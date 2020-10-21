Today’s Video
White Woman Yells ‘F*** Black Lives Matter’ to Starbucks Barista During Mask Rant (Watch)
*A Black barista working at a Starbucks in Santee, Calif. Was the victim of a racist rant by a white customer over the weekend.
According to the viral video, a young, white woman began berating African-American employee Alex Beckom after she politely asked the customer to wear her face mask in the Oct. 17 incident.
“When you talk to me like that, I know it’s because you’re discriminating against me because I’m a Trump supporter,” said the unidentified customer. “F— Black Lives Matter.”
After Beckom gave the customer the sugar she asked for, she calmly said to the woman, “The next time you come in, I need you to keep a mask on.”
The woman snapped back, “It’s not a law! It’s a hoax! I don’t have to wear a mask. I’m not going to wear a mask. This is America. I don’t have to do what you say! Trump 2020!”
Beckom then calmly asked her to leave. The woman left, then poked her head back in to shout one more “F— Black Lives Matter!” before exiting for good.
Beckom told San Diego TV station KNSD that the customer reportedly had pulled down her mask to speak to another barista.
“I’m Black in America, so I’ve dealt with these kinds of situations before,” explained the 19-year-old worker. “So I am able to stay calm and collected in these types of situations because I don’t want to risk my job.”
Watch the incident below, or here on Twitter:
Welcome to my day at work🥰 #starbucks #karen @Starbucks pic.twitter.com/six8s4qCAx
— A l e x🧚♀️ (@Alex_beckom) October 18, 2020
#BlackLivesMatter
Memphis Poll Worker Fired After Turning Away Voter in Black Lives Matter’ T-Shirt (Video)
*A Shelby County, Tennessee, poll worker was fired Friday after election officials learned that he had turned away voters who were wearing masks and T-shirts that said Black Lives Matter.
The poll worker out of the Dave Wells Community Center in North Memphis was fired after he asked someone wearing a BLM T-shirt to turn it inside-out, the election commission said. Voters are usually asked to do that if they’re wearing clothing with the name of a political candidate on the ballot, but “BLM” is not political, the election commission said.
The worker was fired on the spot. Elections administrator Linda Phillips said he’d been informed several times what the rules were. “He was given very clear instructions. He was given clear instructions the next day, and again didn’t pay attention to them. So he was terminated,” Phillips said.
There is some disagreement about what the actual message on the shirt was. State Rep. Antonio Parkinson said on his Facebook page that the shirt read, “I Can’t Breathe,” a phrase that is also associated with the Black Lives Matter movement. Thompson said they were told by an operations manager that the message was “Black Lives Matter,” but said the worker would have been fired in either circumstance.
Early voting at 26 Shelby County sites runs through Oct. 29. Wednesday and Thursday’s turnout set early voting records, the election commission said. As of Monday night, more than 29,200 people voted.
Watch a report about the fired poll worker below:
#BlackLivesMatter
African-American Museum in Louisville Unveils Exhibit for Black Victims of Police Violence (Video)
*The African-American Museum in Louisville, Ky unveiled a new art exhibit called Unarmed: An Afternoon of Images and Reflection, which was created in memory of black victims of police violence.
New York artist, Raafi Rivero, created a series of sports jerseys, each designed in the colors of a victim’s local sports team. The number is the victim’s age and stars on the jerseys represent how many times that person was shot.
Rivero said he began the project in 2013 after the death of Trayvon Martin, and as there were more and more victims, he added jerseys, including Breonna Taylor’s.
View the jerseys on display in this WHAS 11 news report on the exhibit below.
George Floyd
EUR Exclusive! A Nonapologetic Ice Cube & Tonetalks Discuss Election 2020 – Trump v. Biden, Economics and Voting / WATCH
*Attorney Antonio Moore holds a discussion with rapper Ice Cube on his Black contract and the recent controversy around his support of Donald Trump’s Platinum plan.
Moore delves into the recent California Reparations bill, Donald Trump’s Platinum plan for Black America, and Joe Biden’s “Lift Every Voice” African American plan.
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]