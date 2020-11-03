RadioScope-OldSchool
Nov. 3, 1973: The Day ‘The Robot’ Dance Became Famous [EUR Video Throwback]
*The moonwalk wasn’t the only dance that existed for some time before Michael Jackson did it on national television and took it to astronomical heights.
Forty-seven years ago today, performing with his brothers on “Soul Train,” 15-year-old Michael started doing the robot, or “roboting,” during the musical break of the Jackson 5 song “Dancing Machine.” The moment is widely credited as bringing the robot into the mainstream of popular dances.
Michael may have mastered the robot, but he wasn’t the first to do it. Folks were roboting in the 1920s, when it was done without music and called “miming.” In the late 60s, the great Robert Shields came along. He put music behind his robotics and miming to became the face of the new dance style.
Moving into the late 70s and early 80s, hip hop dancers known as “poppers” started to emerge, incorporating the robot into their syncopated popping and locking. “Soul Train” dancer Charles “Robot” Washington became famous for his robotics, brought into the living rooms of millions every Saturday on the syndicated program.
After Michael Jackson broke out his robot on the Nov. 3, 1973 episode of “Soul Train,” he kept the momentum going in early ’74 during the Jackson 5’s performance of “Dancing Machine” on “The Mike Douglas Show”…
…and on the “Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour.” Below, Cher tells Radioscope about Michael trying in vain to teach her the robot for their dance number.
To bring this full circle, a pit stop in 1982 is necessary to acknowledge the moment that Shalamar’s Jeffrey Daniel (a former “Soul Train” dancer) did both the robot and what became known as the moonwalk on UK’s “Top of the Pops.” His robot and slow popping and locking were something never before seen by the Brits. Weeks later, Daniel was asked to come back on the show and do the dances again because their minds were so blown.
In fact, the moment was so huge that Michael Jackson caught wind as he was preparing to perform for the first time as a solo artist on the upcoming “Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever” special.
Below, Jeffrey Daniel details his “Top of the Pops” robot experience and teaching Michael Jackson how to “backslide” for his upcoming first-ever performance of “Billie Jean.”
Taraji P. Henson Tapped to Host 2020 American Music Awards
*ABC and Dick Clark Productions have tapped Taraji P. Henson to host the 2020 American Music Awards from Los Angeles later this month.
“The AMAs brings together the music community to celebrate what really drives all artists — the fans,” Henson said in a statement. “I’m proud to take the stage as this year’s host and also a fan for what promises to be an electrifying night of music.”
Leading with the most nominations are The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch, with eight nods each. Megan Thee Stallion has a total of five nominations, including new artist of the year as well as several nominations alongside Cardi B for their hit, “WAP.”
First-time nominees DaBaby and Doja Cat each earned four nominations.
See below for the full list of nominees (via PEOPLE).
The 2020 American Music Awards will broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. EST.
READ MORE: Oh, No! Taraji P. Henson and Fiance’ Kelvin Hayden Split. 🙁 She Confirms / WATCH
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Justin Bieber
- Post Malone
- Roddy Ricch
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Lewis Capaldi
- Doja Cat
- DaBaby
- Lil Baby
- Roddy Ricch
- Megan Thee Stallion
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
- DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
- Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
- Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”
- Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage Remix”
FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST
- BTS
- Billie Eilish
- EXO
- Ariana Grande
- NCT 127
Our #AMAs host @tarajiphenson put together a playlist for you to listen to while in line at your polling place! 🎶 Listen here: https://t.co/p0VmUnsWB5 pic.twitter.com/PxcEymGRxr
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 2, 2020
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
- Doja Cat, “Say So”
- Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
- Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”
- Taylor Swift, “cardigan”
- The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — POP/ROCK
- Justin Bieber
- Post Malone
- The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — POP/ROCK
- Dua Lipa
- Lady Gaga
- Taylor Swift
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP — POP/ROCK
- BTS
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
FAVORITE ALBUM — POP/ROCK
- Harry Styles, Fine Line
- Taylor Swift, folklore
- The Weeknd, After Hours
FAVORITE SONG — POP/ROCK
- Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”
- Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”
- Post Malone, “Circles”
- Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
- The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
😩😩😩 I couldn’t help myself 🤷🏾♀️. Me hosting the #AmericanMusicAwards2020 sooooo excited and honored! We gon have fun!!!! #GodIS 🙏🏾💋💋💋 https://t.co/uFJT1DScsq
— Taraji P. Henson (@tarajiphenson) November 2, 2020
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — COUNTRY
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — COUNTRY
- Gabby Barrett
- Miranda Lambert
- Maren Morris
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP — COUNTRY
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Old Dominion
FAVORITE ALBUM — COUNTRY
- Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get
- Blake Shelton, Fully Loaded: God’s Country
- Morgan Wallen, If I Know Me
FAVORITE SONG — COUNTRY
- Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
- Maren Morris, “The Bones”
- Blake Shelton (duet with Gwen Stefani), “Nobody but You”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — RAP/HIP-HOP
- DaBaby
- Juice WRLD
- Roddy Ricch
I’m thrilled to announce that I’ll be hosting the 2020 @AMAs! It’s going to be an electrifying night of music, so be sure to tune-in Sunday, November 22 at 8/7c on ABC! #amastnt WE GON HAVE SOME FUN!!! 🙌🏾🙏🏾💋💋💋 https://t.co/pn2KmLS3bd
— Taraji P. Henson (@tarajiphenson) November 2, 2020
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — RAP/HIP-HOP
- Cardi B
- Nicki Minaj
- Megan Thee Stallion
FAVORITE ALBUM — RAP/HIP-HOP
- Lil Baby, My Turn
- Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake
- Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial
FAVORITE SONG — RAP/HIP-HOP
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
- DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
- Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — SOUL/R&B
- Chris Brown
- John Legend
- The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — SOUL/R&B
- Jhene Aiko
- Doja Cat
- Summer Walker
FAVORITE ALBUM — SOUL/R&B
- Doja Cat, Hot Pink
- Summer Walker, Over It
- The Weeknd, After Hours
Congrats to @kanyewest who is nominated for Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational at the #AMAs! Here is how to vote for him: https://t.co/17NVgVOLxA 👏 pic.twitter.com/G0WwkcFJmx
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 31, 2020
FAVORITE SONG — SOUL/R&B
- Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
- Summer Walker, “Playing Games”
- The Weeknd, “Heartless”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — LATIN
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Ozuna
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — LATIN
- Becky G
- KAROL G
- Rosalía
FAVORITE ALBUM — LATIN
- Amuel AA, Emmanuel
- Bad Bunny, Las Que No Iban a Salir
- Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
FAVORITE SONG — LATIN
- Bad Bunny, “Vete”
- Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin, “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)”
- KAROL G & Nicki Minaj, “Tusa”
FAVORITE ARTIST — ALTERNATIVE ROCK
- Billie Eilish
- Tame Impala
- Twenty One Pilots
.@LILUZIVERT is nominated for Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop for “Eternal Atake” at the #AMAs and you can vote now ➝ https://t.co/17NVgW6mWa pic.twitter.com/V4DsgvPKnC
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 29, 2020
FAVORITE ARTIST — ADULT CONTEMPORARY
- Lewis Capaldi
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
FAVORITE ARTIST — CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
- Lauren Daigle
- For KING & COUNTRY
- Kanye West
FAVORITE ARTIST — ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
- Kygo
- Lady Gaga
- Marshmello
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
- Birds of Prey: The Album
- Frozen II
- Trolls: World Tour
Mark Cuban Shares Photos of Delonte West’s Progress at Recovery Center
*On Tuesday, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban shared pictures of Delonte West at a recovery center. In the photos, the former NBA guard looks happy while playing frisbee and kayaking with others at the facility.
“I can just confirm that I found him and helped him,” Cuban told The Washington Post at the time. “The rest is up to Delonte and his family to tell.”
Check out the new images of West via the Twitter post below.
READ MORE: Good News for Delonte West: He’s in Rehab After Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Intervened
Because we all want something to feel great about today, here is your Delonte West update. It’s still an uphill battle, but he is climbing ! pic.twitter.com/qLDVJDrSOQ
— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 3, 2020
“Because we all want something to feel great about today, here is your Delonte West update,” Cuban wrote in a tweet accompanying the photographs. “It’s still an uphill battle, but he is climbing!”
West last played in the NBA for the Dallas Mavericks during the 2011-12 season. He previously told The Post’s Rick Maese that doctors diagnosed his bipolar disorder in 2008.
Earlier this year, West was filmed receiving a beatdown on a busy street, and later handcuffed shirtless and bloody on a city curb, shouting expletives. At the time, the NBA, his former coach and teammates spoke out about supporting West with help in getting proper mental health care.
Following the incident, Phil Martelli, who coached West at Saint Joseph’s, wrote on Twitter that he and others “are reaching out to our basketball network to get the professional help Delonte needs. This is so very painful.”
West’s brother Dmitri has addressed his bipolar struggles in the past, Complex reports. “Delonte West is not crazy, he is not on drugs. I don’t know what exactly is going on in his mind but I can tell you that he is safe and he’s doing OK,” he said. “My family are trying to get him the best professional help that’s out there, the best that they can afford.”
Wesley Snipes Slams Rumor He ‘Tried to Strangle’ Director of ‘Blade: Trinity’
*In a recent interview with The Guardian, Wesley Snipes denied claims that he almost choked out director David S. Goyer on the set of “Blade: Trinity.”
His response comes six years after comedian Patton Oswalt (who played Hedges in the film) recalled Snipes’ “crazy in a hilarious way” behavior during filming.
In a 2014 interview with fellow comic Pete Holmes, Oswalt claimed Snipes would only respond to the name “Blade,” and communicate mostly with Post-it notes, per Complex.
Cinema Blend notes that Oswalt stated Snipes “tried to strangle” the director, and that Goyer hired bikers to pose as security in response.
Snipes tells The Guardian that if he had actually tried to strangle the director, it would’ve been a bigger story at the time.
READ MORE: Wesley Snipes on Serving Prison Time for Tax Evasion and Trump’s IRS Controversy
SMALL AXE Thank you @THR ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/z4iPFi4V9G
— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) November 2, 2020
“Let me tell you one thing. If I had tried to strangle David Goyer, you probably wouldn’t be talking to me now. A black guy with muscles strangling the director of a movie is going to jail, I guarantee you,” Snipes explained.
Snipes then joked that Oswalt is “a reliable authority on me.” Adding, “Why do people believe this guy’s version of this story? Answer me that.”
“(…) This is part of the challenges that we as African Americans face here in America – these microaggressions. The presumption that one white guy can make a statement and that statement stands as true! Why would people believe his version is true? Because they are predisposed to believing the black guy is always the problem. And all it takes is one person, Mr Oswalt, who I really don’t know. I can barely remember him on the set, but it’s fascinating that his statement alone was enough to make people go: ‘Yeah, you know Snipes has got a problem.’”
Snipes also noted that as an executive producer for the film, he had the “au-thor-i-ty to say, to dictate, to decide.”
You can read his full Guardian piece here.
