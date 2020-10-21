Connect with us

White Woman Yells ‘F*** Black Lives Matter’ to Starbucks Barista During Mask Rant (Watch)

Published

2 hours ago

on

f_mo_mask_racist_201020
f_mo_mask_racist_201020

Alex Beckom addresses a maskless customer at a Starbucks in Santee, Calif. before things go left

*A Black barista working at a Starbucks in Santee, Calif. Was the victim of a racist rant by a white customer over the weekend.

According to the viral video, a young, white woman began berating African-American employee Alex Beckom after she politely asked the customer to wear her face mask in the Oct. 17 incident.

“When you talk to me like that, I know it’s because you’re discriminating against me because I’m a Trump supporter,” said the unidentified customer. “F— Black Lives Matter.”

After Beckom gave the customer the sugar she asked for, she calmly said to the woman, “The next time you come in, I need you to keep a mask on.”

The woman snapped back, “It’s not a law! It’s a hoax! I don’t have to wear a mask. I’m not going to wear a mask. This is America. I don’t have to do what you say! Trump 2020!”

Beckom then calmly asked her to leave. The woman left, then poked her head back in to shout one more “F— Black Lives Matter!” before exiting for good.

SOTVO-SANTEE-STARBUCKS-_KNSDCPKN

Starbucks barista Alex Beckom (San Diego’s KNSD)

Beckom told San Diego TV station KNSD that the customer reportedly had pulled down her mask to speak to another barista.

“I’m Black in America, so I’ve dealt with these kinds of situations before,” explained the 19-year-old worker. “So I am able to stay calm and collected in these types of situations because I don’t want to risk my job.”

Watch the incident below, or here on Twitter:

