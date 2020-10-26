News
‘Welcome to Pine Lake’ Shines Light on Systemic Racism in ‘New South’ TODAY At Noon E/P on SHOxBET
Atlanta, GA – The feature documentary “Welcome to Pine Lake” will debut on SHOxBET, the new partnership between Showtime and BET, on Monday, October 26, at 12 p.m. ET/PT.
The fascinating story delves beneath the surface of a tranquil, inclusive community to reveal a foundation of historical systemic racism. Initially premiering on streaming service CBSN as part of CBSN Originals (the documentary unit of CBS News’ streaming service), “Welcome to Pine Lake” delivered the highest viewership of any CBSN Original program and is the first feature documentary that CBSN has streamed.
This intriguing narrative began as a study of a small, beautiful lake community where women hold all leadership positions and the bustling Black metropolis of Atlanta is only 12 miles away. Pine Lake’s mayor and city council are all female, while the police chief and sole municipal judge are also women and African American.
After following the mayor and documenting daily life in the town for 18 months, the filmmakers concluded there was an additional story even more significant than a unique female-led town; it seemed that institutional racism was so ingrained in the governing system of this seemingly idyllic community that the elected leaders were not even aware of it.
Juxtaposed against the unique, progressive female leadership, low crime, beautiful beach and dedication to nature and the environment, the Pine Lake courtroom showcased a layer of poverty, discrimination and entrenched racism. The film exposes that historically, much of the city’s funding depended on traffic tickets and other fines levied against predominantly Black residents in surrounding communities who regularly travel through the edge of the city. Does the elected leadership of the idyllic town recognize that their comfortable lifestyle comes at a cost to those living nearby?
The creators of “Welcome to Pine Lake” are Director Elisa Gambino and Cinematographer/Editor Neal Broffman of One Production Place. In the two years before Ahmaud Arbery of Brunswick, Georgia and George Floyd of Minneapolis were unjustly killed and racial inequities were propelled to the forefront, the husband-wife filmmaking team realized they had a deeper story.
“Pine Lake appeared to be so inclusive, but what I was told didn’t align with the systemic racism I was seeing,” says Gambino. “And I started wondering if the town’s progressive leadership sees itself as part of the race problem. I started to see Pine Lake as a microcosm for attitudes across the country.”
Wendy Eley Jackson, executive producer of “Welcome to Pine Lake,” says the filmmakers raise important questions. “Yes, there are wonderful things going on in this liberal little town, especially compared to the history it represents,” says Jackson, daughter-in-law of the late Atlanta Mayor Maynard H. Jackson and his former wife Bunnie Jackson Ransom. “But is it okay to use policies that continue to oppress poor Black people to fund your budget? The women who now lead the city did not make the laws and policies, but do they not have the responsibility to change those laws that penalize Black people unfairly?”
The New Orleans Film Festival will showcase “Welcome to Pine Lake” during its run November 6-22, 2020. The film will screen at 11 a.m. CT on November 14 and 11:59 p.m. CT on November 22.
“Welcome to Pine Lake” will be streamed on SHOxBET on Monday, October 26, and will be available on Showtime through local cable subscriptions, CBS All Access, Amazon Prime and other partner platforms. For more information, please visit WelcometoPineLake.com or OneProductionPlace.com and follow Director Elisa Gambino on Instagram @atlantaelisa and Twitter @ViaElisa.
crime
White Georgia Teenager Sentenced to Juvenile Detention for Plotting to Attack Historic Black Church
*A 17-year-old Georgia girl will spend four years in juvenile detention for plotting to attack a historic Black church.
The unnamed racist teenager was arrested in November 2019 when authorities discovered her plan to kill members of the century old Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Gainesville.
Her sinister plot was reportedly similar to the plans of white supremacist Dylann Roof, who fatally shot nine Black members of the Charleston, South Carolina church on June 17, 2015.
Authorities were made aware of the teen’s plan after receiving a tip from a student at her high school. The tipster overheard the girl discussing the murder plot, Complex reports.
Officials found a t-shirt in her backpack that read, “Free Dylann Storm Roof” and it featured swastikas on the sleeves. She also outlined her plan in a notebook.
“I do believe myself to be a white supremacist,” she wrote on another shirt, according to authorities.
The teenager pleaded guilty to one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony. She will be committed to the Department of Juvenile Justice for four years, where she will rceive counseling, and will face 10 years of probation, according to the report.
“I’m truly sorry for what I’ve done,” the teen said in court on Thursday.
“While we are angered and frustrated by this incident, we do not hold hostility against this defendant,” said presiding prelate of the Sixth Episcopal District of the AME Church, Bishop Reginald T. Jackson. “While she apparently hates or hated us, we do not hate her, and do not wish to nullify her future, and do not give up on her.”
In addition to juvenile detention, the teenager must write an apology letter to the church.
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Child Killer Looking for New Customers
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This child killer recently moved out of her benefactor’s house last month, so our killer has been posting half naked pics to social media looking for new customers.
Can you guess the infamous child killer?
Music
Asian Doll Accuses Wendy Williams of Buying Drugs From ‘Criminals’ in Diss Over Dating Serial Killer
*Rapper Asian Doll a.k.a. Asian Da Brat fired shots at Wendy Williams recently after the talk show queen dissed her over her tweet about dating murderers.
Williams was referring to a post Asian shared last week, in which she bragged about only dating serial killers, Ace Showbiz reports.
“Please have at least 3 body’s [sic] before you talk to me Boy I like killers,” the 23-year-old tweeted on Tuesday.
When Wendy addressed Asian’s buffoonery on her daytime talk show, the hip-hop star clapped back in a now-deleted post on Instagram in which she accused Wendy of drug use. She also claimed to have once witnessed Williams getting high.
“It’s the loud clap for me but even tho your doing your job don’t act like you don’t know me when you was on that FaceTime call coked up looking slow lol,” she wrote.
She then suggested Wendy only uses her “clean” image for her TV show, adding, “but you look clean & we’ll put together now. Thanks For The TV promo My granny watch your show so I won’t disrespect you but look in the mirror honey you buy your drugs from criminals so what that make you ? Oh okay.”
On her talk show, Wendy said of Asian Doll “She is being laughed at for posting that she only dates some murderers.” When other people in the studio laughed along with Williams, she told them to “Stop…stop…”
Scroll up and watch the moment via the Instagram video above.
Meanwhile, Asian Doll has been catching heat from social media users over her post, one called it “the dumbest s**t I’ve read today,” while a user on The Coli wrote: “23 year old hopeless bytch who just like other hoes say that type of shyt until a bullet get lodged in they back.” Another told her to “shut the f**k up.”
A SandraRose.com reader added, “I literally strongly hate this current generation!!! Never thought I’d see the day talentless, tasteless and trashy women become popular.” Another wrote, “Until she gets shot and start yelling Black women are unprotected. What a fukn joke! How about protect yourself by doing the most basic thing…stop associating with thugs and unsavories!”
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
