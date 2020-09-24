Chris Rock to Kick Off New Season of ‘Saturday Night Live’ with Megan Thee Stallion

*Chris Rock will help kick off the premiere of the 46th season of Saturday Night Live on October 3.

This will mark his third appearance as host of the NBC sketch comedy show.

The news coincides with the announcement that Jim Carrey is joining the show as Joe Biden.

In an interview with Vulture, series creator Lorne Michaels confirmed that Maya Rudolph will also be back as Kamala Harris. The actress debuted her take on Harris in a sketch last September.

As Biden, Carrey will probably be facing off in debate against Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump.

“There was some interest on his part,” Michaels told the site of Carey’s casting.

“Then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was. He and Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well. He will give the part energy and strength, and… hopefully it’s funny,” Michaels added.

This will mark Carrey’s fourth appearance as host.

The “Saturday Night Live” cast this season includes Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villasenor, Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang.

The new season will have three new cast members: Andrew Dismukes, Lauren Holt and Punkie Johnson, the show tweeted.

Megan Thee Stallion is slated to be the premiere’s guest musical performer. The Houston rapper reacted to the news via her Instagram.

“HOTTIES Oct 3 the mf hot girl coach will be on the SEASON PREMIERE of SNL with @chrisrock @nbcsnl,” she wrote.

See her IG post above.