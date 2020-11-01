Revealed! It was Mike Tyson’s Daughter Who Asked Him to Go At Boosie Over Homophobic Comments

*Mike Tyson broke the internet last week after confronting Boosie Badazz over his history of homophobic comments, while questioning his sexuality.

Boosie joined Tyson on his show, ‘Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson,’ where the boxing legend asked, “Why do you say things about people who might be a homosexual? Why do you say that about them? Do you feel there’s a possibility that you’re a homosexual and by disrespecting them it furthers yourself from being a homosexual? I’m thinking you may like homosexuals.”

Boosie responded by saying he’s “as straight as an arrow.” Tyson retorted, “If you’re straight then why do you offend people?” Boosie responded, “I really commented on the Dwyane Wade situation because I got offended because it’s a child. That’s really why I got offended.”

MORE NEWS: Rapper Montana 22 Dies While Shielding Child (Who Also Died) from Gunfire in Houston