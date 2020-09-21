Today’s Video
MD GOP Candidate Kim Klacik Drops ‘Part 2’ of Viral Campaign Ad Touring Baltimore Blight (Watch)
*Kim Klacik, the GOP congressional candidate from Baltimore, has a sequel to her viral video from August, where she walked the poor neighborhoods of the city and blamed its condition on longtime failed Democratic leadership.
In the her new ad released over the weekend, “Part 2: The Plan,” Klacik, continues walking the streets but is more specific with her ideas to better Baltimore, including school choice and offering tax credits for residents to buy and rehabilitate the city’s over 17,000 abandoned buildings. The clip ends with women of varied ages and races, all dressed in Republican red, filing in formation behind her as she walks forward. “Baltimore doesn’t have to vote Democrat,” she says at the end, with the women posed behind her.
Klacik is running to fill the vacant seat left by the late, legendary Democrat Rep. Elijah Cummings.
Watch her new ad below:
#BlackLivesMatter
American Airlines Addresses Backlash Over ‘Black Lives Matter’ Uniform Pin
*In this era of COVID-19 that has drastically and negatively impacted the airline industry for the past six months, American Airlines (AA) is facing another problem. The storied airlines carrier is drawing backlash for allowing its employees to wear pins supporting the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.
“Clearly we live in a time where it is so important to have a dialogue about this important issue of racism in our society and try to find common ground,” an American Airlines executive said in a recent company-wide statement. “American is truly committed to having an inclusive culture that is welcoming to all and a reflection of our country and world.”
The uniform pin was designed by AA’s Black Professional Network as a symbol of support. Black team members asked if they could wear a Black Lives Matter pin after learning that other airlines are allowing their employees to do so. American Airlines decided to allow them to do it.
However, everyone is not supportive of BLM. Many American Airlines workers are connected in numerous ways with police officers, as well as customers, who oppose BLM, which is viewed as “anti-cop,” “racist” and “Marxist.”
Some AA employees vowed to wear pins supporting police officers. There are also customers who are saying they will not fly with American Airlines in the future.
Nevertheless, American Airlines is sticking by its decision.
“We believe Black Lives Matter is an expression of equality, not a political statement,” American Airlines said in a statement. “It doesn’t mean other lives don’t matter, rather that in our society Black lives should matter and be valued the same as others. This decision underscores our belief that all people, regardless of race, gender or ethnicity, deserve to be treated with equality and respect.”
#BlackLivesMatter
Oregon Deputy on Leave After Advising Militia Members How To Get Away With Murder (Watch)
*An Oregon sheriff’s deputy was placed on administrative leave Saturday after he was caught on video advising local militia members how to get away with using lethal force while protecting the area from “Antifa,” whom he blamed for the wildfires currently ravaging the state.
Clackamas County deputy Mark Nikolai was filmed on duty and in uniform appearing to push the conspiracy theory that Antifa, or left-wing anti-fascists, set the fires. Nikolai was placed on administrative leave for what his department called “inappropriate statements’ about the wildfires.
According to Raw Story, the video, posted on September 11 by freelance journalists, shows Nikolai advising the armed militia members on when it’s appropriate to perform citizen’s arrests, ID checks, and shoot to kill without facing any criminal charges.
“Don’t get yourself in a situation where you lose your rights because you pushed the limit. You all mean to do good, your hearts in the right place, but the courts nowadays don’t give a sh*t where your heart is,” the deputy said in the video. “Be advised, there are homeowners who have been prosecuted for murder because they killed some guy who was on their property. You have to prove serious physical injury or death. Now, if you throw a f*cking knife in their hand after you shoot them, that’s on you.”
Watch below:
Per Raw Story…
A Facebook page for Deputy Mark Nikolai was created on September 12 and was titled, “Patriots for Deputy Nikolai,” and declares: “We as a community want him put back to work. Share this page, if it gets enough attention, maybe Sheriff Craig Roberts will listen to the Clackamas Community.” The page is linked to sheriff’s office administrative specialist Maigen Thompson, but according to the Tribune, Thompson claims no affiliation with the page and does not know why her email was used. “I want to clarify for the record: One of our captains indicated a source stated that ‘antifa’ was involved in possible criminal activity. That source has since been determined to be false,” Sheriff Craig Roberts said in a statement on Monday.
#BlackLivesMatter
‘Racist’ White Bar Owner Charged in Fatal Shooting of Black Protester in Omaha
*Jake Gardner, the white bar owner who fatally shot a 22-year-old Black man during a Black Lives Matter protest in Omaha on May 30, has been charged with multiple felonies, including manslaughter.
The grand jury rejected Gardner’s claims that he acted in self-defense in the death of James Scurlock. He also faces charges of attempted first-degree assault, making terroristic threats and weapon use.
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine refused to bring any charges against Gardner, stating he acted in self-defense. The case was then presented to a grand jury led by special prosecutor Fredrick D. Franklin, per Complex.
“There was evidence that was gathered and presented to the grand jury about activity that Jake Gardner was engaged in prior to even coming in contact with James Scurlock,” Franklin said. “Evidence to reasonably be construed as an intent to use a firearm for purposes of killing someone. You will want to know what it is, and I can’t tell you about it. But what I can tell you is that that evidence comes primarily from Jake Gardner himself.”
READ MORE: Witnesses Claim Rushed Investigation Overlooked Signs of Black Protester’s Killer’s Racist Past
The White Bar Owner Who Killed Black Lives Matter Protester James Scurlock Has Been Charged https://t.co/rW8yZftTAT
— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) September 16, 2020
An earlier report on EURweb.com noted an Yahoo News exclusive story outlining how witnesses to the fatal shooting claim that a rushed investigation overlooked signs of Gardner’s racist past.
The quick decision to initially not file charges was viewed by many in the community as an example of the ingrained racism within the criminal justice system that has been the subject of nationwide protests.
In addition to several witnesses who said they made repeated attempts to provide police with crucial information in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, Yahoo News spoke to more than half a dozen people, including former employees and patrons of Gardner’s bar, the Hive, who gave firsthand accounts of racist comments and discriminatory policies they say Gardner used. Two family members also offered unique insight into the unabashedly racist culture in which, they say, Gardner was raised.
Omaha police said Gardner has yet to be arrested.
“We are happy, but we recognize that these are still crumbs thrown at us from a white supremacist system,” said Bear Alexander, a member of the Omaha-based ProBLAC organization, told BuzzFeed News. “The fact that it had to go to the grand jury is shameful. We are now changing our signs and chants from ‘arrest Jake Gardner’ to ‘convict Jake Gardner,’ and it is still ‘no justice, no peace.'”
If convicted, Gardner could face up to 95 years in prison, per omaha.com.
