Rapper Montana 22 Dies While Shielding Child (Who Also Died) from Gunfire in Houston
*41-year-old Houston rapper Montana22 was killed while shielding his girlfriend’s 11-year-old son from gunfire at a West Houston apartment complex.
Despite the rapper’s attempt to protect the child, the boy did not survive his injuries.The incident occurred in the city’s Mid West neighborhood, when shots rang out in the afternoon on Old Farm Road.
Although authorities had held the identities of both victims, an ex-girlfriend confirmed that the man killed was Montana22, real name Emanuel Solomon, who leaves behind three children. The ex says Solomon lived at the complex with his current girlfriend and her son. As police continue to investigate, they believe three armed suspects were waiting at the complex before opening fire and jumping into a waiting black Pontiac sedan to flee the scene.
New Twist! Dr. Dre’s Wife Trying to Force His 3 Mistresses to Testify in Bitter Divorce Case
*In the latest twist in Dr. Dre‘s nasty divorce, his estranged wife Nicole Young is now trying to subpoena three women: singer Jillian Speer, model turned skincare entrepreneur Kili Anderson and Crystal Rogers, the ‘Queen of Latin hip-hop,” according to an exclusive report by the Daily Mail.
They have all been named in the latest court filing in the bitter divorce. Nicole, 50, claims they are all former lovers of the music mogul, and she’s reportedly trying to get them to spill on her soon-to-be-ex-husband.
However, all three are fighting Nicole’s legal efforts to subpoena them as witnesses in the legal war with Dre after 24 years of marriage. As it was previously reported, the couple’s nasty fight over Dre’s estimated $1billion empire centers on a pre-marital agreement they both signed in back in 1996.
The ladies have all hired lawyer Kris LeFan to fight for them. He filed a motion on Tuesday to quash the subpoenas, saying none of the women has “information relevant to the enforceability” of the pre-marital agreement.
Trump and Lil Wayne Meeting = Lil Wayne Endorsement for Trump
*Lil Wayne just became the latest rapper to endorse Donald Trump. He took to social media to share that he spoke to #POTUS about the Platinum Plan and providing the community with real ownership.
“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾” he tweeted.
Weezy says he had a great meeting on Thursday with POTUS, and shared a photo of them smiling together with thumbs up. He says he’s endorsing Trump based on his track record on criminal justice reform, and he’s excited about Trump’s Platinum Plan.
Wayne believes it will “give the community real ownership.” Without endorsing Trump himself, the president’s Platinum Plan was also endorsed by Ice Cube worked with Trump’s team on the plan, which vows to pump $500 billion into Black communities, and provide better access to equitable education and jobs.
Keep in mind that this endorsement from Lil Wayne for Trump comes on the heels of Lil Pump publicly backing him as well … though Pump’s reasoning was all about his personal bottom line.
Remember, there WAS 50 Cent who also seemed to be in Trump’s corner for a minute, but later did a 180 and denounced him.
Ex-NYPD Cop Who Broke Into Apt. of Black Woman Ordered to Pay Her $1M!
*Michael Reynolds was ordered by Federal Judge Eli Richardson to pay Conese Halliburton $1 million during a court hearing on Monday.
Back in July 2018, Reynolds broke into Halliburton’s home while intoxicated after attending a bachelor party and assumed he returned to his Airbnb. During the confrontation, Reynolds called her several racial slurs and threatened to cause bodily harm in front of her two children. Earlier this year, Reynolds resigned from the NYPD in January due to public backlash.
He pleaded no contest to several counts of assault with fear of causing bodily harm and criminal trespassing. Reynolds also spent 15 days in jail and also declared bankruptcy. Halliburton’s lawyer, Daniel A. Horwitz, said this was a win for his client but it is only the beginning.
