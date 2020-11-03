Urban Films
Vivica A. Fox Recalls Making ‘History’ with 1996 Film ‘Set It Off’
*Vivica A. Fox became emotional reflecting on her 1996 hit film “Set It Off” while co-hosting ET on Monday.
“You’re going to make me cry!” Fox said on the show. “I love them,” she said of her castmates Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah and Kimberly Elise. “We made history together and I think that’s why I’m so emotional.”
Directed by F. Gary Gray, the story follows four close friends who plot a bank robbery.
“I am so proud of the director, F. Gary Gray, who over 20 years ago when we made that film, he really was a stickler for making the storyline believable,” Fox said. “He was so professional, he was just… we were throwing out pages, and rewriting it and making things work because he didn’t want us to be laughed at.”
READ MORE: Good News: Vivica A. Fox Says She Does NOT Have COVID 19 Despite Positive Test
“People literally walked out of the theater from Set It Off in tears and moved and went back to see it again,” she added.
Rosie Perez was initially offered the role of Frankie but she reportedly turned it down. Fox prepared for her audition for the part with the help of Will Smith.
“Will coached me for Set It Off in my trailer… He was dating Jada at the time. Guess he was trying to score some points and it worked, Will!” she joked.
Fox can next be seen in “True to the Game 2: Gena’s Story,” a sequel to the 2017 thriller based on Teri Woods’ novel of the same name.
“It was great to do the sequel, because it was an independent film, True to the Game, the first one. Columbus Short asked me to do it and people just loved it,” Fox said. “I love taking independent films, producing them and making others’ dreams come true. A film like this wouldn’t get financed — it really wouldn’t — but I came on and the project got greenlit.”
“I’m very grateful to [producer] Manny Halley that we have now a franchise,” she shared, revealing that True to the Game 3 is also in the works.
“True to the Game 2: Gena’s Story” hits theaters nationwide on Nov. 6.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Taraji P. Henson Tapped to Host 2020 American Music Awards
*ABC and Dick Clark Productions have tapped Taraji P. Henson to host the 2020 American Music Awards from Los Angeles later this month.
“The AMAs brings together the music community to celebrate what really drives all artists — the fans,” Henson said in a statement. “I’m proud to take the stage as this year’s host and also a fan for what promises to be an electrifying night of music.”
Leading with the most nominations are The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch, with eight nods each. Megan Thee Stallion has a total of five nominations, including new artist of the year as well as several nominations alongside Cardi B for their hit, “WAP.”
First-time nominees DaBaby and Doja Cat each earned four nominations.
See below for the full list of nominees (via PEOPLE).
The 2020 American Music Awards will broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. EST.
READ MORE: Oh, No! Taraji P. Henson and Fiance’ Kelvin Hayden Split. 🙁 She Confirms / WATCH
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Justin Bieber
- Post Malone
- Roddy Ricch
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Lewis Capaldi
- Doja Cat
- DaBaby
- Lil Baby
- Roddy Ricch
- Megan Thee Stallion
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
- DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
- Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
- Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”
- Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage Remix”
FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST
- BTS
- Billie Eilish
- EXO
- Ariana Grande
- NCT 127
Our #AMAs host @tarajiphenson put together a playlist for you to listen to while in line at your polling place! 🎶 Listen here: https://t.co/p0VmUnsWB5 pic.twitter.com/PxcEymGRxr
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 2, 2020
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
- Doja Cat, “Say So”
- Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
- Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”
- Taylor Swift, “cardigan”
- The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — POP/ROCK
- Justin Bieber
- Post Malone
- The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — POP/ROCK
- Dua Lipa
- Lady Gaga
- Taylor Swift
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP — POP/ROCK
- BTS
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
FAVORITE ALBUM — POP/ROCK
- Harry Styles, Fine Line
- Taylor Swift, folklore
- The Weeknd, After Hours
FAVORITE SONG — POP/ROCK
- Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”
- Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”
- Post Malone, “Circles”
- Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
- The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
😩😩😩 I couldn’t help myself 🤷🏾♀️. Me hosting the #AmericanMusicAwards2020 sooooo excited and honored! We gon have fun!!!! #GodIS 🙏🏾💋💋💋 https://t.co/uFJT1DScsq
— Taraji P. Henson (@tarajiphenson) November 2, 2020
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — COUNTRY
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — COUNTRY
- Gabby Barrett
- Miranda Lambert
- Maren Morris
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP — COUNTRY
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Old Dominion
FAVORITE ALBUM — COUNTRY
- Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get
- Blake Shelton, Fully Loaded: God’s Country
- Morgan Wallen, If I Know Me
FAVORITE SONG — COUNTRY
- Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
- Maren Morris, “The Bones”
- Blake Shelton (duet with Gwen Stefani), “Nobody but You”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — RAP/HIP-HOP
- DaBaby
- Juice WRLD
- Roddy Ricch
I’m thrilled to announce that I’ll be hosting the 2020 @AMAs! It’s going to be an electrifying night of music, so be sure to tune-in Sunday, November 22 at 8/7c on ABC! #amastnt WE GON HAVE SOME FUN!!! 🙌🏾🙏🏾💋💋💋 https://t.co/pn2KmLS3bd
— Taraji P. Henson (@tarajiphenson) November 2, 2020
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — RAP/HIP-HOP
- Cardi B
- Nicki Minaj
- Megan Thee Stallion
FAVORITE ALBUM — RAP/HIP-HOP
- Lil Baby, My Turn
- Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake
- Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial
FAVORITE SONG — RAP/HIP-HOP
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
- DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
- Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — SOUL/R&B
- Chris Brown
- John Legend
- The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — SOUL/R&B
- Jhene Aiko
- Doja Cat
- Summer Walker
FAVORITE ALBUM — SOUL/R&B
- Doja Cat, Hot Pink
- Summer Walker, Over It
- The Weeknd, After Hours
Congrats to @kanyewest who is nominated for Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational at the #AMAs! Here is how to vote for him: https://t.co/17NVgVOLxA 👏 pic.twitter.com/G0WwkcFJmx
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 31, 2020
FAVORITE SONG — SOUL/R&B
- Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
- Summer Walker, “Playing Games”
- The Weeknd, “Heartless”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — LATIN
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Ozuna
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — LATIN
- Becky G
- KAROL G
- Rosalía
FAVORITE ALBUM — LATIN
- Amuel AA, Emmanuel
- Bad Bunny, Las Que No Iban a Salir
- Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
FAVORITE SONG — LATIN
- Bad Bunny, “Vete”
- Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin, “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)”
- KAROL G & Nicki Minaj, “Tusa”
FAVORITE ARTIST — ALTERNATIVE ROCK
- Billie Eilish
- Tame Impala
- Twenty One Pilots
.@LILUZIVERT is nominated for Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop for “Eternal Atake” at the #AMAs and you can vote now ➝ https://t.co/17NVgW6mWa pic.twitter.com/V4DsgvPKnC
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 29, 2020
FAVORITE ARTIST — ADULT CONTEMPORARY
- Lewis Capaldi
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
FAVORITE ARTIST — CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
- Lauren Daigle
- For KING & COUNTRY
- Kanye West
FAVORITE ARTIST — ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
- Kygo
- Lady Gaga
- Marshmello
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
- Birds of Prey: The Album
- Frozen II
- Trolls: World Tour
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Mark Cuban Shares Photos of Delonte West’s Progress at Recovery Center
*On Tuesday, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban shared pictures of Delonte West at a recovery center. In the photos, the former NBA guard looks happy while playing frisbee and kayaking with others at the facility.
“I can just confirm that I found him and helped him,” Cuban told The Washington Post at the time. “The rest is up to Delonte and his family to tell.”
Check out the new images of West via the Twitter post below.
READ MORE: Good News for Delonte West: He’s in Rehab After Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Intervened
Because we all want something to feel great about today, here is your Delonte West update. It’s still an uphill battle, but he is climbing ! pic.twitter.com/qLDVJDrSOQ
— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 3, 2020
“Because we all want something to feel great about today, here is your Delonte West update,” Cuban wrote in a tweet accompanying the photographs. “It’s still an uphill battle, but he is climbing!”
West last played in the NBA for the Dallas Mavericks during the 2011-12 season. He previously told The Post’s Rick Maese that doctors diagnosed his bipolar disorder in 2008.
Earlier this year, West was filmed receiving a beatdown on a busy street, and later handcuffed shirtless and bloody on a city curb, shouting expletives. At the time, the NBA, his former coach and teammates spoke out about supporting West with help in getting proper mental health care.
Following the incident, Phil Martelli, who coached West at Saint Joseph’s, wrote on Twitter that he and others “are reaching out to our basketball network to get the professional help Delonte needs. This is so very painful.”
West’s brother Dmitri has addressed his bipolar struggles in the past, Complex reports. “Delonte West is not crazy, he is not on drugs. I don’t know what exactly is going on in his mind but I can tell you that he is safe and he’s doing OK,” he said. “My family are trying to get him the best professional help that’s out there, the best that they can afford.”
Civil Rights
‘ I Remember When I Couldn’t Vote’: 99-year-old Mississippi Man Born on Plantation Casts Ballot
*A 99-year-old Mississippi man, born the son of a sharecropper on a plantation, is reminding all of us about the importance of exercising the right to vote.
Dr. Robert H. Smith Sr., of Jackson, Mississippi wore a face mask while dropping off his absentee ballot in October and donning his “I Voted” sticker.
“I remember when I couldn’t vote,” Smith told ABC News.
Smith lives in Hinds County, the most populous county in Mississippi. He said he stood in line for approximately 20 minutes alongside his son to submit his ballot in-person last month. He shared how proud the moment made him feel after overcoming a number of obstacles throughout his lifetime.
“Voting is an experience that every American citizen should have,” he said, adding, “we the people decide who’s going to be our leader.”
He was born on the Burks Plantation near Rayville, Louisiana, on May 9, 1921. His father was a sharecropper on the plantation but left to become a Baptist preacher who ministered at several local c churches in the region.
Upon graduating from high school, Smith was drafted into the U.S. Army during World War II and was later promoted to the rank of chief warrant officer in the European Theater of Operations. He went on to obtain a bachelor’s degree at Southern University, master’s degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and Ph.D. from Florida State University.
In 1943, during his first visit to New York City, he met a young nurse from the Harlem School of Nursing, Grayce Stewart, who would become his wife of 72 years. Stewart was “the prettiest girl” he’d ever laid eyes on, he said, to this day. Together, the couple has three children, Robert Jr., Rodney, and Rhonda – who took after her mother and became a registered nurse. They also have two grandchildren.
Upon completion of his studies, Smith fulfilled his passion for teaching as a professor of sociology at Florida A&M University, dean of liberal studies at Jackson State University and dean of freshman studies at Tougaloo College – all three of which are historically black colleges and universities. Smith also became a Deacon Emeritus at New Hope Baptist Church Jackson, which he counts among his greatest achievements.
Read more about his incredible story below:
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]