Rapper Montana 22 Dies While Shielding Child (Who Also Died) from Gunfire in Houston

*Lil Wayne just became the latest rapper to endorse Donald Trump. He took to social media to share that he spoke to #POTUS about the Platinum Plan and providing the community with real ownership.

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾” he tweeted.

Weezy says he had a great meeting on Thursday with POTUS, and shared a photo of them smiling together with thumbs up. He says he’s endorsing Trump based on his track record on criminal justice reform, and he’s excited about Trump’s Platinum Plan.

Wayne believes it will “give the community real ownership.” Without endorsing Trump himself, the president’s Platinum Plan was also endorsed by Ice Cube worked with Trump’s team on the plan, which vows to pump $500 billion into Black communities, and provide better access to equitable education and jobs.

Keep in mind that this endorsement from Lil Wayne for Trump comes on the heels of Lil Pump publicly backing him as well … though Pump’s reasoning was all about his personal bottom line.

Remember, there WAS 50 Cent who also seemed to be in Trump’s corner for a minute, but later did a 180 and denounced him.

