Netflix Launches ‘Build Your Dreams Week’ to Celebrate the Release of OVER THE MOON
*Join host Tia Mowry (Family Reunion) for “Build Your Dreams Week”, a series of at-home activities the whole family can enjoy, starts October 19th on OvertheMoonNetflix.com to celebrate the launch of Netflix’s newest animated feature film event Over the Moon, releasing globally (ex. China) on October 23rd.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 19th – Creating Characters with Director Glen Keane
Animation legend and Over the Moon director Glen Keane will teach
aspiring artists how to draw their favorite characters – Fei Fei, Gobi, and the Lunettes! – from Over the Moon.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20th – Serenade the Moon with Phillipa Soo and Cathy Ang
Join Over the Moon stars Cathy Ang (Fei Fei) and Phillipa Soo (Chang’e) for a singing lesson that is out of this world! The stars will take you through an intergalactic-themed warm up, and Cathy will help teach all aspiring vocalists how to sing “Rocket to the Moon.”
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21st – Build a Rocket to the Moon with Cathy Ang and Toys & Colors
Over the Moon star Cathy Ang takes our fans through the step-by-step instructions for how to build a rocket using ordinary household items, and then we see them soar!
MORE NEWS: Here’s Why Rapper Bobby Shmurda Was Denied Parole
Items Needed for the Tutorial:
- 4.75” x 17 .9” Styrofoam Cone
- 16.9oz Plastic Soda Bottle Foamboard
- Duct Tape
- Washi Tape (Optional)
- Tissue Paper
- Baking Soda
- Vinegar
- Cork
- Funnel
- Gluestick
- Rope
- Scissors
- Box Cutter
- Ruler
- Sharpie or Pen
- Spoon
- Decorative items (markers, stickers, glitter)
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22nd – What’s Your Story with Ken Jeong, Ruthie Ann Miles, and Glen Keane
In partnership with Young Storytellers, Over the Moon cast members, Ken Jeong and Ruthie Ann Miles perform a virtual table read of a ‘moon’ inspired story, written by a bright young storyteller. Director Glen Keane, joins our young storyteller to have a fun discussion on finding creative inspiration.
Young Storytellers is an arts education non-profit primarily serving elementary, middle, and high school students in Southern California. By connecting adult mentors with students Young Storytellers is able to provide kids with one-on-one creative writing time on a weekly basis. Writing programs focus on multiple programs such as stage writing, developing monologues, building stories that explore issues and social impact, and more.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23rd – A Rocket-Fueled Pajama Viewing Party
The week caps off with the world’s largest ever family pajama viewing party for Over the Moon!
WHERE:
To join in the fun, please visit OvertheMoonNetflix.com to view the events, and download activity sheets, and more!
source: Netflix
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Singer is Completely Broke
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This foreign born former A list singer in a group turned reality star is completely broke and selling off her possessions. She is desperate to get a host/judging job and is willing to hit the casting couch to do it.
Can you guess the former A list singer?
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Michael B. Jordan to Adapt ‘Static Shock’ Comic Book for Warner Bros. and DC
*Michael B. Jordan is producing a movie based on the DC and Milestone Comics character Static, popularly known as Static Shock.
Jordan announced the project Friday on Twitter, which he will produce through his Warner Bros.-based Outlier Society production company.
Here’s what Variety says of the plot: “The character is a teen who transforms into a superhero with electromagnetic powers. A “Static Shock” animated series aired on Kids’ WB in the early 2000s and was one of the few superhero series starring a Black character.”
“I’m proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around Black superheroes; our community deserves that,” Jordan said in a statement. “Outlier Society is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros. on this initial step.”
READ MORE: Michael B. Jordan Partners with LyftUp to Provide Free Rides to Underserved Communities
⚡️😏 pic.twitter.com/GKdIJOxck0
— Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) October 17, 2020
Virgil Hawkins, a.k.a. Static Shock, was created by Milestone Media and DC Comics in the 1990s. Jordan will produce a movie adaptation of the comic book, which was unveiled by Reginald Hudlin during August’s DC FanDome.
“One of the things we’re really excited about, we really want to live up to the name of the company, Milestone Media,” said Hudlin. “When we spoke to Jim [Lee] about reviving the Milestone line, we said ‘Look, we all know this has been a hit comic book and hit animated series. It’s time to expand back into all those areas and then some.’ So we’re in serious conversations about, as we’re launching the comic book series, developing the ‘Static Shock’ movie. That will be a theatrical feature film.”
During the DC FanDome panel where the film’s development was announced, Phil LaMarr, who voiced Static on the animated series in the early 2000s, said, “Virgil is what I always wanted as a comic book kid growing up: Black Spider-Man. A good story can make you live it, feel it, and when it does, it resonates on a whole other level….It touched on archetypes as a comic fan that I loved, but also touched on my life as a Black man in the real world.”
Jordan will next appear in the thriller “Without Remorse,” scheduled to be released next year.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Kanye West Slams SNL After Issa Rae’s Diss of Him: ‘I’m Praying for Her’
*Kanye West has called out “Saturday Night Live” for using actress Issa Rae to mock him.
In case you missed it, Rae hosted the longrunning sketch comedy series on Saturday and she took a shot at Kanye’s presidential campaign during her opening monologue.
Later one, Rae played NAACP attorney Jamele Demmings in one sketch, where she’s joined by Kenan Thompson as news anchor J. Louis Tibbs and Ego Nwodim as a freelance writer named Lisa Crowder.
Thompson asked Rae’s character who she’s voting for in the upcoming election. Her response, “I’m voting for everybody Black.”
She then explained why, saying “For too long our people’s voices have not been heard. It’s our duty to stand together and take our power back.”
READ MORE: Kanye West is on the 2020 California Ballot as a VP Candidate Whether He Likes it Or Not
Ive always said SNL uses black people to hold other black people back My heart goes out to Issa Rae I’m praying for her and her family I know that the twenty years of service that I’ve paid in the entertainment field has furthered our ability to be more successful pic.twitter.com/kExwUVVsqv
— ye (@kanyewest) October 18, 2020
Rae’s character dosen’t care if the candidates have any experience, as long as they’re Black. But there’s one candidate she can not support, Kanye West.
“Kanye? F- him!” she said.
On Sunday, West took to Twitter to criticize SNL for using Rae, Thompson and Nwodim to try to “hold other black people back.”
“Ive always said SNL uses black people to hold other black people back. My heart goes out to Issa Rae. I’m praying for her and her family. I know that the twenty years of service that I’ve paid in the entertainment field has furthered our ability to be more successful,” he wrote.
Many Issa fans lit up Ye’s comments to defend her, with one Twitter user writing, “Something is seriously wrong with you Kanye. Issa Rae is a wonderful, conscious, “woke” African American actress. She gives back and is respected by her peers and fans alike. You on the other hand are the opposite, you loose more of our respect with each tweet.”
WATCH:
