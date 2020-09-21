Education
Ushers’ New Look Announces National Voting Registration Initiative for High School/College Students
*ATLANTA – With one in 10 eligible voters now between the ages of 18 and 23 – an estimated 73 million voters of color, and as millions of children and young adults across the nation prepare to return to school in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the new protocols it necessitates, Usher’s New Look (UNL) today announced its fall 2020 educational programming that marks its most extensive back-to-school initiative since the Foundation launched 21 years ago.
A major highlight of the robust fall curriculum and programs is the relaunch of UNL’s groundbreaking I Can’t, But You Can campaign, a youth-led voter registration and awareness initiative designed to equip young people between the ages of 12-19 with educational insights about democracy and the democratic process. I Can’t, But You Can also offers youth various opportunities to impact upcoming elections, with the goal of impacting policies and positive outcomes in their communities across the country.
In light of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the campaign has been reimagined into a predominantly virtual experience, launching on Thursday, September 24 (Registration Link). Among the topics to be covered are: the definition of democracy and how it is exercised in the U.S.; a review of voting rights and the Constitution; the importance and impact of voting on federal, local, and state levels; a thorough review and explanation of the Presidential election process; and an analysis of how technology and social media platforms can be leveraged to increase awareness and voter turnout. The launch event will also feature live performances and opportunities for participants to engage in virtual fellowship and collaborative activities.
Originally launched in 2008, UNL’s I Can’t, But You Can campaign harnesses the power and energy of young people to increase the number of registered voters around the country. In 2008, youth-led rallies were held in nine cities (Atlanta, Boston, Cleveland, Denver, Detroit, New Orleans, Los Angeles, New York, and Oakland).
“Usher’s New Look is proud to re-launch our I Can’t, But You Can campaign to help our young people become better informed about democracy and the democratic process,” says Careshia Moore, president and CEO of Usher’s New Look.” “Now more than ever, young people have the power to impact change. So in keeping with UNL’s mission to activate, motivate and inspire the power within our young people, we are pleased to be at the forefront of the conversation and to be driving that conversation into action.
And this is just the tipping point, as our programming calendar for the fall and through the rest of the year is more robust than ever.”
Adds Geoff Streat, COO of Usher’s New Look, “We designed this campaign to allow participants to engage with speakers, performers and experts all gathered to collaboratively unpack the history of voting and voting rights, the importance of voting, and how elections are conducted in the U.S. This virtual summit will be followed in subsequent weeks by a series of virtual sessions with content experts on voter mobilization, voting rights, and other related topics to facilitate expanded dialogues around the I Can’t, But You Can curriculum. Additionally, youth will have the opportunity to participate in voter outreach efforts, including through socially distanced events and digital platforms.”
This year, UNL will also offer new content and expanded developmental and educational avenues for students to learn and engage virtually. Highlights include a new Disruptivator Club concept, modeled after Debate or other high school clubs where students will have the opportunity to, learn and demonstrate leadership skills, collaborate and “disruptivate” issues such as access, voting, mental health, racial injustice and more. The Disruptivator Clubs will also provide safe and positive environments for teens to discuss the effects of racism, socioeconomic inequality and the COVID-19 pandemic on their mental health and overall well-being. The Clubs will allow more students throughout the world to engage with the Usher’s New Look curriculum that currently serves over 150 students each year.
“Developing effective solutions to complex issues like racial injustice, climate change, and public health crises requires leadership that represents the interests of the people that put them in office. While we are seeing unprecedented numbers of citizens (including youth under the age of 18) taking to the streets to voice their outrage and desire for change, it is imperative that we also express our voice through voting. Even though voting is reserved for individuals 18 and over, youth can share their voices and impact elections outside of casting ballots,” concludes Ms. Moore.
About Usher’s New Look
Usher’ New Look was founded 21 years ago by musical performer Usher Raymond as a young man barely out of his teens. Since then, the Foundation has been at the forefront of driving conversation into action and mobilizing communities – including the private sector – and the public to work together around the issues of community empowerment, youth development, economic disparities and health. Over the course of 21 years, the organization has served more than 50,000 young people and has galvanized a movement towards positive change in how young people of color perceive themselves and the world around them.
UNL offers comprehensive programming that develops passion-driven, global leaders from middle school through college. Throughout the summer of 2020, UNL hosted 300 high school and college-level students for its annual Summer Leadership Academy, as well as a landmark UNL Disruptivate Racial Inequity & Mental Health Trauma Summit.
UNL is on a mission to transform the lives of underserved youth through a 10-year comprehensive program that develops passion-driven, global leaders. UNL’s peer-to-peer program model and curriculum provides Access, Awareness and Empowerment to youth in underserved communities, in order to guide them on a pathway to leadership and help them make educational and career choices that match their passions.
‘Ready Or Not’: The Inspiring Doc About a High School Senior who Runs for Houston City Council
LOS ANGELES AND NEW YORK – Fuse Media, a cross-platform entertainment media brand serving a multicultural Millennial and Gen Z audience, will debut the new coming-of-age documentary film Ready Or Not. Part of Fuse Docs, the organization’s award-winning documentary franchise, Ready Or Not will premiere on October 3, 2020 at 9pm ET.
From filmmaker David Modigliani (Running with Beto, Crawford) and Co-Directed by Paloma Martinez, Ready Or Not follows 17-year old activist Marcel McClinton in his race against a powerful incumbent for a seat on the Houston City Council. Charismatic, outspoken and determined, McClinton proves an unlikely but compelling candidate as he wrestles with the adult challenges of the political arena and the intense pressures of running a citywide campaign, all while attending high school. McClinton runs for office to bring positive change to his community; as the film reveals through his campaign journey, he also learns what it really means to be a leader – and a man.
“Ready Or Not is a compelling portrait of a teenager trying to create a better world through leadership. We hope Marcel’s story inspires and empowers viewers to follow in his footsteps and become equally passionate about political activism in their own communities, so they too can make a difference,” said Marc Leonard, Head of Content, Fuse Media. He added, “We are delighted to debut this extraordinary new documentary and we remain committed in providing viewers engaging and inspiring programming that demonstrates that people of all ages and backgrounds can make a positive impact.”
Ready Or Not is the third Texas politics-focused documentary from the filmmaker. Running with Beto, which originally debuted on HBO, follows Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke’s campaign to unseat Ted Cruz in the U.S. Senate. Crawford is a documentary about the impact of President Bush’s relocation to the small town of Crawford, Texas, after announcing his candidacy for president. Modigliani has also produced several other documentary films.
Ready Or Not is produced by Live Action Projects. David Modigliani, Rachel Ecklund and Paloma Martinez are producers.
Fuse Docs is a documentary franchise that has won Peabody and Emmy Awards, and is the recipient of multiple NAMIC, NAACP Image, and Imagen award nominations. Spotlighting young, idealistic, and diverse people who celebrate their cultural heritage and identity, confront issues, and overcome prejudice, Fuse Docs have been presented in partnership with such prestigious organizations as Equality Now, UnidosUS and NAACP.
About Fuse Media
Fuse Media is a cross-platform entertainment media brand that creates empowering, music culture-based content and experiences for a multicultural millennial and GenZ audience. The company celebrates talent, activists and creators who break boundaries, celebrate life and fuel hope for a world seeking unity. It does so across the following platforms: the Fuse and FM (Fuse Music) linear and video-on-demand (VOD) channels; Fuse Digital; OTT channels and programming apps; and live events. For photos and additional assets, please visit fusepress.tv. Connect with Fuse at fuse.tv or on Instagram (@fusetv), YouTube (youtube.com/fuse), Twitter (@fusetv), and Facebook (facebook.com/fusetv).
Marques Anthony Tops the Black College National Top 10 Countdown – Wknd of Sept. 12
Black College National Top 10 Countdown
Wknd Of September 12th 2020
- Marques Anthony “Another Way” #MarquesAnthony
- Erica Banks “Buss It” #EricaBanks
- R.M.R “Dealer” #RMR #Future #LilBaby
- Ferrari Simmons “All Booties” #Ferrari Simmons
- Hope “Bring Em Hope” #Hope
- Trez Falsetto “Perfect” #TrezFalsetto
- Gene Noble “Matching Tattoo’s” #GeneNoble
- Marcus Parker “Stress” #MarcusParker
- The Real Kierra “Ape Shyt” #TheRealKiarra
- Lecrae “Set Me Free” #Lecrae
Link Below To Live BURN
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/ewaterradio/2020/09/13/check-out-the-all-new-black-college-top-10-countdown-sat-sep-12th-5pm-pst
Submit Your New Music For Air Play Consideration & National Radio Tracking Campaign. [email protected] Via MP3.Unplugged
Pay Per View Artist Performances Starting August 2020.
Host Of Hottest Top 10 Countdown LaMarr Blackmon…Show Time… Saturday 5pm PST…
Log On To KEWR-DB www.Blogtalkradio/EWaterRadio Or Listen through your Mobile Device 323 642 1757 To hear Show Live & Call In with Questions. You can Access All Of Our Shows 24/7 on Apple TV, Roku, Android & Fire TV. Select Mystique Entertainment, EWater Radio Select Show & How You Want To Listen. Campuses Include.. Howard U, Fayetteville State, Virginia St, Chicago St, NC Central, Clark ATL, Grambling St, Texas Southern, NCA&T, Prairie View A&M, Lincoln U, Delaware State, FAMU, NCA&T, Delaware State, Albany State, Alabama A&M, Texas Southern.
Web: BURN1.BIZ, HBCUCONNECT.COM, EURWEB.COM
Black College National Playlist Top 30 Artist
Month Of August 15th 2020
1 Da Baby #DaBaby
2 Azealia Banks #AzealiaBanks
3 Roddy Ricch #RoddyRicch
4 Lil Baby #LilBaby
5 Beyonce #Beyonce
6 Chris Brown #ChrisBrown
7 Lil Wayne #LilWayne
8 Young Thug #YoungThug
9 Meagan Thee Stalion #MeaganTheeStalion
10 Kevin Gates #Kevin Gates
11 T.I #TI
12 Tory Lanez #ToryLanz
13 Yella Beezy #YellaBeezy
14 Kendrick Lamar #KendrickLamar
15 Future #Future
16 Kanye West #KanyeWest
17 Drake #Drake
18 Cardie B #CardieB
19 B.O.B #B.O.B
20 Yo Gotti #YoGotti
21 Jack Harlow #JackHarlow
22 Trez Falsetto #TrezFalsetto
23 J Cole #JCole
24 Moneybagg Yo #MoneyBaggYo
25 E40 #E40
26 Chief Keef #CheifKeef
27 Hope #IAmHopeMusic
28 21 Savage #21Savage
29 ASAP Rocky #ASAPRocky
30 Meek Mill #MeekMill
New Music Serviced To Black College Radio Stations Month Of August 2020
Gene Noble “Matching Tattoo’s” Feat. #GeneNoble
1 King James Worthy “Goldmine” Feat. J Holiday #KingJamesWorthy
2 Marcus Parker “Stress” #MarcusParker #StressPhone.com
3 Me-KL “Little Words” #Me-KL
4 Hope “Bring Em Hope” #IAmHopeMusic
5 Porcelan, Jessica Ray & Brandon Lewis “Lean On Me” #Porcelan #JessicaRay #BrandonLewis
6 Omarion “Can You Hear Me” #Omarion
7 King Beli “Smackdown” #KingBeli
8 Anthony Hamilton “Back Together” Feat. Rick James #AnthonyHamilton
9 Marques Anthony “Another Way” #MarquesAnthony
10 Kayla Joy “Eager” #KaylaJoy
Audience Influences Statics per 4 week Campaign
Web Site: HBCUCONNECT Has Over 11 Million Unique Visitors Per Month
Black University Radio Network Top 10 Countdown
Listeners , Impressions, Influencer
Top 10 Countdown Weekly Show
Saturday 5pm ( Pacific Standard )
Listening Audience: 400 – 1,000+
VIP Mass Email Listing: 4,000+
Black University Radio Network
( Local Campus Stations )
600+ Spins Per Month
Total Audience Impressions ( per week ) X 4 weeks.
Impressions: 8,550 – 12,150 per month
( Calculations based on monthly campaigns
Who Needs College When You Can Get A Google Certificate for $300?
*Attending college to earn a four-year degree or higher has been the rites of passage for millions of students for multiple decades.
The mindset has always been that earning a four-year degree or higher offered people the best pathways to earning salaries far above students with just high school diplomas or less.
Google, the world’s giant in internet-related services and products, believes otherwise, reports Entrepreneur.
Google announced recently that it is set to launch “Genius Career Certificates,” which the company believes will eventually replace college degrees. The certificates, according to company officials, will not require any previous education.
In essence, Google believes it can effectively replace four-year college degrees with a 3-to-6-month program that requires about five hours per week to complete. And unlike a bachelor’s degree from a college or university, which will costs students upwards to $100,000-plus, Google certificates will price out at approximately $300.
Google has already launched two Career Certificates: Google IT Support and Google IT Automation with Python. To date, approximately 637,047 individuals have enrolled, with about 85% of the completers giving the certificate a 5-star review.
While there is a huge difference in Google’s price versus the cost of a college degree, the question is: “Will employers honor a Google Certificate over a college degree?”
“In our own hiring, we will now treat these new career certificates, as the equivalent of a four-year degree for related roles,” said Kent Walker, Google’s senior vice president of global affairs.
For the segment of people who may have difficulties with the $300 cost of the certificates, Google has pledged to fund 100,000 programs for those in need.
Google states that upon completion of the company’s certificates, course completers can share their new knowledge with top employers, such as GE Digital, Hulu, Infosys, TEKSystems, Sprint, PNC Bank, MCPc and of course, Google.
Other companies most likely will follow suit. In a 2018 survey, it was revealed that many high-paying jobs do not require a college degree. Such companies participating in the survey included, Apple, IBM, Intel, Hilton, Starbucks, Publix, Penguin Random House, Costco, Wholesale, Whole Foods, Nordstrom, Home Depot, Bank of America, Chipotle, Lowe’s, and others.
In 2020, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors said, “You don’t need to have a college degree to work at Tesla,” he said. “College is basically for fun and not for learning.”
