Urban Hip Hop
Here’s Why Rapper Bobby Shmurda Was Denied Parole
*Court documents have been released showing why Bobby Shmurda was denied parole in September.
We previously reported… the rapper will continue to serve his max prison sentence until December 2021, according to Variety.
Bobby has been locked up since December 2014, when more than 15 defendants were charged with various crimes, including murder, attempted murder and drug dealing. Shmurda was facing a maximum sentence of 8 – 25 years on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, reckless endangerment, and drug and gun possession, EUR previously reported.
READ MORE: Bobby Shmurda to Serve Max Sentence After Parole Denied
TMZ obtained court docs from the parole hearing and board members denied the Bobby’s release after he’s had “multiple” violations in jail. The New York-native is accused of having a shank, fighting, and drug possession.
Here’s more from TMZ:
Shmurda sees his situation differently with transcripts revealing that he made his own case to be freed. He said he doesn’t have impulsive behavior anymore, considers others in his decision-making, and walks away from bad situations when they occur. After telling the parole board that he wants to resume his music career when he’s released and become involved in outreach programs with troubled youth, he also said that he now sees himself as a “leader” rather than a follower. Additionally, he wants to get a high school G.E.D. when he gets out.
Unfortunately, he has to serve his entire seven-year sentence before that happens.
“Following his Sept. 15, 2020 interview with the Board of Parole, Ackquille Pollard was denied release and given a hold until the maximum expiration of his sentence on December 11, 2021,” a spokesperson from the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision told Complex in September.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Michael B. Jordan to Adapt ‘Static Shock’ Comic Book for Warner Bros. and DC
*Michael B. Jordan is producing a movie based on the DC and Milestone Comics character Static, popularly known as Static Shock.
Jordan announced the project Friday on Twitter, which he will produce through his Warner Bros.-based Outlier Society production company.
Here’s what Variety says of the plot: “The character is a teen who transforms into a superhero with electromagnetic powers. A “Static Shock” animated series aired on Kids’ WB in the early 2000s and was one of the few superhero series starring a Black character.”
“I’m proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around Black superheroes; our community deserves that,” Jordan said in a statement. “Outlier Society is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros. on this initial step.”
READ MORE: Michael B. Jordan Partners with LyftUp to Provide Free Rides to Underserved Communities
⚡️😏 pic.twitter.com/GKdIJOxck0
— Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) October 17, 2020
Virgil Hawkins, a.k.a. Static Shock, was created by Milestone Media and DC Comics in the 1990s. Jordan will produce a movie adaptation of the comic book, which was unveiled by Reginald Hudlin during August’s DC FanDome.
“One of the things we’re really excited about, we really want to live up to the name of the company, Milestone Media,” said Hudlin. “When we spoke to Jim [Lee] about reviving the Milestone line, we said ‘Look, we all know this has been a hit comic book and hit animated series. It’s time to expand back into all those areas and then some.’ So we’re in serious conversations about, as we’re launching the comic book series, developing the ‘Static Shock’ movie. That will be a theatrical feature film.”
During the DC FanDome panel where the film’s development was announced, Phil LaMarr, who voiced Static on the animated series in the early 2000s, said, “Virgil is what I always wanted as a comic book kid growing up: Black Spider-Man. A good story can make you live it, feel it, and when it does, it resonates on a whole other level….It touched on archetypes as a comic fan that I loved, but also touched on my life as a Black man in the real world.”
Jordan will next appear in the thriller “Without Remorse,” scheduled to be released next year.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
50 Cent Partners with Eli Roth to Produce Three New Horror Movies
*50 Cent is now venturing into the horror film game.
The rapper’s G-Unit Film & Television has joined forces with Eli Roth’s Arts District Entertainment and 3BlackDot film studio to produce three horror films.
Roth is best known for “Cabin Fever” and “Hostel,” while 3BlackDot is co-financier of “Queen & Slim”
The partnership will allow them to create the films “others are too afraid to make,” according to Roth, per The Hollywood Reporter.
“Both 50 and James (Frey) have never shied away from controversial, boundary-pushing material and have made massive global cultural impacts from their raw creative energy,” Roth said in a statement. “We want to bring that same fun and danger to this new fantastic slate of elevated scary films. We want to make the movies others are too afraid to make.”
READ MORE: Dr. Dre’s Daughter Calls 50 Cent a ‘Disgusting Low Life’ After Disrespecting Her Mother
y’all gonna have to check me and (PR) out, I call him (Pretty boy Roth)but you can call him Eli. we are making a few huge horror films ya digg? you might want to work or just watch it’s cool. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/AhZbnJoeCS
— 50cent (@50cent) October 16, 2020
“Eli, James, Roger, Michael, and 3BlackDot will be great partners in G-Unit Film and Television’s takeover of the horror genre. I can’t wait to show the world what we’re building,” 50 added.
Details of the projects have yet to be revealed.
In related news, you can dive into the history of horror with Roth in his AMC docuseries “Eli Roth’s History of Horror.”
Roth serves as executive producer and host the series, currently its second season.
“Horror has always been the black sheep of the film genre,” Roth tells Page Six in a new interview. “And nobody has ever really catalogued the genre in a way that put the movie into a historical perspective and showed what they were really about. I always say the blood stains your eyes, but once you get past that, you can see incredible technique, style, skill, performances.”
WATCH:
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Kanye West Slams SNL After Issa Rae’s Diss of Him: ‘I’m Praying for Her’
*Kanye West has called out “Saturday Night Live” for using actress Issa Rae to mock him.
In case you missed it, Rae hosted the longrunning sketch comedy series on Saturday and she took a shot at Kanye’s presidential campaign during her opening monologue.
Later one, Rae played NAACP attorney Jamele Demmings in one sketch, where she’s joined by Kenan Thompson as news anchor J. Louis Tibbs and Ego Nwodim as a freelance writer named Lisa Crowder.
Thompson asked Rae’s character who she’s voting for in the upcoming election. Her response, “I’m voting for everybody Black.”
She then explained why, saying “For too long our people’s voices have not been heard. It’s our duty to stand together and take our power back.”
READ MORE: Kanye West is on the 2020 California Ballot as a VP Candidate Whether He Likes it Or Not
Ive always said SNL uses black people to hold other black people back My heart goes out to Issa Rae I’m praying for her and her family I know that the twenty years of service that I’ve paid in the entertainment field has furthered our ability to be more successful pic.twitter.com/kExwUVVsqv
— ye (@kanyewest) October 18, 2020
Rae’s character dosen’t care if the candidates have any experience, as long as they’re Black. But there’s one candidate she can not support, Kanye West.
“Kanye? F- him!” she said.
On Sunday, West took to Twitter to criticize SNL for using Rae, Thompson and Nwodim to try to “hold other black people back.”
“Ive always said SNL uses black people to hold other black people back. My heart goes out to Issa Rae. I’m praying for her and her family. I know that the twenty years of service that I’ve paid in the entertainment field has furthered our ability to be more successful,” he wrote.
Many Issa fans lit up Ye’s comments to defend her, with one Twitter user writing, “Something is seriously wrong with you Kanye. Issa Rae is a wonderful, conscious, “woke” African American actress. She gives back and is respected by her peers and fans alike. You on the other hand are the opposite, you loose more of our respect with each tweet.”
WATCH:
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]