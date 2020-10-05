Joy Reid Catches Heat for Suggesting Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis is Fake News

*MSNBC host Joy Reid has added her voice to the chorus of people who believe President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis is fake news.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Reid suggested that the president was fabricating his coronavirus diagnosis to “get out of the debates.”

“Here’s how wrecked Trump’s credibility is at this point: I’ve got a cellphone full of texts from people who aren’t sure whether to believe Trump actually has covid. “He lies so much,” one friend just texted. “Is he just doing this to get out of the debates?” others are texting,” Reid tweeted.

While several conservatives came for Reid’s neck over the remarks, several co-signed her comments.

READ MORE: ‘My Heart Goes Out to COVID’: Chris Rock Hilariously Mocks Trump in ‘SNL’ Monologue / WATCH

Here’s how wrecked Trump’s credibility is at this point: I’ve got a cellphone full of texts from people who aren’t sure whether to believe Trump actually has covid. “He lies so much,” one friend just texted. “Is he just doing this to get out of the debates?” others are texting. — Joy JUST VOTE & MASK UP!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) October 2, 2020

“That was my first thought, too. That he is so behind in the polls and his debate performance was so bad that this is his way to get out of everything,” actress Elizabeth Tulloch wrote.

“Others have been asking whether it’s a distraction from the Melania recordings disrespecting kids at the border & Christmas as well as the heat @realDonaldTrump has been getting in his endorsing of white supremacy. It’s a real question of how people see his character,” tweeted American University professor American University.

That was my first thought, too. That he is so behind in the polls and his debate performance was so bad that this is his way to get out of everything. — Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) October 2, 2020

We previously reported… Melania was secretly recorded ranting against Christmas, Obama and President Trump’s child-separation policy at the border.

The first lady’s former friend/assistant Stephanie Winston Wolkoff appeared on Anderson Cooper 360° on CNN where she shared part of the recorded conversation she and Melania had in 2018.

Others have been asking whether it’s a distraction from the Melania recordings disrespecting kids at the border & Christmas as well as the heat @realDonaldTrump has been getting in his endorsing of white supremacy. It’s a real question of how people see his character. #COVID19 — Dr. Omekongo Dibinga (@omekongo) October 2, 2020

Melania is heard complaining about the “liberal media” and her White House duties, including having to decorate for Chritmas.

“They say I’m complicit. I’m the same like [President Trump], I support him. I don’t say enough. I don’t do enough,” Melania said. “Where I am … I’m working … my ass off at Christmas stuff that you know, who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff and decoration? But I need to do it, right?”

She continued, “OK and then I do it, and I say that I’m working on Christmas planning for the Christmas. And they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a fucking break. Where they were saying anything when Obama did that?”

Listen to the recording via the Twitter embed below.

Full Melania Trump video: “They said, ‘Oh what about the children that were separated?’ Give me a fucking break.” pic.twitter.com/FQF3AJshXP — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) October 2, 2020