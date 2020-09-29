Michael B. Jordan Partners with LyftUp to Provide Free Rides to Underserved Communities

*Today Lyft has announced that Michael B. Jordan, in partnership with his Outlier Society Fellowship, are joining forces with LyftUp. Together they will provide young people of color and recent college graduates of underserved communities in Los Angeles and New York with access to free rides to employment-related destinations such as job interviews, mentorship events, internships and career counseling. In these trying emotional and financial times, it’s more important than ever for underserved communities to have access to affordable transportation. This is a way to relieve some of the everyday stresses associated with finding a way to potentially life-changing opportunities.

“Reliable transportation is often taken for granted. It plays a critical role in arriving on time to a job interview, the first day, and every work day after,” said Michael B. Jordan, Principal of Outlier Society. “I am proud to partner with Lyft to provide rides for Outlier Society fellows. Together, through the LyftUp initiative, we will work to alleviate some of the transportation barriers young professionals in under-resourced communities may experience.”

“It’s an honor to have Michael B. Jordan and Outlier Society join the LyftUp Alliance,” said Chloe Slobotkin, Lyft Culture & Entertainment Marketing. “We’re proud to be partnering to give young people the access to transportation they need to pursue their career goals and be set up for long-term success. We believe in the power of transportation and feel it is our responsibility to make it accessible to all.”

The overarching LyftUp program was created as a way to provide transportation in varying forms to communities in need during critical times. LyftUp launched in January 2020 with LeBron James and his athlete empowerment company UNINTERRUPTED to expand bikeshare access and equity across the country(LyftUp x Lebron Launch). Since its inception, LyftUp has partnered with over 500 organizations including the National Supermarket Association, The National Council on Aging, the New Orleans Public Schools, and many more to help communities meet their essential needs. They continue to work closely with elected officials, community leaders, and leading nonprofit organizations to address transportation needs in regions hardest hit, including New York, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, and Seattle. Lyft has been unwavering in their support to humanitarian efforts by collaborating with organizations associated with Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ+ Rights, Covid Relief, Civil Rights, and more. Most recently earlier this month, they partnered with When We All Vote on voter registration and More Than a Vote to provide access to free rides to underserved communities.

source:

Emily Bender

[email protected]