Entertainment
Disney & Pixar’s ‘Soul’ to Make Exclusive Holiday Debut on Disney+
*BURBANK, Calif. — The Walt Disney Company announced today that “Soul,” the all-new original feature from Pixar Animation Studios, will debut exclusively on Disney+ on December 25, 2020.
In international markets where Disney+ isn’t currently or soon to be available, “Soul” will be released theatrically, with dates to be announced.
“We are thrilled to share Pixar’s spectacular and moving ‘Soul’ with audiences direct to Disney+ in December,” said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “A new original Pixar film is always a special occasion, and this truly heartwarming and humorous story about human connection and finding one’s place in the world will be a treat for families to enjoy together this holiday season.”
“Soul” comes from visionary filmmaker Pete Docter, the Academy Award®-winning director behind “Inside Out” and “Up,” and co-director/writer Kemp Powers, playwright and screenwriter of “One Night in Miami.”
It stars the voice talents of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Ahmir Questlove Thompson, Angela Bassett and Daveed Diggs and features original jazz music by globally renowned musician Jon Batiste and a score composed by Oscar® winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (“The Social Network”).
“The world can be an exhausting and frustrating place – but it’s also full of unexpected joys, even in seemingly mundane things,” said Docter, director of “Soul” and Chief Creative Officer of Pixar Animation Studios. “ ‘Soul’ investigates what’s really important in our lives, a question we’re all asking these days. I hope it will bring some humor and fun to people at a time when everyone can surely use that.”
Over the last six months, marketplace conditions created by the ongoing pandemic, while difficult in so many ways, have also provided an opportunity for innovation in approaches to content distribution. With over 60 million subscribers within the first year of launch, the Disney+ platform is an ideal destination for families and fans to enjoy a marquee Pixar film in their own homes like never before.
Previously scheduled for theatrical release on November 20, 2020, “Soul” was named an official selection of the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year along with multiple upcoming festivals including the British Film Institute’s London Film Festival this Sunday.
CHECK THIS OUT! RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1989 Interview with Robert ‘Kool’ Bell of Kool & the Gang
About Disney & Pixar’s “Soul”
What is it that makes you…YOU? Pixar Animation Studios’ “Soul” introduces Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) – a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22 (voice of Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions. “Soul” is Directed by Academy Award® winner Pete Docter (“Inside Out,” “Up”), co-directed by Kemp Powers (“One Night in Miami”) and produced by Academy Award nominee Dana Murray, p.g.a. (Pixar short “Lou”).
About Disney+
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. As part of Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment, Disney+ is available on most internet-connected devices and offers commercial-free programming with a variety of original feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. Alongside unprecedented access to Disney’s incredible library of film and television entertainment, the service is also the exclusive streaming home for the latest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+. Visit DisneyPlus.com to subscribe and/or learn more about the service.
source:
Disney+ Media Relations
[email protected]
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Mary J. Blige is on ‘The Real’ & Technology is Helping the Black Community Fight Social Injustice
*On Thursday, Oct. 8, the hosts of The Real address the fact that because of today’s technology, the Black community is finally getting justice. Co-host Garcelle Beauvais feels that because of the Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent quarantine, people were forced to pay attention to George Floyd’s death when it was captured by media. Co-host Loni Love thinks that before social injustice was so widely publicized, it was being denied and now it can’t be.
And The Real welcomes superstar Mary J. Blige! In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, she shares how she has partnered with the P.O.W.E.R. of Sure to address health disparities among Black women and why this initiative is deeply personal to her.
Then the ladies discuss President Trump’s message to “not be afraid” of the Covid-19 virus. Co-host Jeannie Mai contrasts this with Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s messages of thanks and prayer when they were recovering from being ill, and co-host Loni Love thinks that America should be run like a country instead of a business and that we need to help people understand that.
And Garcelle admits people can find her intimidating, but she is holding out to find her “prince!”
Technology Has Finally Made It So People Can’t Deny The Injustices The Black Community Faces
Mary J. Blige On The P.O.W.E.R. of Sure And Breast Cancer Awareness
Technology Has Finally Made It So People Can’t Deny The Injustices The Black Community Faces
Garcelle Beauvais: For me, I feel like white people were just going on with their lives. They were just going on with their lives, maybe if they saw something they didn’t get it, and I feel like because of George Floyd, because of Covid, because of quarantine, people were sitting still, people were in their homes – and had to watch what happened. This horrific thing that happened to George Floyd. I think that that’s what made people sort of be now be more aware and more “woke,” if you will. What do you guys think about this?
Loni Love: I think for a long time people thought that people of color were making up stories about racism and discrimination.
Garcelle: Yup.
Jeannie Mai: Yeah.
Loni: And you’re right, you know, Garcelle, that people are in their own lives, they’re busy with their own lives, they’re busy raising their kids. You need to have some friends of color. Especially some Black people.
Garcelle: Yeah.
Loni: And that’s the thing too! We’re still a segregated country. We still don’t have a lot of, you know, we may work with people of color? But when we go home, do we have, I mean, do we have different people of different cultures and ethnicities? So I think that was a large problem. But then also, it kind of goes back to what we were saying about having diversity on television. We also need to have diversity in news. If the national news doesn’t cover this stuff, which they hadn’t been covering, you know, people think that it doesn’t exist. So thank goodness for technology, thank goodness for videos now, because you see, “Wow, this really is happening,” and there’s some injustices that’s happening and now you get to see it so now you have to, as a person, say, “Is this morally right?” So this is just – thank goodness for technology because now it’s showing that, you know, people were saying, “There are things happening in our communities,” but, you know, people were denying it. Now you can’t deny it, ‘cause it’s right there on camera.
Website: thereal.com
Twitter: @TheRealDaytime
Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime
About THE REAL
THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.
** FEATURED STORY **
SNL’s Chris Redd Talks Season 46 of the Classic Sketch Show and Fav Black Female Comedians
*The 46th season of “Saturday Night Live” kicked off last weekend with Chris Rock and Megan Thee Stallion. It also marks comedian Chris Redd’s fourth season with the show.
Redd is an actor, writer, stand-up comic and rapper.
Redd has become an audience favorite, known for his spot on impressions of Soldier Boy, Offset and actor Sterling K. Brown.
He received an Emmy in 2018 for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the “SNL” song “Come Back, Barack.”
EURweb Correspondent Jill Munroe talked to Redd about what joining the classic late night comedy show has meant to him, who his favorite characters to play are and his top 5 favorite Black female comedians or comedic actresses are.
THIS IS A CLASSIC: RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1989 Interview with Robert ‘Kool’ Bell of Kool & the Gang
What it means to be on the show:
“When I started doing comedy, I just wanted to be good at it. And I wanted to have a platform where I wanted to make some kind of impact and make a difference. It’s surreal to be at this position where I can see things in the world and get to create so quickly, with some of the best in the industry, some of my favorite comics and artists. I’m still like a kid about it in that way. I don’t want to ever lose that feeling of being grateful that I get to do this.
I like being more comfortable in it. I like not feeling like I’m going to lose my job every day. That feels good to know… cause I lost a lot of jobs. You lose a lot of jobs on your way to being good at something. This is also the longest I’ve ever had one job. That’s been very different now, I see why people do it.”
Who have been some of your favorite characters or impersonations that you have done over the last 3 seasons?
“I like doing the impressions and I like the challenge of them, but I don’t always really look to do impressions – outside of Solider Boy, cause that’s very funny. I’m still surprised we got to do that on the show – Some of my favorites are the original character. I like playing characters of things I’ve always wanted to do, like an incompetent drug dealer. Playing stuff like that for me is fun. I get to play a lot of characters of guys I grew up around and put them on a show in ways that I’ve never seen before. Push myself in those ways.”
Who are your top 5 favorite Black female comedians or comedic actresses?
Sommore, Tiffany Haddish, Sam Jay, Issa Rae is one of my favorite comedic actresses, and the Regina’s – Regina King and Regina Hall.
Redd can be seen every week on NBC’s SNL. On October 10, Issa Rae will host the show, becoming the sketch series 13th Black female host in series history. Redd can also be seen this October in the independent horror film “Scare Me” and the Netflix Horror comedy “Vampires vs. the Bronx.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Tory Lanez: Rapper Charged with Felony Assault in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
*The L.A. County D.A.’s Office has charged Tory Lanez in connection with the shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion.
The rapper is facing one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He’s also accused of inflicting great bodily injury, per TMZ. If convicted, Lanez faces up to 22 years and 8 months in prison.
The Canadian-born artist addressed the shooting incident in a full-length album titled “Daystar,” on which he denies the allegations against him.
Megan previously confirmed that Tory was the triggerman that wild night together in July, shooting at her feet during an argument.
READ MORE: Tory Lanez Denies Telling Megan Thee Stallion ‘Dance, B*tch’ Before Shooting at Her Feet
On “Daystar,” Lanez denies her claims and suggests he’s being “framed” for the shooting. On the project’s opening track “Money Over Fallouts,” he raps, “Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting/But them boys ain’t clean enough.”
He continues:
“Girl, you had the nerve to write that statement on that affidavit/Knowing I ain’t do it but I’m coming at my truest […] And I thought you was solid too, but look at how you doing me/Look at how you doing me, people trying to ruin me.” He brings up his claim that he’s being framed for a second time later on in the song, rapping, “N**gas, y’all can play me, y’all can frame me, but I’ma reach the top/I would never put you in no danger, and if I did, you would’ve said it when you seen the cops.”
We previously reported, Lanez allegedly told Megan to “dance, b*tch” before firing four shots at her. He then offered her hush money to cover it up, according to a source close to the situation.
According to TMZ, Megan’s injuries to her feet required surgery to remove bullets or bullet fragments.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]