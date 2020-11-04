Automotive
JeffCars.com’s Review: 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 S
Test Vehicle’s MSRP: $133,075 (Base Model: $114,000)
Seating Capacity: 5
Standard Safety Features: airbags; ABS; an electronic stability control system; a traction control system; a brake hold feature; a rearview camera; an active brake assist system; and a blind spot assist system
Options: 22-inch spoke wheels; optional paint color; a carbon fiber engine cover; an augmented video; rear side airbags; a panoramic sunroof; a four zone automatic climate control system; a black headliner; and heated rear seats
Other AMG Trims:
AMG GLE53
AMG GLE63
Standard Audio On Test Vehicle: AM/FM/HD with SiriusXM, Burmester surround system
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto: Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity: Yes
USB Connectivity: Yes
Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty: 4 years or 50,000 miles
Powertrain Warranty: 4 years or 50,000 miles
Standard Engine/Horsepower: 4.0-liter, 8-cylinder/603-hp
Recommended Fuel: Premium
Standard Fuel Mileage: 15-city/19-hwy
What’s New: The high-performance GLE 63 S is all new for the 2021 model year. Its the latest addition to the GLE line.
For the full review, click here.
About The Reviewer: Jeff Fortson is the host of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only multicultural syndicated automotive radio show on the airwaves. The 30-minute weekly program, which airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials, includes one-on-one conversations with many of today’s pioneers and influencers. The engaging show, which goes beyond traditional car talk, can be heard via all mobile and stationary infotainment devices, clicking here.
Automotive
2022 GMC HUMMER EV Debuts as ‘Edition 1’
*DETROIT – GMC announced today that reservations1 are being accepted for its new supertruck, the 2022 GMC HUMMER EV, which launches with initial production fall of next year in the unique Edition 1 trim.
“The GMC HUMMER EV is revolutionary, defying what the industry thinks of as a pickup truck,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global Buick and GMC. “The Edition 1’s tailored off-road content will make HUMMER EV’s unprecedented capability and zero-emissions a very special proposition for customers.”
Every GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 will be identically appointed and fully equipped. Each features a white exterior and a unique Lunar Horizon interior, with special “Edition 1” interior badging.
OFF-ROADING
- Extreme Off-Road Package includes 18-inch wheels, 35-inch-OD Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires, underbody armor, rock sliders, underbody cameras2 — as a part of a best-in-class number of available camera views — and more
- Adaptive Air Suspension with available segment-leading Extract Mode3 capability
- Segment-exclusive 4 Wheel Steer with CrabWalk4 diagonal-drive functionality
PERFORMANCE
- Three-motor e4WD propulsion system (including torque vectoring) with GM-estimated best-in-class 1,000 horsepower and GM-estimated 11,500 lb-ft of torque
- GM-estimated 350+ miles driving range5 on a full charge
- 800-volt DC fast charging6 capability. HUMMER EV Edition 1 is expected to have industry-best charging capability at any of the new 350-kilowatt high output public DC fast charging stations7 — the fastest method supported by current charging standards
- Watts to Freedom8 for maximum acceleration capability, including a GM-estimated 0-60 mph in approximately 3 seconds
- The latest version of Super Cruise9, an available driver assistance feature offering hands-free driving on more than 200,000 miles (approximately 322,000 km) of enabled roads, and a new lane automatic changing feature, where the system can determine when a lane change is optimal and initiate the maneuver, while following signaling protocols
- Continuous damping Adaptive Ride Control
DESIGN & UTILITY
- Industry-leading Infinity Roof with removable transparent Sky Panels that can stow in the “frunk” at the front of the vehicle
- Power rear drop glass and power tonneau cover
- MultiPro Tailgate
- 13.4-inch diagonal infotainment10 screen and 12.3-inch diagonal driver information center display
The 2022 HUMMER EV Edition 1 will have a starting MSRP of $112,59511, including destination, leading a range of additional trims to be introduced in future model years. Standard equipment on all, including Edition 1, includes Super Cruise9 capability with three years of service, UltraVision12 with High Definition Surround Vision2, Digital Key, 35-inch-OD tires, Infinity Roof, power rear drop glass, six-function MultiPro Tailgate and more.
Future trim highlights13:
The HUMMER EV will be the first full-electric vehicle in GMC’s portfolio powered by General Motors’ new Ultium battery system. The battery cells will be produced as part of a joint venture with LG Chem, at a new facility, in Lordstown, Ohio.
Initial production begins in late 2021, at GM’s Factory ZERO Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center14 — a nearly 40-year-old facility repurposed and retooled with a $2.2-billion investment devoted to electric vehicle production. Future production vehicles out of the factory will offer zero emissions.
Performance targets, estimates and capability specifications based on computer-aided analysis and simulation using virtual engineering tools. Estimates may vary depending on model and trim. Additional model and trim details can be found at GMC.com. Actual production model and results may vary.
More information and reservation details are available at www.gmc.com/HummerEV.
About GMC
With a strong foundation of manufacturing trucks since 1902 and now selling in a dozen countries across the world, GMC offers purpose-built vehicles designed and engineered to the highest standard. From the all-new compact SUV Terrain to the Sierra HD, our trucks and crossovers deliver GMC’s signature combination of intuitive technologies and premium execution, with the popular Denali representing the pinnacle of GMC design, performance and amenities. Details on all GMC models are available at www.gmc.com, on Twitter at @GMC or at www.facebook.com/gmc.
# # #
1Actual Production Model may vary. Initial availability Fall 2021. Limitations apply. At participating dealers.
2Safety or driver assistance features are no substitute for the driver’s responsibility to operate the vehicle in a safe manner. The driver should remain attentive to traffic, surroundings and road conditions at all times. Visibility, weather and road conditions may affect feature performance. Read the vehicle’s owner’s manual for more important safety limitations and information.
3Late availability. Model-year 2022 Edition 1 models will require a no-charge software update. Standard on model-year 2023 Edition 1 models.
4Limited to low speeds. Read the vehicle’s owner’s manual for more important safety limitations and information
5GM estimate based on a full charge. EPA estimates not yet available. Your actual range may vary based on several factors, including temperature, terrain, battery age, and how you use and maintain your vehicle.
6Requires use of publicly available 800-volt DC fast chargers.
7Actual charge times will vary based on battery condition, output of charger, vehicle settings and outside temperature.
8Read the vehicle’s owner’s manual for more important safety limitations and information.
9Even while using the Super Cruise driver assistance feature for compatible roads, always pay attention while driving and do not use a hand-held device. Requires properly equipped vehicle, active Super Cruise subscription, working electrical system, cell reception, and GPS signal.
10GMC Infotainment System functionality varies by model. Full functionality requires compatible Bluetooth and smartphone, and USB connectivity for some devices.
11MSRP excludes tax, title, license and dealer fees. Optional equipment is extra.
12Read the vehicle Owner’s Manual for important feature limitations and information. Some camera views require available accessory camera and installation. Not compatible with all trailers. See your dealer for details.
13Each model will have different performance capabilities.
14Of domestic and globally sourced parts.
source: GM/GMC
Automotive
Dr. Jennifer Satterfield-Siegel: It’s ‘Very Rewarding’ Being An African American NASCAR Team Owner
*“The more you know NASCAR. The more you love NASCAR,” declares Dr. Jennifer Satterfield-Siegel.
She was a recipient of the Industry Ambassador award at the recent virtual NASCAR Drive for Diversity Awards.
Satterfield-Siegel says it is “super cool” to currently be the only African American woman NASCAR race team owner. Other words came to her mind when she describes how she’s accelerated into the fast lane with her husband, Max Siegel, who is the exclusive manager of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Program.
“It’s very rewarding. I love the space that we are in with helping to develop drivers for the sport. I love that,” the pediatric dentist maintains adding there is a strong support system for her race team.
Growing up in Indianapolis, Indiana, home of the over a century old Indianapolis Motor Speedway, she has fond memories of going to the city’s iconic racetrack.
“Ever since I was a little girl my family we always went to the Indy 500 every year which was Memorial (Day) weekend. So, here in Indianapolis racing it’s just who we are,” the Circle City native said. “I never thought I wanted to be a race car driver. I wasn’t interested in it on that level when I was younger. Basically the exposure happened when my husband was the president of Dale Earnhardt Inc. and then I got the bug.”
READ THIS: Dr. Dre’s Wife Nicole Young Calls Him Out on ‘Ironclad Prenup’
No surprise Satterfield-Siegel would catch the racing fever when her husband ran the NASCAR-related organization started by seven-time Winston Cup champion Dale Earnhardt. Sadly, Earnhardt’s life came to a tragic end in 2001 when in the final lap of the Daytona 500 he crashed into a retaining wall and died instantly.
She and her husband co-own and manage Rev Racing. As NASCAR continues to diversify its landscape, Satterfield-Siegel looks for ways to increase opportunities for diverse drivers and pit crew members.
They strive for excellence with their race team she says, “It’s just we’ve done our best to get the best, that includes drivers and our head of athletic performance.”
Another team that makes Satterfield-Siegel and her husband even more wildly enthusiastic is their three children. They are all on the fast track to success.
“Our oldest is a junior at (The University of) Notre Dame and he’s a football player. Then we have a son who is in L.A. and he is at the L.A. Film Academy. Then we have a daughter who is a junior in high school and she is a scholar and an amazing volleyball player,” Satterfield-Siegel said.
She jokes that she never thought any of their children would pursue a career as racecar drivers because of the size of the stock cars used by NASCAR and other professional racing leagues.
“Our kids are big. There is no way they could fit in a (stock) car,” Satterfield-Siegel admitted with a laugh. “When they were little, they would go go-karting and that kind of thing. They’re interested in the business side, the development side, but I wouldn’t say they’re those athletes who are going to go around the track.”
She offers this advice to women who want to be winners, “Go for it. I think it’s so important that we dream and that we dream big. Women don’t allow people, places or things to define them or to stifle them.”
The NASCAR Drive for Diversity Awards are an annual event, this year held on October 8, and were established to honor the NASCAR industry’s diversity leaders as well as recognize top achievements.
By Tené Croom
@TcTene
#BlackLivesMatter
Ohio Business Owner Says His ‘White Lives Matter, Who Else Will Pay for Welfare’ Sign is Not Racist (Watch)
*The owner of a tire shop in Bethesda, Ohio has put a sign outside his door that has been labeled as racist, although he claims it wasn’t his intention.
“My sign states white lives matter, who else will pay for welfare. That is a question, not a statement, it doesn’t have a question mark at the end because I don’t have one to put there,” said Mike of Mike’s Tires, who also placed “Trump 2020” on the sign and defends the whole gesture as freedom of speech.
The president of the Belmont County chapter of the NAACP says the sign should be taken down as it promotes false information.
“We actually all pay for welfare recipients to receive their benefits,” said Belmont County NAACP President Jerry Moore. “When you just take facts out of thin air and put them on a billboard and call them facts, when they are your opinions, that becomes a problem.”
The business owner says the community is blowing it out of proportion.
“If you want to call it racist, you have that right, but I also have the right to put out on my sign, in my yard, what I want,” said Mike. “I’m not a racist person, I have black customers, black people deliver tires to me, I have nothing against them.”
Watch an interview with Mike and Jerry Moore in this news report below:
