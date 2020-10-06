Woman Arrested After Racist Attack on Security Guard in West Hollywood (Watch)

*A woman was arrested Monday for allegedly attacking a security guard in a West Hollywood Pavilions parking lot that witnesses say was rooted in racism.

In a bystander’s viral video, taken shortly before 11:20 a.m., the female security guard is shown standing in front of the vehicle with the woman and a male driver inside. Authorities say the woman, who was later identified as 37-year-old Kashmire Duran, was arguing with a family member when the security guard walked up and the incident occurred.

The security guard accused the woman of using the “N” word, and punching, biting and scratching. Then the male driver rushed to get her inside the car and drove off. People in the parking lot wouldn’t let them leave until police showed up.

“I feel like it was really disgusting. To have another woman attack me. And to call me a bunch of racial names just for me being who I am. I feel like that’s not right,” the security guard, Natosha Lawson, told NBCLA.

“She opened her window and grabbed dog food, and started throwing dog food at the security guard. And she said, ‘here’s some dog food for you, you should be eating dog food,’ which is even more humiliating,” said Carlos Sapene, the witness who took the video.

The woman was booked on assault, mayhem, and hate crime charges.

Watch NBCLA’s report below or view here.