BIN: Black Information Network Launches Today on NYC’s Legendary WWRL-1600am

*New York, New York – BIN: Black Information Network, the 24/7 comprehensive national audio news service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective, launches today at 12 p.m. ET on New York City’s legendary station WWRL AM 1600.

In New York, listeners can tune in to WWRL for 24/7 national and local news focused on serving the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and a deeper understanding. The station, which features top national on-air anchors and correspondents, kicked off this a.m. with a series of important speeches in Black history, including those from Barack and Michelle Obama, Al Sharpton, Maya Angelou, and Malcom X, leading up to the official noon ET launch. Then at sunset, the Empire State Building will illuminate its world-famous tower lights and turn red, white, and green in celebration of BIN: Black Information Network’s official launch on WWRL.

The launch of BIN – WWRL comes just in time for Election Day 2020. Renowned journalist and BIN commentator Roland Martin will anchor live news coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET on election night 2020 and provide updates as the polls close and election tallies are reported nationwide on the race between President/Vice President incumbents Donald Trump/Mike Pence and Democratic challengers Joseph Biden/Kamala Harris. Roland Martin, who will be joined by special guests and noted political experts during the broadcast, will also provide updates and analysis on important state and local elections around the country.

“The 2020 Election is one of the most consequential we’ve seen in American history, and Black voters will play a crucial role. Our goal at #RolandMartinUnfiltered is to provide unparalleled coverage of not only the presidential and U.S. Senate races, but the many local races that impact our people,” said Martin, who serves as Host and Managing Editor. “From top scholars to civil rights lawyers to health and economic experts and politically-minded celebrities, there will be no other place — digital, cable or broadcast — that will match the plans we have for our collaboration with BIN on election night.”

“The 2020 Presidential election will be one of the most important elections of our time and decisions made during this election will impact the lives of Black Americans for decades to come,” said Tanita Myers, Director of News Operations for BIN: Black Information Network. “We’re pleased to be launching BIN in the No. 1 market in the country just in time for this critical election night and to provide millions of New York City listeners with national and local authentic and unique perspectives on the news and issues that will have a critical impact on the lives of members of the Black community.”

WWRL AM 1600 joins many other BIN: Black Information Network AM/FM broadcast radio stations across the country including Atlanta, Augusta, Baltimore, Birmingham, Charlotte, Cleveland, Columbus – GA, Columbus – Ohio, Dayton – Ohio, Detroit, Greenville, Macon, Miami, Minneapolis, Montgomery – AL, Nashville, New Orleans, Norfolk, Philadelphia, Riverside, San Francisco, St. Louis, Seattle and Washington, D.C. markets. BIN is also distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app, available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices.

About BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

BIN: Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 91 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

