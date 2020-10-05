President Donald Trump
Joy Reid Catches Heat for Suggesting Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis is Fake News
*MSNBC host Joy Reid has added her voice to the chorus of people who believe President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis is fake news.
In a series of tweets on Friday, Reid suggested that the president was fabricating his coronavirus diagnosis to “get out of the debates.”
“Here’s how wrecked Trump’s credibility is at this point: I’ve got a cellphone full of texts from people who aren’t sure whether to believe Trump actually has covid. “He lies so much,” one friend just texted. “Is he just doing this to get out of the debates?” others are texting,” Reid tweeted.
While several conservatives came for Reid’s neck over the remarks, several co-signed her comments.
READ MORE: ‘My Heart Goes Out to COVID’: Chris Rock Hilariously Mocks Trump in ‘SNL’ Monologue / WATCH
Here’s how wrecked Trump’s credibility is at this point: I’ve got a cellphone full of texts from people who aren’t sure whether to believe Trump actually has covid. “He lies so much,” one friend just texted. “Is he just doing this to get out of the debates?” others are texting.
— Joy JUST VOTE & MASK UP!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) October 2, 2020
“That was my first thought, too. That he is so behind in the polls and his debate performance was so bad that this is his way to get out of everything,” actress Elizabeth Tulloch wrote.
“Others have been asking whether it’s a distraction from the Melania recordings disrespecting kids at the border & Christmas as well as the heat @realDonaldTrump has been getting in his endorsing of white supremacy. It’s a real question of how people see his character,” tweeted American University professor American University.
That was my first thought, too. That he is so behind in the polls and his debate performance was so bad that this is his way to get out of everything.
— Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) October 2, 2020
We previously reported… Melania was secretly recorded ranting against Christmas, Obama and President Trump’s child-separation policy at the border.
The first lady’s former friend/assistant Stephanie Winston Wolkoff appeared on Anderson Cooper 360° on CNN where she shared part of the recorded conversation she and Melania had in 2018.
Others have been asking whether it’s a distraction from the Melania recordings disrespecting kids at the border & Christmas as well as the heat @realDonaldTrump has been getting in his endorsing of white supremacy. It’s a real question of how people see his character. #COVID19
— Dr. Omekongo Dibinga (@omekongo) October 2, 2020
Melania is heard complaining about the “liberal media” and her White House duties, including having to decorate for Chritmas.
“They say I’m complicit. I’m the same like [President Trump], I support him. I don’t say enough. I don’t do enough,” Melania said. “Where I am … I’m working … my ass off at Christmas stuff that you know, who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff and decoration? But I need to do it, right?”
She continued, “OK and then I do it, and I say that I’m working on Christmas planning for the Christmas. And they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a fucking break. Where they were saying anything when Obama did that?”
Listen to the recording via the Twitter embed below.
Full Melania Trump video: “They said, ‘Oh what about the children that were separated?’ Give me a fucking break.” pic.twitter.com/FQF3AJshXP
— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) October 2, 2020
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
BLIND ITEM: Avoiding His Parole Officer
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
The rapper who is also a snitch and child rapist has been avoiding his parole officer. Probably wants to make sure he gives a clean test.
Can you name the rapper?
News
Muslims Outraged After Rihanna Uses Islamic Hadith at Fenty Runway Fashion
*Rihanna is catching some heat online for using an Islamic Hadith during the runway show for her fashion brand Fenty.
The 32-year-old Bajan singer debuted the Savage X Fenty fall 2020 line on Amazon Prime on October 2, and she was immediately hit with criticism for using sacred Muslim sayings/verses in her show, called Hadith.
The show featured a Hadith sped up and mixed for a dance track that played as models walked and performed on the runway. The topic of the Hadith is reportedly about judgment day and the end of days.
Many from the Muslim community are expressing their outrage on social media.
“i think the person who created the song knew what they were doing,” one person tweeted. “that is a very specific hadith. U have to go looking to find it. It’s not something non-muslims know unless they research. So the fact that the song is called Doom & the hadith is about the end of times? @rihanna?”
READ MORE: FIRST TEASER: Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2, feat. Lizzo, Willow Smith, Roddy Rich and More (Watch)
Another added: “i feel like islamaphobia is so normalized to the point where people are calling us dramatic for being mad when our religion gets disrespected? hadith are sacred words of the prophet, they’re used to guide muslims & are second to only the Quran. rihanna should know better.”
A third wrote: “okay the fact that rihanna’s show was supposed to be a keystone for ‘inclusion’ while she completely alienated the Muslim community by disrespecting a Hadith recitation is the perfect showcase of how fashion brands & the media have never considered us as a part of their audience.”
The superstar’s Savage X Fenty fall 2020 show featured the biggest stars wearing some of the singer’s signature lingerie, including Lizzo, Normani, Bella Hadid, Miguel, Demi Moore, Big Sean, Rosalía, Gigi Goode and Rihanna herself.
The range boasts bras, underwear, bodysuits, teddies, robes and offers sizes 30A to 42H/46DDD and XS to 3X.
You can shop the collection on Amazon and the Savage X Fenty website.
#BlackLivesMatter
Jonathan Price: Texas Black Man Shot and Killed by Police While Breaking Up a Fight (Video)
*A 31-year-old Black man in Texas was shot and killed by a Wolfe City police officer Saturday night while trying to intervene in a domestic violence dispute, officials with the Texas Rangers confirmed.
Friends and family of Jonathan Price said he was trying to break up the volatile situation before he was killed at the Kwik Check gas station at 103 Santa Fe Street. The Texas Rangers have released few details on the shooting or the officer involved, other than to say the officer was placed on administrative leave.
Relatives and friends said Price was a city employee and beloved in the Wolfe City community, about an hour northeast of Dallas. His mother, Marcella Louis, told local news outlet WFAA that she was in bed when she got the call about the shooting. She rushed to the gas station to get near her son.
“And they wouldn’t let me get close to my baby. I just wanted to hold his hand and they wouldn’t let me do that,” Louis said. “I just wanted to crawl over there to him.”
Witnesses said a man and a woman were in an argument, and Price tried to step in. The man assaulted Price, and when officers arrived, they used a taser on Price before the shooting.
Kyla Sanders was at a store across the street when the shooting occurred Saturday night. Sanders heard three gunshots and turned to look at what was happening.
“We were all in shock. Why would a cop shoot somebody?” Sanders said.
Sanders and others rushed over to see what happened and realized it was Price who had been shot.
“We all love him and think so highly of him and just the nicest guy you could ever meet,” Sanders said. “We’re all devastated, shocked, we don’t really know what to do or where to go from here.”
Watch WFAA’s report about the shooting below, followed by their report “Who Was Jonathan Price?”
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]