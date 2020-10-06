Entertainment
The Pulse of Entertainment: Tanya Nolan Releases 2nd Remix of Signature Single ‘No Pressure’
*“It’s not a Gospel single but I would sing it in church,” giggled R&B/Pop singer/songwriter Tanya Nolan about her hit single “No Pressure,” from her self-titled debut album, which was re-released as “No Pressure (Bruce Bang Remix).” “God be speaking to my heart. This song is about to open up doors.”
The “No Pressure” track was originally released in 2019. It was featured in the 2020 Grammy Review section of a Billboard Special Edition of potential Grammy nominated projects. The single also became eligible for a 2020 NAACP Image Award nomination, but unfortunately didn’t make the top 10.
“It was written effortlessly, flowing like water. So good…the feeling I got,” she said.
Tanya is also an Electric Dance Music (EDM) artist that resides in Houston, Texas. The “Tanya Nolan” 2019 album debut reached iHeart’s “Top 40’s Album’s Chart.” The “No Pressure (Bruce Bang Remix)” was released in July, 2020 and garnered the Image Award qualification.
“My journey (in music) started at the age of 15,” Nolan recalled. “There was an ad in the newspaper, at the time I was a teen trying to make some money, so I sang over the phone for them….a local band. It’s all raw, no training.”
The gutsy and powerful, infectious vocalist has only just began to share her gift and passion for music.
“My passion is music,” she confessed. “If I have to be in a genre it would be R&B and Pop. I had no idea he (God) would led me to EDM. I’m like a conjunction of genres – all in one.”
MORE NEWS: Woman Arrested After Racist Attack on Security Guard in West Hollywood (Watch)
This is Tanya Nolan’s 2nd remix of the hit single “No Pressure,” which just might be her signature song. The first was a techno-version by DJ Riddler and the 2nd an EDM-version by music producer Bruce Bang. The single’s popularity landed Tanya on the Fox network performing her hit single “No Pressure” on the “The Isiah Factor.”
“I learned a lesson,” Tanya said of the Fox network performance experience. “I’m not going to let music engineers take control. I’m going to double check…the sound was distorted.”
The “No Pressure” single remixed by Bruce Bang is certainly worth a listen. It will make you want to hear the original track and the techno version just to see if it could be better than the hot Bruce Bang version of “No Pressure.” www.TanyaNolan.net
SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 21st year. Next events are coming to Los Angeles Saturday, November 7, 2020 via Zoom Video Conferencing and to Baltimore Saturday April 17, 2021 at Security Square Mall. The ULMII event is a free conference offering an Entertainment Business Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $15,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]
www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference
Music
The Living Legends Foundation, Inc. Launches Original Audio and Video Series: ‘Music Day: A Verified Hit’ Podcast
*(Los Angeles) — The Living Legends Foundation®, Inc., (LLF) the leading nonprofit organization recognizing and chronicling the history of Black music industry legends (www.livinglegendsfoundation.com) announced today the worldwide launch of its podcast and streaming video series, Music Day: A Verified Hit™.
Music Day: A Verified Hit, a podcast/vodcast, under the direction of music veteran Jacqueline Rhinehart, veteran radio programmer Ken Johnson, technical producer Mark Hill, and talent executive Pat Shields, will launch on October 13th as a weekly series with the video version on the Living Legends Foundation Inc. YouTube channel and the audio version on Apple Music, Spotify, Google Music, Amazon Music, Soundcloud and other podcast platforms.
New episodes are released each week on Tuesday, traditionally known as ‘music day’—the red-letter day in the radio & music biz when music promoters show up and show out. “Music Day” is now, also, a verified hit conversation covering Black music, the artists who produce it, the business it spawns, and the culture it embodies.
With interviews helmed by LA-based music and lifestyle journalists, Billy Johnson Jr. and Monique Kelley, Music Day addresses the concerns of the music industry—topical and longstanding—with key industry insiders, legendary artists, and emerging talents. In an unabridged, no-holds-barred conversation, each episode focuses on real talk with an experienced, thoughtful panel of creative peers.
“Music Day” is a conversation about the making and marketing of Black music of all genres — worldwide. With a panel composed of legendary artists, music executives, and singular new talents, MD hosts invite listeners and viewers to hear from Execs who’ve been in the game long enough to be impervious to critics and Artists dope enough to be immune to the hype,” said Rhinehart.
- The weekly series begins on October 13:
- October 13 – How to Stay Up During the Down: A Conversation With Three Music Legends – Eddie Levert, Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant
- October 20-What’s the *bleep* All About? Speaking Up and Out on Injustice, Lyrical content and Artistic Freedom – Mtume, Geo Bivins, Yoyo, TT Torrez
- October 27 – We Don’t Call it Jazz… Black Music In the World—Kirk Whalum, Terri Lyne Carrington, Gail Boyd, Nicholas Payton, Jamal Ahmad
- November 3 – He’s In Black Effect Mode: Charlamagne Tha God – A conversation with Radio Hall of Fame inductee Charlamagne Tha God.
- November 10 – It’s a New Day, a New Dawn & I’m Feeling Free —New Ways To Be In The Music Industry— Phil Thornton, Robert “Kool” Bell, IDK
- November 17 – That’s What Friends Are For—A conversation on friendships, music distribution, future of music business with Troy Carter & J Erving
- November 24 – When Creatives Crash: Anxiety, Depression, and Suicide in the Music Industry —Tony Cornelius, Shanti Das, Syreeta Butler, Hezues R
- December 1 – Dishing with the Creator of Rap Caviar- A conversation about YouTube, Spotify and African music with Tuma Basa
- December 8 – So How’d You Get Here? — A revelation on the intersection of Music and Politics— Dionne Warwick, Gangstagrass
- December 15 – Legal Eagles Navigate a Digital World (new contracts for a new music landscape). Kendall Minter Esq., Bob Celestin, Esq., Vinny Kumar, Esq. and Bernie Lawrence-Watkins, Esq.
“As we approach our 30th anniversary– with the launch of Music Day, we’re tapping into the legacy of the organization as an integral part of the Black Music Industry and our ongoing mission to educate and inform new generations,” remarked LLF Chairman and radio programmer, David Linton.
Music Day executive producers are industry veterans Jacqueline Rhinehart, Mark Hill, Ken Johnson, and Pat Shields. Music Day associate producers are Shannon Henderson, Shelia Eldridge, Tony Winger, Vivian Scott Chew and Varnell Johnson.
FB facebook.com/The-Living-Legends-Foundation
Instagram @livinglegendsfoundation @musicdaypodcast
Twitter @TheLLFInc
Website www.livinglegendsfoundation.com
Sizzle Reel https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=KdZdRKe3a1k
About The Living Legends Foundation, Inc.
The Living Legends Foundation Inc. is 29 years old and its mission is to serve Black music industry professionals and Black artists. The Foundation honors those unsung heroes whose efforts might otherwise go unnoticed. We exist because of a need to recognize and promote the achievements of those members of the radio, music and entertainment industries and to help secure their place in history.
In addition to the annual awards show, The LLF hosts an annual Golf Tournament in Atlanta, the proceeds benefiting Scholarship Funds at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The LLF’s goal is to support the next generation of music industry executives in their educational pursuits.
source:
Monica Alexander
PR Wizzzz Entertainment
[email protected]rtainment.com
Entertainment
WE REMEMBER: Singer Johnny Nash (‘I Can See Clearly Now’) Dead at 80 / Video
*Sadly, we must report that singer Johnny Nash, known for the 1972 mega-hit “I Can See Clearly Now,” died Tuesday. He was 80.
His son confirmed his death to CBS Los Angeles, noting he passed away at home in Houston. Nash died the same day as guitarist Eddie Van Halen, who had been battling cancer.
Born John Lester Nash, he sang at Houston area churches and made his professional debut in 1957 with “A Teenager Sings the Blues.” His debut on the charts came in 1958 with a cover of Doris Day’s “A Very Special Love.”
Nash’s career began in the 1950s covering standards and by the mid-60s, he was co-running a record company.
He was among the first artists to bring Jamaican reggae to US audiences and he also helped launch the career of Bob Marley. In fact, according to Nash’s website, he was one of the first non-Jamaican singers to record reggae music in Kingston, Jamaica.
MORE NEWS: Apple Orders ‘The Supermodels’ Series Exploring Icons Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington
Johnny Nash peaked commercially in the late 1960s and early 1970s, when he had hits with “Hold Me Tight,” “You Got Soul,” an early version of Marley’s “Stir It Up” and, of course, I Can See Clearly Now,” which will always be his signature song.
The upbeat track with its pop-reggae groove was reportedly written by Nash as he recovered from cataract surgery.
The song promised a “bright, bright sunshiny day” and had a gospel-style exclamation midway in “Look straight ahead, nothing but blue skies!”
Nash later went on to reach megastar status with the iconic song which has sold more than millions of copies since its 1972 release.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
tWitch Addresses Changes At ‘Ellen’ As Co-Executive Producer / WATCH
*Stephen “tWitch” Boss has been quite busy!
The TV personality joined Access Daily’s Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover to chat about his roles as announcer on “Ellen’s Game of Games” and new co-executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
“It’s all been a shift toward the positive, which is what it has been,” he explained. “Every time we’ve stepped into the building, we’ve been stepping with love, and we’re all happy to be back.”
The dancer and choreographer also weighed in on Channing Tatum’s recent fitness transformation and hinted at the possibility of another “Magic Mike” sequel!
“Ellen’s Game of Games” premieres Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. on NBC.
source:
Karin Failla
Director of Publicity
Access Hollywood / NBCUni
[email protected]
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]