VP Nominee Kamala Harris fronts New Bloomberg-Backed Ad Campaign Targeting Black Floridians (Watch)

*Former New York mayor and ex presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is financing liberal activists in a campaign to attract Black voters in Florida, an important battleground state in Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s quest to defeat President Trump.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris stars in the $3.4 million ad campaign led by Priorities USA and BlackPAC. In the spot, entitled One Nation, Harris, the first Black woman and Indian American to be on a major party presidential ticket, offers a hopeful message of unity to “heal our nation.” It will run on both broadcast and digital media beginning Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Watch below:

According to the latest Washington Post-ABC News poll, Biden leads Trump 88 percent to 9 percent among registered Black voters. But Priorities, BlackPAC and other groups have noticed a dip in support among young Black voters and Black male voters for the Democratic ticket.

BlackPAC executive director Adrienne Shropshire said the ad campaign is seeking to remind Black people “what’s at stake for Black communities in this election and persuading skeptical voters that their vote holds the power to course-correct our nation.”