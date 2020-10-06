race
Woman Arrested After Racist Attack on Security Guard in West Hollywood (Watch)
*A woman was arrested Monday for allegedly attacking a security guard in a West Hollywood Pavilions parking lot that witnesses say was rooted in racism.
In a bystander’s viral video, taken shortly before 11:20 a.m., the female security guard is shown standing in front of the vehicle with the woman and a male driver inside. Authorities say the woman, who was later identified as 37-year-old Kashmire Duran, was arguing with a family member when the security guard walked up and the incident occurred.
The security guard accused the woman of using the “N” word, and punching, biting and scratching. Then the male driver rushed to get her inside the car and drove off. People in the parking lot wouldn’t let them leave until police showed up.
“I feel like it was really disgusting. To have another woman attack me. And to call me a bunch of racial names just for me being who I am. I feel like that’s not right,” the security guard, Natosha Lawson, told NBCLA.
“She opened her window and grabbed dog food, and started throwing dog food at the security guard. And she said, ‘here’s some dog food for you, you should be eating dog food,’ which is even more humiliating,” said Carlos Sapene, the witness who took the video.
The woman was booked on assault, mayhem, and hate crime charges.
Watch NBCLA’s report below or view here.
Michelle Obama Hammers Trump and His ‘Breathtaking Failures’ in 24 Minute Video (Watch)
*Michelle Obama comes for President Trump in a new video titled “Closing Argument.” The former first lady spends 24 minutes accusing him of “willful mismanagement” of the coronavirus crisis and of racism. She calls on Black and all young voters not to ‘waste’ their ballots.
In the video, released Tuesday by Joe Biden’s campaign, Obama notes that more Americans have died from COVID-19 than died in the Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam and Korean wars combined. She says “our commander in chief, sadly, has been missing in action” when it comes to handling the virus.
Obama accuses Trump of being “racist” when he and other Republicans lie “about how minorities will destroy the suburbs,” which she says is meant to “distract from his breathtaking failures.”
She also calls on undecided voters “to think about all those folks like me and my ancestors” and have some empathy for what it’s like “to walk around your own country scared that someone’s unjustified fear of you could put you in harm’s way.”
To all voters thinking about sitting out this election, Obama pleads with them to vote, because “we don’t have the luxury to assume that things are going to turn out okay.”
Watch Michelle Obama’s “Closing Argument” below:
How Gay Men Hijacked the Proud Boys Hashtag With Messages Of Love (Watch)
*The Proud Boys hashtag, which members of the far-right white supremacist group have been using, was trending Sunday after gay men on Twitter hijacked it and flooded the feed with photos of their loved ones and families.
The Proud Boys recently made headlines by celebrating President Trump’s reply at last week’s debate, when he was asked to condemn White supremacists. The President instead used his allotted time to blame what he called “antifa and the left” for violence at recent protests against police brutality and to tell the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”
Matt Dechaine, one of the men who pitched in with photos of himself and his husband in efforts to overtake the hashtag, said his goal was simply to spread joy.
“Seeing the hashtag was so uplifting,” Dechaine, who is from England, told CNN. “It feels like the movement for positive change for all is gathering momentum all the time and I’m glad to be a small part of it. By coming together rooted in respect and love for each other, the world can be so much better!”
But Enrique Tarrio, a leader of the Proud Boys, said he doesn’t see what the men are trying to accomplish.
“I think it’s hysterical,” Tarrio told CNN. “This isn’t something that’s offensive to us. It’s not an insult. We aren’t homophobic. We don’t care who people sleep with. People think it’s going to bother us. It doesn’t.”
He added, “One of the messages they want to send with this is that they’re trying to drown out our supporters, they’re trying to silence us. … When you’re trying to drown out other people’s thoughts, I don’t think there’s anything progressive about that. Why don’t these people just engage?”
Tarrio, a Cuban American, is also the leader of the grassroots group Latinos for Trump.
Below, watch a video of the Proud Boys hashtag takeover from The Project.
Dr. Gretchen Sorin Talks Driving While Black and Her PBS Special on SiriusXM’s ‘Auto Trends’
In an exclusive two-part conversation with Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, curator, documentarian, professor and author Dr. Gretchen Sorin literally take us on a historical road trip, exploring the popular acronym DWB beyond the lens of racial profiling. In her new book, Driving While Black, the effervescent Sorin shares how the car, which has served as the ultimate symbol of independence and possibility, played different roles for both the Black and White community.
We begin our talk during the period of 1930, which was also known as the Jim Crow Era, discussing everything from W. E. B. Dubose to Booker T. Washington to Albert Einstein to the cars that played a prominent role with Black vacationers, business travelers, entertainers, sports figures and Civil Rights activists. We also dissect the history behind the infamous Green Book travel guides, sharing a number of revealing findings.
And we conclude our conversation, delving into how Dr. Sorin partnered with filmmaker Ric Burns, who is the younger brother to documentarian Ken Burns, to turn her book, which has been a labor of love for over two decades, into an upcoming must-see PBS documentary.
To Tune In via SiriusXM and/or several of our free FM online outlets, click here.
Show One Airs – Saturday, October 3 – Wednesday, October 7
Show Two Airs – Saturday, October 10 – Wednesday, October 14
And for more information on the upcoming PBS Special, click here.
About Auto Trends with JeffCars.com
Jeff Fortson is the host and executive producer of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only multicultural syndicated automotive program airing throughout the U.S. The 30-minute weekly show, which airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials, includes one-on-one conversations with many of today’s pioneers and influencers.
For upcoming shows, car-buying tips, recall updates or car reviews, visit JeffCars.com.
