Chris Rock to Kick Off New Season of ‘Saturday Night Live’ with Megan Thee Stallion
*Chris Rock will help kick off the premiere of the 46th season of Saturday Night Live on October 3.
This will mark his third appearance as host of the NBC sketch comedy show.
The news coincides with the announcement that Jim Carrey is joining the show as Joe Biden.
In an interview with Vulture, series creator Lorne Michaels confirmed that Maya Rudolph will also be back as Kamala Harris. The actress debuted her take on Harris in a sketch last September.
As Biden, Carrey will probably be facing off in debate against Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump.
READ POST: Chris Rock: Comedian Reveals He Has a Nonverbal Learning Disorder
View this post on Instagram
HOTTIES Oct 3 the mf hot girl coach will be on the SEASON PREMIERE of SNL with @chrisrock @nbcsnl 🔥🔥🔥🔥
“There was some interest on his part,” Michaels told the site of Carey’s casting.
“Then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was. He and Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well. He will give the part energy and strength, and… hopefully it’s funny,” Michaels added.
This will mark Carrey’s fourth appearance as host.
The “Saturday Night Live” cast this season includes Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villasenor, Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang.
The new season will have three new cast members: Andrew Dismukes, Lauren Holt and Punkie Johnson, the show tweeted.
Megan Thee Stallion is slated to be the premiere’s guest musical performer. The Houston rapper reacted to the news via her Instagram.
“HOTTIES Oct 3 the mf hot girl coach will be on the SEASON PREMIERE of SNL with @chrisrock @nbcsnl,” she wrote.
See her IG post above.
Lizzo Says as ‘a Big Black Woman’ Her Fashion Style is ‘Politicized’ [VIDEO]
*Lizzo is speaking out yet again about how she’s proud to represent for the body-positivity movement.
The Grammy Award-winning artist tells Voguse that despite her bold fashion statement, she believes many of her style choices were “instantly political” because of the way she looks.
“I think that I was politicized because of the things that I wore,” Lizzo said in Vogue’s 73 Questions video series. “Being a big black woman, wearing what I wore on stage was instantly political and it made a statement and I’m grateful for that.”
Late last year, Lizzo was dragged for filth after twerking at a Lakers game with her literal ass out. She later stopped by CBS This Morning to address why she wasn’t bothered by the hate she has received over the stunt.
“I stay in my own positive bubble,” she said to co-host Gayle King, PEOPLE reported. “It’s their opinion. It’s not for me to really ingest, it’s for them to express and for me to choose to listen to or not.”
READ MORE: Rihanna Announces Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Featuring Lizzo, Willow Smith, Paris Hilton and Travis Scott [VIDEO]
Lizzo went on to explain that twerking at the game wearing a thong-revealing dress was a spontaneous decision.
“I think no one would have ever saw what I was wearing, like the back of it, if I didn’t get up and dance,” she recalled. “The Laker girls came up to me and said, ‘We’re so excited that you’re here, we want to perform one of your songs for you.’ And I remember I was sitting there and I was with my manager and my friend and they were like, ‘You should get up and dance, they’re doing this for you,’ and I was like, ‘Alright.’ ”
“So I got up and just did what I always do. Anyone who knows me knows this is how I’ve always been, this is how I’ve always liked to dress,” she added, before noting that “contrary to popular belief” she wasn’t just wearing a thong underneath the dress.
The singer noted, “I had on layers down there, so it wasn’t just flesh to seats.”
Meanwhile, Lizzo tells Vogue that she’s “so grateful to be a part of moving the conversation in fashion forward for bigger bodies and Black women.”
Scroll up and watch her 73 Questions with Vogue via the YouTube video above.
Tyra Banks Slams Rumors She’s Engaged to Louis Bélanger-Martin
*Tyra Banks has responded to rumors that she’s engaged to boyfriend Louis Bélanger-Martin.
The online chatter about her relationship status began after Banks, 46, was spotted out and about wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring in August.
But the former supermodel attempted to curb the speculation on Wednesday by making clear it was not a diamond engagement ring.
“They’re talking about the ring … The ring is a crab. It’s shaped like a crab … and it’s an opal, not a diamond,” said Banks in an interview with Tamron Hall. “It is not a crab opal engagement ring. It is just a ring.”
She added that it’s “annoying” that the press thought a crab ring was an engagement ring. “The press gets it right sometimes but a lot of times they’re bored,” she said.
READ MORE: Jay Manuel on Why ANTM Ended His Friendship with Tyra Banks, Gave Him PTSD
.@TyraBanks has some new jewelry that’s making headlines and you won’t believe what it is 🦀… Head to the link for more on those engagement rumors, “America’s Next Top Model” regrets and more! https://t.co/giJsjr28By pic.twitter.com/5g8fMZ2SKW
— Tamron Hall Show (@TamronHallShow) September 23, 2020
Meanwhile, Banks admits she “messed up” during her second week hosting “Dancing With the Stars.”
“I hosted the second episode of Dancing with the Stars … and yeah, it wasn’t perfect,” she said in a TikTok video after Tuesday’s episode of the hit ABC competition series. ”Yeah, I had a lot of fun but I messed up, I said the wrong words, but I kept, kept going.”
Banks compared it to contestant Skai Jackson nearly falling during her Samba with partner Alan Bersten.
“She got back up and she kept going, and because of that she’s here for another week,” the host said. “So the message is: I messed up this week, Skai messed up this week, but we’re gonna keep on going and going. Forgive yourself when you mess up and keep going.”
WATCH:
Gabourey Sidibe Says After Oscar Nomination the ‘Seas Did Not Part’ for Her in Hollywood
*“Antebellum” star Gabourey Sidibe says her 2010 Oscar nomination did nothing for her career, unlike fellow actress Anna Kendrick.
Both stars were first time Oscar nominees at the Academy Awards in 2010. Sidibe was in the running for Best Actress in Lee Daniels’ “Precious,” while Kendrick received a Best Supporting Actress nod for Jason Reitman’s “Up in the Air.” Neither won Oscars, but Sidibe says Kendrick’s career took off after her nomination, while hers did not.
Speaking to Collider, Sidibe said: “I’ve heard the idea that I’m just lucky before. I’ve heard that. I’m an extremely unlucky person, actually. I work really, really hard though. And no, the Hollywood seas didn’t part for me in the same way that it might have for maybe Anna Kendrick who was nominated for the first time that year as well, who then went on to star in films and television and the whole thing.
READ MORE: ‘Antebellum’ Stars Gabourey Sidibe & Lily Cowle Discuss Race and White Allies
Gabourey Sidibe shares how it felt to portray the microagressions she has felt in her own life on screen…Head to the link for more on her role in “Antebellum.” https://t.co/iUhQkA8dMp pic.twitter.com/2mdnC5gWeU
— Tamron Hall Show (@TamronHallShow) September 22, 2020
“The seas did not part that same way for me and I assume that there are a few factors that made that so, but I am still working 10 years later.”
She went on: “I have agency. I am comfortable with who I am. I know my voice. I know what I want to say to the world. I know what I want to give to the world and what I want to give to myself. I know my artistry.”
After “Precious,” Sidibe appeared in Ben Stiller’s “Tower Heist,” and TV shows “The Big C” “American Horror Story” and “Empire.”
Her latest film “Antebellum” is now playing OnDemand in the US.
“My character refuses to be undervalued,” Sidibe tells PEOPLE of her “Antebellum” role.
“She sees microaggressions as macroaggressions and does not stand for them. That is not always who I am,” she says. “I’m learning to stand tall, to not hunch my shoulders — to flower.”
When asked why this is the right time for this film, she explains “Well, slavery wasn’t actually that long ago. My mom is from Georgia, and her mother’s grandmother was a slave, and that’s not long enough ago for my liking. I went to Ghana right before I filmed the movie. We toured the slave castles, where Africans were captured and jailed for three months before coming to America. Those jails still exist. The bars are still there. Because they were meant to be there forever.”
And when it comes to changing stereotypes about Black women Sidibe said, “The narrative surrounding Black women is that we are “magic.” That we are superheroes. That we can weather anything, that we are so strong. That all sounds like a good narrative — those are positive words. The problem with those words is that they dehumanize us. Superman was a superhero, right? That means he can’t be shot with bullets. Having this narrative around Black women that we are super and magical means that we are not human, that we can’t be hurt, that we’ll be fine. That is so dangerous. Black women are 70 percent more likely to die in childbirth because [many doctors] do not believe us when we say we are in pain. I love being thought of as magical, but for my survival I need to be thought of as human.”
