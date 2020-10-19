Netflix Launches ‘Build Your Dreams Week’ to Celebrate the Release of OVER THE MOON

*Join host Tia Mowry (Family Reunion) for “Build Your Dreams Week”, a series of at-home activities the whole family can enjoy, starts October 19th on OvertheMoonNetflix.com to celebrate the launch of Netflix’s newest animated feature film event Over the Moon, releasing globally (ex. China) on October 23rd.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 19th – Creating Characters with Director Glen Keane

Animation legend and Over the Moon director Glen Keane will teach

aspiring artists how to draw their favorite characters – Fei Fei, Gobi, and the Lunettes! – from Over the Moon.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20th – Serenade the Moon with Phillipa Soo and Cathy Ang

Join Over the Moon stars Cathy Ang (Fei Fei) and Phillipa Soo (Chang’e) for a singing lesson that is out of this world! The stars will take you through an intergalactic-themed warm up, and Cathy will help teach all aspiring vocalists how to sing “Rocket to the Moon.”

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21st – Build a Rocket to the Moon with Cathy Ang and Toys & Colors

Over the Moon star Cathy Ang takes our fans through the step-by-step instructions for how to build a rocket using ordinary household items, and then we see them soar!

MORE NEWS: Here’s Why Rapper Bobby Shmurda Was Denied Parole

Items Needed for the Tutorial:

4.75” x 17 .9” Styrofoam Cone

16.9oz Plastic Soda Bottle Foamboard

Duct Tape

Washi Tape (Optional)

Tissue Paper

Baking Soda

Vinegar

Cork

Funnel

Gluestick

Rope

Scissors

Box Cutter

Ruler

Sharpie or Pen

Spoon

Decorative items (markers, stickers, glitter)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22nd – What’s Your Story with Ken Jeong, Ruthie Ann Miles, and Glen Keane

In partnership with Young Storytellers, Over the Moon cast members, Ken Jeong and Ruthie Ann Miles perform a virtual table read of a ‘moon’ inspired story, written by a bright young storyteller. Director Glen Keane, joins our young storyteller to have a fun discussion on finding creative inspiration.

Young Storytellers is an arts education non-profit primarily serving elementary, middle, and high school students in Southern California. By connecting adult mentors with students Young Storytellers is able to provide kids with one-on-one creative writing time on a weekly basis. Writing programs focus on multiple programs such as stage writing, developing monologues, building stories that explore issues and social impact, and more.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23rd – A Rocket-Fueled Pajama Viewing Party

The week caps off with the world’s largest ever family pajama viewing party for Over the Moon!

WHERE:

To join in the fun, please visit OvertheMoonNetflix.com to view the events, and download activity sheets, and more!

source: Netflix