Williams (CIAA Commissioner), Erika Alexander, actress/activist and producer of the film John Lewis: Good Trouble, VoteRiders, and Black Voters Matter.
“I’ve been making trouble all my life and now I’m doing it for a good cause,” said D.L. Hughley, comic, radio show host, and NY Times best-selling author. “Working with this group of celebrities, athletes, and organizations to amplify HBCU voter participation is an honor.”
HBCU students will also be featured throughout the entire livestream via Q & As on “Good Trouble,” panels, performances, first-hand voting stories, and more.
The film screenings and post-discussion livestream are geared to increase voter participation among HBCU students. “HBCU students experienced the largest drop in voter turnout for the 2016 election, so we’re honored to make good trouble and celebrate John Lewis as we engage this audience to underscore how important it is for them to go to the polls,” says Tracey Pennywell, Co-founder of HBCU Heroes.
“Citi’s mission and purpose have long been rooted in enabling growth and progress. As communities come together to solve issues around equity and civil rights, we hope this film inspires future leaders to stand for change, take action and create meaningful impact,” says Mary Ann Villanueva, Director of Brand Culture and Engagement at Citi.
In an effort to prevent a repeat of 2016’s drop in student voter turnout, HBCU Heroes jumped into action rallying the support of celebrities, HBCU alumni, leaders and community groups to help connect with and educate students on the importance of voting while encouraging them to go vote on Election Day.
Melinda Arons, Senior Vice President of Social Impact at Participant, which launched the Good Trouble campaign said, “We’re proud of our ongoing partnership with HBCU Heroes to lift up Congressman John Lewis’ legacy of making good trouble and supporting HBCU students’ voting rights. With only days left to vote in this election, this is an incredible opportunity to make sure everyone has access to the ballot box.”
The “HBCU Good Trouble Takeover” campaign is in partnership with Magnolia Pictures, Participant, and Color Farm Media, and is led by HBCU Heroes. Amplification support includes organization partners When We All Vote, Yard Talk 101, HBCU Pride Nation, Rock the Vote, and local community groups.
“With college students and Black Americans so dramatically and disportionately impacted by these voter ID laws, VoteRiders is honored to double down on this incredible partnership and ensure that every single HBCU student is fully prepared to make their voice heard by November 3,” said Shannon Anderson, Chief Operating Officer of VoteRiders. “We’re so excited to get into some more ‘good trouble’ together, and truly honor the legacy of Congressman Lewis exactly how he asked us to — with action.”
“For 30 years, Rock the Vote has worked to build the political power of young people. We are thrilled to partner with HBCU Heroes and support their work to turn out the HBCU vote in 2020,” said Carolyn DeWitt, President and Executive Director of Rock the Vote. “HBCU students have incredible power to determine the direction of our country and our communities. And, we must fight fiercely to protect that power and the right to vote, while empowering students with information and resources to make their voices heard in our democracy.”
The star-studded HBCU Good Trouble Takeover…Walk. Run. Stroll to the Polls live-stream can be viewed on a variety of digital platforms, Monday, November 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET via:
REVOLT: https://www.youtube.com/user/revolttv
Twitch: twitch.tv/hbcuheroes
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZEgm2d2KNtsHg3NHC2Zi1g
Website: http://www.hbcuheroes.org
Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/hbcuheroes
For more information, contact Tracey Pennywell at [email protected].
About HBCU Heroes:
HBCU Heroes was founded by NBA veteran George Lynch and entrepreneur Tracey Pennywell. With corporate branding strategy deployed by Kwame Jackson, the three have poised this nonprofit as one of the leaders in the HBCU space. HBCU Heroes sits at the nexus of culture, community & commerce with partnerships designed to create maximum impact at the highest level to uplift the HBCU community. Their proven track record with fundraisers & streamathons, and digital funding drives have uniquely positioned them as a premiere one-stop shop, providing content and social impact initiatives that resonate directly with the HBCU universe. National coverage includes Forbes, Sports Illustrated, BET, Undefeated, Black Enterprise, ESPN, Black News Channel and more. Visit http://www.HBCUHeroes.org. for more information and follow @HBCUHeroes on social media for updates.
