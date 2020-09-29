Obama/Trump/Political
VP Nominee Kamala Harris fronts New Bloomberg-Backed Ad Campaign Targeting Black Floridians (Watch)
*Former New York mayor and ex presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is financing liberal activists in a campaign to attract Black voters in Florida, an important battleground state in Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s quest to defeat President Trump.
Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris stars in the $3.4 million ad campaign led by Priorities USA and BlackPAC. In the spot, entitled One Nation, Harris, the first Black woman and Indian American to be on a major party presidential ticket, offers a hopeful message of unity to “heal our nation.” It will run on both broadcast and digital media beginning Wednesday, Sept. 30.
Watch below:
According to the latest Washington Post-ABC News poll, Biden leads Trump 88 percent to 9 percent among registered Black voters. But Priorities, BlackPAC and other groups have noticed a dip in support among young Black voters and Black male voters for the Democratic ticket.
BlackPAC executive director Adrienne Shropshire said the ad campaign is seeking to remind Black people “what’s at stake for Black communities in this election and persuading skeptical voters that their vote holds the power to course-correct our nation.”
‘Who Do You Owe Money To?’: Susan Rice & Kamala Harris Call Trump’s $421M Debt a ‘National Security Concern’
*Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice and Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris weighed in on President Trump’s reckless financial situation revealed in the bombshell New York Times story that outlined his chronic tax avoidance.
On MSNBC’s “All In with Chris Hayes,” Rice said that Trump’s reported $421 million debt is “very much a national security concern, from a security clearance point of view. But also … for the reason that we don’t know who has leverage over him.”
Sen. Harris raised the same issue on “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell,” asking Trump through the camera, “Who do you owe the money, too? And do you owe debt to any foreign nation? Do you owe anybody money who’s impacted by your decisions as President of the United States?”
Watch below:
Teacher Threatens to Kick Student Out of Zoom Class Over Trump Flag on Bedroom Wall (Watch)
*A 16-year-old boy was told by his teacher to remove a Trump 2020 flag from his bedroom wall or else be kicked out of class.
The student, at Colusa High School in California, was in his bedroom participating in an online Chemistry class when the teacher demanded that the flag be taken down or placed out of view.
“You can sit up, remove the flag, or reposition your camera within the next 15 seconds or I’m kicking you out of class,” the teacher said. A video of the incident shows the teacher counting to 15 seconds.
Watch below. (The teacher begins counting at the 1:06 mark.)
Biden Out With Ad Response to Trump’s Alleged Tax Avoidance (Watch)
*Within 24 hours of news that President Trump allegedly paid less taxes than regular working folk on millions of dollars in income, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign has responded with a new ad.
The video posted on Twitter compares the amount of taxes that regular folk like teachers, firefighters and nurses typically pay compared to Trump’s alleged tax bill.
“Teachers paid $7,239. Firefighters paid $5,283. Nurses paid $10,216. Donald Trump paid $750,” the 30-second spot points out. As of Monday morning at 9 a.m. ET, the video had more than 2.2 million views on Twitter.
There’s no word from the vice president’s campaign if they plan to put money behind the spot to run on digital or TV.
Watch below or view here on Twitter.
Teachers paid $7,239
Firefighters paid $5,283
Nurses paid $10,216
Donald Trump paid $750 pic.twitter.com/5YE1cbYsBN
— Team Joe (Text JOE to 30330) (@TeamJoe) September 28, 2020
