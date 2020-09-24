Today’s Video
‘Breonna Taylor Wasn’t Even Mentioned in the Indictment’: Al Sharpton, Karine Jean-Pierre React to Lack of Charges (Watch)
*Rev. Al Sharpton joined MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Wednesday night to discuss the “outrageous and unbelievable” justification of the grand jury for not directly charging the officers with the murder of Breonna Taylor.
“Grand Juries are usually totally framed by what the prosecutor puts before it because that’s the only lawyer in the room,” Sharpton said.
“Breonna Taylor was not even mentioned in the indictment,” he continued. “If anyone wants to know why we are saying Black lives should matter, they are clearly saying in Louisville today it did not matter.”
Sharpton also went after Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron for suggesting in his announcement Wednesday that Kentuckians should not let outside “celebrities, influencers and activists” come in and “influence our thinking and capture our emotions.”
Sharpton told O’Donnell: “Saying the celebrities and the influencers and the activists aren’t welcome into Kentucky or should not be there to give their views, when we’re welcomed there to watch horses run around the track for the Kentucky Derby. But we’re. not welcomed there to stand up for the life and value and worth of a Black woman, whose only actions that night was she went to bed in her own home, committing no crime. Involved in no criminal activity.”
Karine Jean-Pierre, the campaign chief of staff to Vice Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris, told Lawrence O’Donnell that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are committed to uprooting systemic racism in part by “re-imagining” police reform “to meet the moment we are in.”
Mo’Kelly’s ‘2-Minute Warning’ Commentaries Syndicated Nationwide Via iHeartMedia’s Black Information Network
*Mo’Kelly’s 2-Minute Warning commentaries on the news of the day are now syndicated nationwide and will be heard 5 days a week across the country as part of iHeartMedia’s new Black Information Network all-news format of stations.
This is in addition to his award-winning weekend program, The Mo’Kelly Show on KFI AM640 Los Angeles, political commentary for BBC Radio and co-host for the weekday iHeartMedia podcast, Nerd-O-Rama with Tawala Sharp.
Each day at :11 past the hour and :42 the following hour, Mo’Kelly offers 2 minutes on a top trending topic from politics, to culture and even entertainment.
More at https://www.binnews.com/
About Mo’Kelly: More at http://mrmokelly.com
As stations are being added to the lineup, this list will grow and be updated as needed.
|Callsign
|Frequency
|Band
|City
|State
|Network status
|WHTY
|1460
|AM
|Phenix City
|Alabama
|Affiliate
|KFOO
|1440
|AM
|Riverside
|California
|Affiliate
|KKSF
|910
|AM
|Oakland–SF
|California
|Affiliate
|KRRL-HD2*
|92.3-2
|FM
|Los Angeles
|California
|Affiliate
|KSSX-HD2*
|95.7-2
|FM
|San Diego
|California
|Affiliate
|WUST
|1120
|AM
|Washington
|DC
|Affiliate
|WMZQ-HD2*
|98.7-2
|FM
|Washington
|DC
|Affiliate
|WBTP-HD2*
|95.7-2
|FM
|Tampa
|Florida
|Affiliate
|WBIN
|640
|AM
|Atlanta
|Georgia
|Affiliate
|WWPW-HD3*
|96.1-3
|FM
|Atlanta
|Georgia
|Affiliate
|WYNF
|1340
|AM
|Augusta
|Georgia
|Affiliate
|WMGE
|1670
|AM
|Macon
|Georgia
|Affiliate
|WVAZ-HD2*
|102.7-2
|FM
|Chicago
|Illinois
|Affiliate
|W279AQ
|103.7
|FM
|Mascoutah
|Illinois
|n/a (KATZ-HD2 relay)
|WODT
|1280
|AM
|New Orleans
|Louisiana
|Affiliate
|WNOE-HD2*
|101.1-2
|FM
|New Orleans
|Louisiana
|Affiliate
|WQLL
|1370
|AM
|Baltimore
|Maryland
|Affiliate
|WJMN-HD2*
|94.5-2
|FM
|Boston
|Massachusetts
|Affiliate
|WDFN
|1130
|AM
|Detroit
|Michigan
|Affiliate
|KQQL-HD2*
|107.9-2
|FM
|Minneapolis
|Minnesota
|Affiliate
|W227BF
|93.3
|FM
|Minneapolis
|Minnesota
|n/a (KQQL-HD2 relay)
|KATZ-HD2*
|100.3-2
|FM
|St. Louis
|Missouri
|Affiliate
|WWPR-HD3*
|105.1-3
|FM
|New York City
|New York
|Affiliate
|WRFX-HD2*
|99.7-2
|FM
|Charlotte
|North Carolina
|Affiliate
|W254AZ
|98.7
|FM
|Charlotte
|North Carolina
|n/a (WRFX-HD2 relay)
|WIZE
|1340
|AM
|Springfield–Dtn
|Ohio
|Affiliate
|WMMS-HD2*
|100.7-2
|FM
|Cleveland
|Ohio
|Affiliate
|W256BT
|99.1
|FM
|Cleveland
|Ohio
|n/a (WMMS-HD2 relay)
|WTEL
|610
|AM
|Philadelphia
|Pennsylvania
|Affiliate
|WDAS-HD2*
|105.3-2
|FM
|Philadelphia
|Pennsylvania
|Affiliate
|WGVL
|1440
|AM
|Greenville
|South Carolina
|Affiliate
|WNRQ-HD2*
|105.9-2
|FM
|Nashville
|Tennessee
|Affiliate
|W248BQ
|97.5
|FM
|Nashville
|Tennessee
|n/a (WNRQ-HD2 relay)
|WNOH
|105.3
|FM
|Norfolk
|Virginia
|Affiliate
|KHHO
|850
|AM
|Tacoma–Seattle
|Washington
|Affiliate
NAACP Denounces Decision to Indict Only 1 Officer in Connection to Murder of Breonna Taylor
*Washington, D.C. — The NAACP released the following statement regarding Louisville city official’s decision to indict 1 police officer in connection with the murder of Breonna Taylor:
The injustice we’re witnessing at this moment can be sensed throughout the nation. Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s failure to bring substantial charges against the officers who murdered Breonna Taylor causes angst and pain for far too many Americans still reeling from a pandemic. The charges of wanton endangerment in connection with the murder of Breonna Taylor does not go far enough and is a miscarriage of justice for her family and the people of Louisville. Atrocities committed against the people of this country by the authorities cannot and should not go unanswered when miscalculations are made. The continuous and blatant failure of a system sworn to protect the very citizens it endangers is all too telling of its efficiency and viability.
The justice system failed Breonna Taylor and, as such, failed us. From the officers’ ill-informed conduct to the city official’s delayed response, their actions have discredited their pledge and responsibility to the greater community. It is unacceptable that, once again, culpability has eluded those guilty of state-sanctioned murder.
RELATED: Former Louisville Police Officer Charged with ‘Wanton Endangerment’ in Breonna Taylor Case
In this case, and countless others, we must ask ourselves and those elected to serve, “Who is responsible for this system and its outcomes?” We must demand that our system of justice holds people working within it accountable. Black lives cannot continue to be considered collateral damage in these instances. The recent announcement of 1 indictment against the police officer Brett Hankison proves city officials believe otherwise.
This devastating blow to the community of Louisville and the nation is heart-wrenching. Our efforts to realize justice for Breonna Taylor should be redirected to bring attention to the faulty and burdensome justice system that compromises our society’s moral and humane fabric. Our course of action is to vote and make it abundantly clear that we will not tolerate the injustice we’re observing. Far too many Black lives have been lost due to the egregious malpractice of police officers, elected officials, and the justice system as a whole. We must press forward in our pursuit of dismantling oppressive ideologies that plague our country so we can reach parity and equity on all fronts.
NAACP
Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. We have over 2,200 units and branches across the nation, along with well over 2M activists. Our mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.
In media attributions, please refer to us as the NAACP.
NOTE: The Legal Defense Fund – also referred to as the NAACP-LDF was founded in 1940 as a part of the NAACP, but separated in 1957 to become a completely separate entity. It is recognized as the nation’s first civil and human rights law organization and shares our commitment to equal rights.
source:
Marc Banks
[email protected]
Officer Involved in Breonna Taylor Shooting Said ‘We Did the Ethical Thing That Night’
*One of the Louisville officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor insists he and his colleagues did nothing wrong on the night of the botched raid.
Taylor, 26, was shot eight times while sleeping in her bed with boyfriend Kenneth Walker when three plain clothes officers performed a no-knock arrest warrant at her Louisville apartment on March 13.
Three undercover officers, Myles Cosgrove, Brett Hankison and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, conducted an improper raid when they burst into Taylor’s home and fired at least 22 times.
Taylor was shot several times and died. One officer involved in her death was fired, the other two remain on the police force.
READ MORE: Louisville Police Declare State of Emergency ‘In Anticipation’ of Announcement in Breonna Taylor Case
Mattingly sent a mass email to his department earlier this week, in which he defended his actions and slammed Mayor Greg Fischer, Public Safety Chief Amy Hess, and former Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad, per Complex.
The message, addressed to his “LMPD family,” begins “I’m here to tell you I’m sorry you have to go through this…. I’m sorry for the Mayor, Amy Hess, and Chief Conrad failed us in epic proportions for their own gain and to cover their asses.”
He goes on to call protesters “thugs.”
“You DO NOT DESERVE to be in this position. The position that allows thugs to get in your face and yell, curse, and degrade you. Throw bricks, bottles, and urine on you and expect you to do nothing … Your civil rights mean nothing, but the criminal has total autonomy.
The email was sent as Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron prepares to announce whether officers involved in Taylor’s death will face criminal charges.
Breaking: At least one of the officers involved in the raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment was wearing a body camera. And at least one more was pictured wearing a body camera holder after the raid https://t.co/SrxWGBYlZt pic.twitter.com/VbKM9OQvqW
— Roberto Aram Ferdman (@robferdman) September 4, 2020
We previously reported.. the Louisville Metro Police Department is currently under a state of emergency “in anticipation” of the announcement.
The state of emergency suggests police officials are expecting an hostile response from the public once the announcement is made.
“… Regardless of the outcome (of the Kentucky attorney general’s decision) today or Wednesday, I know we did the legal, moral and ethical thing that night,” Mattingly continued. “It’s sad how the good guys are demonized, and the criminals are canonized.”
In a statement to CNN, Mattingly’s lawyer confirmed his client sent the email.
“Sgt. Mattingly sent an email to his colleagues last evening, expressing his support for them and their work in these difficult times,” Kent Wicker said. “As you will recall, he was shot and severely injured while serving this warrant. Like our entire community, he is hopeful that this process moves forward quickly, and that his fellow officers and the people of Louisville remain safe.”
