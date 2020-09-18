Entertainment
‘Antebellum’ Stars Gabourey Sidibe & Lily Cowle Discuss Race and White Allies
*”Antebellum,” the new film from Lionsgate is a mind-bending, psychological thriller that takes you from slavery plantations to modern day… or does it?
It stars Janelle Monae as Veronica Henley, a successful author, wife and mother who becomes trapped in a terrifying reality.
Also starring is Kiersey Clemmons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Cowle, Jena Malone and Jack Huston as Elizabeth and Captain Jasper, a mysterious stranger who enters Veronica’s world and a vicious confederate soldier.
The feature is the debut of writer-director duo Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz. The concept was conceived after Bush had a nightmare and shared it with Renz.
EURweb’s Jill Munroe had a conversation with stars and creators of the film about their first expectations when receiving the script and what type of conversations the white cast is having with their friends, around Black social justice topics.
Lily Cowle who portrays Sarah says, “Right now we’re in a serious moral reckoning. And I think a lot of the dialogs on my end – and I hope a lot of people are having this conversation – how did we get here? What is it that I don’t know, that I need to learn, in order to right the wrongs that have been built into this country? And how can I do that, how can I lend myself to be an ally, as a fellow citizen and human being?”
Gabourey Sidibe is Bridget, Veronica and Sarah’s good friend, who is also a relationship expert. In the film, the trio’s night out ends in terror. She added:
“Race being a problem is nothing new to us. It’s not new to my mother, or her mother. It’s an old, old problem. Honestly at this point, it’s much more important that Lilly gets it in a way. What Lilly represents in the film in Sarah is so important because we’re not going to be able to get justice, we’re not going to be able to cure racism or move forward freely without white allies. We can scream until we’re blue in the face that Black lives matter, but as long as it’s our face saying it, they are always going to hear that your life doesn’t matter. That white lives don’t matter. That was never what we’re saying. What we need is white people saying Black lives matter.”
“Antebellum” will be available on demand beginning September 18.
Kanye West Says ‘JAY-Z is My Brother’ Following Tweet About Master Recordings
*Kanye West is back on Twitter following a temporary ban after he posted legal documents related to his record contracts on Wednesday.
We previously reproted… a Twitter user with the handle @lavidaNOTA is a South African record label owner who read over the contracts and claimed Jay Z sold the masters to Kanye’s first six albums to Def Jam just so he could get his own masters back.
Ye responded in a post, writing “Don’t let the system pit us against each other … JAY IS MY BROTHER.”
Apparently, Jay sold Kanye’s masters to Def Jam knowing the label wouldn’t sell them back to the rapper.
“I have eternal love for all artist that have been through and are still trapped [in] this crooked system,” Kanye added. “Jay still doesn’t get his own masters back for ten years. I will see to it that we all get our masters.” In a follow-up tweet less than an hour later, he continued, “We will change the paradigm.”
Complex writes, “It is true that Jay did, in fact, sell his share of Roc-A-Fella, the label that released all of Yeezy’s albums from The College Dropout until Yeezus. Hov also managed to buy his own masters back, but to connect these two is somewhat of a reach. Jay sold his share of Roc-A-Fella and purchased his masters rather than selling his share of the label in order to ensnare Kanye’s masters.”
West also fired off this grim message to his eldest child North West:
Earlier this week, Kanye attempted to upload his Universal Records contracts to Twitter, and referred to the music industry as “modern-day slavery.”
“Here are my ten Universal contracts … I need every lawyer in the world to look at these,” he shared before telling followers that the PDFs would not load on the platform.
In follow-up tweets, he shared screenshots of 10 documents that included a profit sharing agreement and a recording agreement. Ye said of the images: “This is what me Kanye West deal looks like today … I PRAY IN THE NAME OF JESUS THAT IT DONT LOOK LIKE THIS TOMORROW.”
He also told followers “THIS MOMENT IS GOING TO CHANGE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY FOR GOOD.”
West then shared a video of his Grammy award in the toilet as he urinates on it — watch below:
Trust me … I WONT STOP pic.twitter.com/RmVkqrSa4F
— ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020
The Real’s 7th Season Premiers Monday Sept. 21 with New Co-host Garcelle Beauvais
*Burbank, CA – The Real, the Daytime Emmy®-nominated, NAACP-winning talk show, premieres its seventh season on Monday, Sept. 21.
New co-host Garcelle Beauvais joins Daytime Emmy®-winning co-hosts Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai to kick off a season of social awareness. The show will also be broadcasting remotely this season.
As our country struggles to grasp the events that have been going on throughout our communities, and works to make changes in our world, the only daytime talk show with a panel made up entirely of women of color will be using their voices to try and make sense, inform and lean into the movements around us. .
And while keeping viewers informed and involved, The Real remains a source of lifestyle trends, entertainment news and as the new season begins, welcomes guests including Denise Richards (The Bold and the Beautiful), Ray J. (RAYdiation X), Leader Stacey Abrams (All In: The Fight for Democracy), Ken Jeong (I Can See Your Voice), Debra Messing (I am a voter ®), DJ D-Nice, Janelle Monáe with Kiersey Clemons (Antebellum), Ravi Patel (Ravi Patel’s Pursuit Of Happiness), Bethenny Frankel (Just B with Bethenny Frankel), Patricia Heaton (Your Second Act: Inspiring Stories of Reinvention), Michael Strahan (MSX by Michael Strahan for NFL) and Macy Gray (MyGood.org).
“The Real has always reflected the lives of our audience as well as our hosts, and this season is no different,” said executive producer Rachel Miskowiec. “We’re here to be voices for change, as well as be a source of information during this time when people need our perspectives the most.”
FINALLY, IT’S READY! Barack Obama’s Memoir ‘A Promised Land’ Set for Release AFTER Election: Nov. 17
About The Real
THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.
About Telepictures
Telepictures, a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television, is an industry-leading and Emmy® Award–winning producer of innovative, multiplatform advertiser-friendly television series and digital content for the first-run syndication, cable and digital marketplace. Programs produced by Telepictures have won 97 Emmy® Awards in the last 20 years, including Outstanding Talk Show or Outstanding Talk Show Host for 17 of the last 20 years. Telepictures series include The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Extra, Judge Mathis, Ellen’s Game of Games (produced in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television), Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice (airing on Lifetime), Ellen’s Next Great Designer (coming to HBO Max), The People’s Court, The Real, TMZ, TMZ Live, and TMZ Sports. For more information about Telepictures programming, please visit www.telepicturestv.com.
‘Cuties’ Director Maïmouna Doucouré Aims to ‘Sound Alarm’ on ‘Hyper-sexualization of Our Children’
“I wanted to make a film in the hope of starting a conversation about the sexualization of children. The movie has certainly started a debate, though not the one that I intended,” says Maïmouna Doucouré, the French director of the controversial film “Cuties,” now streaming on Netflix.
Doucouré has responded to the film’s backlash in an op-ed for The Washington Post.
The hashtag #CancelNetflix began trending on social media last week after folks who had not watched the film accused Doucouré and Netflix of sexualizing young girls.
Doucouré has received death threats over the film. In a recent interview, she noted that she intended to make a provocative social commentary about the impact of sexualized imagery on young girls.
The coming-of-age story follows Amy (Fathia Youssouf), an 11-year-old girl from Senegal who joins a dance team as an escape from her and conservative Muslim family.
READ MORE: ‘Cuties’ Director Maïmouna Doucouré on Receiving Death Threats Over Netflix Poster Backlash
Last month, Netflix issued a public apology to Doucouré following backlash over the U.S. marketing poster for the film, which shows the young stars scantily dressed and striking suggestive dance poses.
The company also issued a statement defending the movie.
In her piece for The Washington Post, the filmmaker explains how she was inspired to make the movie after interviewing young girls about the their relationship with social media.
“The stories that the girls I spoke to shared with me were remarkably similar. They saw that the sexier a woman is on Instagram or TikTok, the more likes she gets,” she continues. “They tried to imitate that sexuality in the belief that it would make them more popular. Spend an hour on social media and you’ll see preteens — often in makeup — pouting their lips and strutting their stuff as if they were grown women. The problem, of course, is that they are not women, and they don’t realize what they are doing. They construct their self-esteem based on social media likes and the number of followers they have. To see these youngsters put so much pressure on themselves so early was heartbreaking. Their insights and experiences with social media informed Cuties.”
In her op-ed, Doucouré explains how she “wanted to open people’s eyes to what’s truly happening in schools and on social media, forcing them to confront images of young girls made up, dressed up and dancing suggestively to imitate their favorite pop icon. I wanted adults to spend 96 minutes seeing the world through the eyes of an 11-year-old girl, as she lives 24 hours a day. These scenes can be hard to watch but are no less true as a result,” she writes.
The manufactured outrage over the film, stirred up by Right-wing news sites, has even rattled GOP politicans. Four state attorneys general are calling on Netflix to remove “Cuties” from the streaming service, claiming it sexualizes young girls, USA Today reports.
In a recent virtual panel with uniFrance, Doucouré said “Cuties” aims to “sound an alarm” on the “hyper-sexualization of our children” thanks to social media.
“It’s feminist, but it’s so important and necessary to create debate and try to find solutions all together,” she said. “Watch the film and understand that we have the same fight.”
