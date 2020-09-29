Urban Living
Michael B. Jordan Partners with LyftUp to Provide Free Rides to Underserved Communities
*Today Lyft has announced that Michael B. Jordan, in partnership with his Outlier Society Fellowship, are joining forces with LyftUp. Together they will provide young people of color and recent college graduates of underserved communities in Los Angeles and New York with access to free rides to employment-related destinations such as job interviews, mentorship events, internships and career counseling. In these trying emotional and financial times, it’s more important than ever for underserved communities to have access to affordable transportation. This is a way to relieve some of the everyday stresses associated with finding a way to potentially life-changing opportunities.
“Reliable transportation is often taken for granted. It plays a critical role in arriving on time to a job interview, the first day, and every work day after,” said Michael B. Jordan, Principal of Outlier Society. “I am proud to partner with Lyft to provide rides for Outlier Society fellows. Together, through the LyftUp initiative, we will work to alleviate some of the transportation barriers young professionals in under-resourced communities may experience.”
SHE BREAKS IT DOWN: Joy Reid’s Take on Breonna Taylor Case; ‘Defund the Police’ and More on ‘Tonight Show’ (Watch)
“It’s an honor to have Michael B. Jordan and Outlier Society join the LyftUp Alliance,” said Chloe Slobotkin, Lyft Culture & Entertainment Marketing. “We’re proud to be partnering to give young people the access to transportation they need to pursue their career goals and be set up for long-term success. We believe in the power of transportation and feel it is our responsibility to make it accessible to all.”
The overarching LyftUp program was created as a way to provide transportation in varying forms to communities in need during critical times. LyftUp launched in January 2020 with LeBron James and his athlete empowerment company UNINTERRUPTED to expand bikeshare access and equity across the country(LyftUp x Lebron Launch). Since its inception, LyftUp has partnered with over 500 organizations including the National Supermarket Association, The National Council on Aging, the New Orleans Public Schools, and many more to help communities meet their essential needs. They continue to work closely with elected officials, community leaders, and leading nonprofit organizations to address transportation needs in regions hardest hit, including New York, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, and Seattle. Lyft has been unwavering in their support to humanitarian efforts by collaborating with organizations associated with Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ+ Rights, Covid Relief, Civil Rights, and more. Most recently earlier this month, they partnered with When We All Vote on voter registration and More Than a Vote to provide access to free rides to underserved communities.
Chris Rock Reveals He Tried to Get Cardi B Her Own Network Comedy Show [VIDEO]
*Chris Rock has revealed that when he met Cardi B in her heyday he pushed for her to launch a career in comedy.
The comedian recently made an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” where he recalled efforts to get the rapper her own show before she became a hip-hop star.
“My kids showed me this Cardi B girl, and she didn’t have a record out or anything, and I was like, ‘We should do a show with her.’ I’m not even gonna say what network,” Rock told Fallon. “So me, Cardi B and her management went to get a show going, and it never happened. She told me about her rap at the time, and I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, that’s good. You’re a comedy star.’”
“I think Cardi B is one of the funniest people. It’s like…[Dave] Chappelle, Cardi, you know what I mean?” he continued. “Like in the standings right now, who are the funniest people in the world? Cardi’s right up there! She’s neck and neck with Bill Burr. She’s good, man…Cardi can hang with anybody.”
Hear/watch Rock tell it via the YouTube video above.
READ MORE: Trump Supporters Accuse Cardi B and Sister of Defamation in New Lawsuit
“She’s neck and neck with Bill Burr!” 😂@chrisrock remembers recruiting @iamcardib for comedy before she had released music #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/89QrESMXNL
— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) September 25, 2020
In related news… Rock will help kick off the premiere of the 46th season of “Saturday Night Live” on October 3.
This will mark his third appearance as host of the NBC sketch comedy show.
The news coincides with the announcement that Jim Carrey is joining the show as Joe Biden. Maya Rudolph will also be back as Kamala Harris. The actress debuted her take on Harris in a sketch last September.
As Biden, Carrey will probably be facing off in debate against Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump.
“There was some interest on his part,” SNL creator Lorne Michaels told Vulture of Carey’s casting.
“Then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was. He and Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well. He will give the part energy and strength, and… hopefully it’s funny,” Michaels added.
Megan Thee Stallion is slated to be the premiere’s guest musical performer.
Sealed Transcripts in Breonna Taylor Case to be Released After Juror Files Lawsuit Seeking ‘Justice’
*A recording of the grand jury in the Breonna Taylor case will be made public after a juror filed to have the sealed transcripts and records released “so that the truth may prevail.”
The motion, filed in Jefferson County on Monday (Sept. 28), also asked that the jury members be allowed to speak freely about the highly publicized case, Fox News reports.
“There is compelling public interest for these proceedings to be released of a magnitude the city and Commonwealth have never seen before that could not be confined, weaving its way across the country,” the court documents said. “The citizens of the Commonwealth have demonstrated their lack of faith in the process and proceedings in this matter and the justice system itself.”
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced last week that a grand jury had chosen not to issue indictments on homicide charges against any of the three officers who fired shots during the deadly botched police raid on Taylor’s apartment on March 13.
Taylor was shot six times when officers opened fire after her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot at police first during a no-knock warrant execution.
Walker has said he believed the officers were intruders.
READ MORE: Candace Owens Claps Back at Criticism of GOP Kentucky AG Over Handling of Breonna Taylor Case [VIDEO]
Former detective Brett Hankison, who was fired in June, is the only officer facing charges in Taylor’s case. The charges do not relate to Taylor, but rather for shooting into her white neighbor’s apartment where three people were present, including a child. He pleaded not guilty to the charges Monday.
Cameron agreed to comply with a judge’s ruling to release the grand jury transcripts on Wednesday. Cameron is concerned that the move could lead to a “poisoning of the jury pool.”
“The grand jury is meant to be a secretive body,” Cameron said in a statement released Monday night. “It’s apparent that the public interest in this case isn’t going to allow that to happen.”
During his announcement, Cameron said the jury agreed that the other two officers connected to Taylor’s killing were justified in their actions.
“The attorney general publicly made many statements that referenced what the grand jury heard and decisions that were made based on what certain witnesses said,” the court document said. “He further laid those decisions at the feet of the grand jury while failing to answer specific questions regarding the charges presented. Cameron attempted to make it clear that the grand jury alone made the decision on who and what to charge based solely on the evidence presented to them.”
“The interest of the individual grand jurors is parallel to the public but also manifests as fears of persecution, condemnation, retribution, and torment. Unfortunately, they do not get to hide behind an entity, person office,” the statement continued.
The filing noted that Cameron chose his words wisely.
“Now he has another choice in his response. Choose truth,” the document said. “Choose justice. Together Kentucky.”
Willow Smith Says Will and Jada Have ‘Real Love’ After Speaking About ‘Affair’ with August Alsina
*Willow Smith opened up about her mother’s “entanglement” with August Alsina on Monday’s episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk.”
Jada, 49, previously addressed allegations that she had a sexual relationship with the singer while still married to Will Smith.
“I want to put it on the table. I’m so proud of you. To be able to see you and Dad do that, for me, that was like, ‘OK, that’s the real deal,'” Willow, 19, said. “That’s real love.”
In August, Jada and Will appeared on “Red Table Talk” to set a few things straight after Alsina, 28, claimed Will gave his blessing to the affair with his wife — which the couple denied.
READ MORE: Body Language Expert Says Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Not ‘Honest’ About August Alsina ‘Entanglement’
The wait is finally over and we couldn’t be more excited to be back! ❣️ Here at the table, we’re not afraid to break silence, break barriers, and break down the conversations. See you on Monday, Sept. 28th for all-new episodes of Red Table Talk, only on @FacebookWatch pic.twitter.com/XpicQOoOZH
— Red Table Talk (@RedTableTalk) September 23, 2020
“What August was actually trying to communicate — because I could actually see how he would perceive it as permission because we were separated amicably — I think he also wanted to make it clear that he’s not a homewrecker, which he’s not,” Jada said on the show.
The Smiths claim they were on a break during what Jada described as an “entanglement” with Alsina four years ago.
“I was done with your ass, but marriages have that, though,” Will said jokingly. “We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out a way to make yourself happy and I’ll figure out how to make myself happy.”
On Monday’s “Red Table Talk,” Willow noted that after her parents’ candid conversation on the show, they are now relationship goals.
“Like, when you can be like, ‘I’m with you. I’m going to stand by you and I’m going to hold your hand’… that’s really important,'” she said.
“Red Table Talk” airs Mondays on Facebook Watch.
Watch the episode below.
