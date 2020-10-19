Here’s Why Rapper Bobby Shmurda Was Denied Parole

*Court documents have been released showing why Bobby Shmurda was denied parole in September.

We previously reported… the rapper will continue to serve his max prison sentence until December 2021, according to Variety.

Bobby has been locked up since December 2014, when more than 15 defendants were charged with various crimes, including murder, attempted murder and drug dealing. Shmurda was facing a maximum sentence of 8 – 25 years on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, reckless endangerment, and drug and gun possession, EUR previously reported.

READ MORE: Bobby Shmurda to Serve Max Sentence After Parole Denied

TMZ obtained court docs from the parole hearing and board members denied the Bobby’s release after he’s had “multiple” violations in jail. The New York-native is accused of having a shank, fighting, and drug possession.

Here’s more from TMZ:

Shmurda sees his situation differently with transcripts revealing that he made his own case to be freed. He said he doesn’t have impulsive behavior anymore, considers others in his decision-making, and walks away from bad situations when they occur. After telling the parole board that he wants to resume his music career when he’s released and become involved in outreach programs with troubled youth, he also said that he now sees himself as a “leader” rather than a follower. Additionally, he wants to get a high school G.E.D. when he gets out.

Unfortunately, he has to serve his entire seven-year sentence before that happens.

“Following his Sept. 15, 2020 interview with the Board of Parole, Ackquille Pollard was denied release and given a hold until the maximum expiration of his sentence on December 11, 2021,” a spokesperson from the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision told Complex in September.