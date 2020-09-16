Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
‘King of New York’ Crown Worn by Notorious B.I.G. Sells for Nearly $600K at Hip-Hop Auction
*The plastic crown worn by the Notorious B.I.G. in the 1997 “King of New York” photograph, shot by Barron Claiborne, has sold for nearly half a million dollars.
On Tuesday, Sotheby’s conducted its first-ever auction dedicated to hip-hop items.
Biggie’s crown, which was signed by both Biggie and Claiborne, sold for $594,750, Complex reports.
“Probably the top lot is the crown,” Sotheby’s senior specialist Cassandra Hatton told Reuters last week. “I think that crown is one of the most recognizable symbols of hip hop, 20th century culture. Everybody around the world recognizes this crown. You see it on T-shirts. You see it on coffee cups and prayer candles. It’s huge.”
READ MORE:Faith Evans Slams Lifetime Doc About Her Relationship with Notorious B.I.G.
Memorabilia of more than 120 pieces from hip hop fashion, design, art and pop culture were featured in Sotheby’s Auction House in New York. Items from the Notorious B.I.G. and the Wu-Tang Clan reportedly brought in $2 million.
“For Sotheby’s and the art market, it’s extremely significant,” said Sotheby’s Senior Specialist Cassanda Hatton, who has been working on the collection for more than two years. “I just said, ‘I’m doing this. This is important.’ And nobody stopped me.”
The “King of New York” session was Biggie’s last photo shoot before his death in (inser year)
The auction featured hip-hop items from the late 1970s to the present day, including Salt n Peppa’s “Push It” jacket and 22 love letters written by Tupac Shakur to his high school sweetheart.
A portion of the auction’s proceeds will go to the Queens Public Library hip hop programs and the nonprofit Building Beats, which “provides DJ and music programs that teach entrepreneurial, leadership, and life skills to underserved youth,” according to its website.
Tia Mowry-Hardrict Says Parents Have Duty to Teach Kids to Be ‘Anti-Racist’
*Tia Mowry-Hardrict says parents should be teaching their children about “different cultures” starting “at a young age.”
On Tuesday’s premiere episode of the Dear Media podcast Being Bümo, the mother of two opens up to host Chriselle Lim about the responsibility that parents have to talk to their children about being anti-racist.
“It starts at home,” she said. “What people have to understand is this behavior is learned, so it’s about communication. It’s about bringing awareness. It’s about sharing stories. It’s about teaching your child about different cultures, at home, at a young age.”
The actress added, “I think what’s important, and how you can be anti-racist, is not running away from the problem and saying, ‘Oh, gosh, you know what? This is a little much. I’m not even gonna talk to my child about this.’ No, I think we all should have this conversation,” she adds.
READ MORE: Tia Mowry Recalls Discrimination She Faced as Teen Star: ‘I Wish I Would Have Spoken Up’
Can you believe my Cree only has one year left until DOUBLE DIGITS? https://t.co/KI82waseFR @TiaMowryQuickFix #CreesBirthday #TiaMowrysQuickFix pic.twitter.com/JHOpWhnR3E
— Tia Mowry (@TiaMowry) September 11, 2020
She went on to encourage parents to embrace “communicating and talking to your child and knowing that you have that responsibility — it’s your responsibility — instead of putting that responsibility on other people. So not waiting for someone else to have that conversation with your child.”
View this post on Instagram
🔈 SOUND ON 🔈 You guys!!! The first episode of @beingbumo (yes, also launched a new IG for it too!) just dropped and omg I was almost in tears when speaking with the one & only @tiamowry ! I met her a few months back ( we were speaking on a panel together) and I instantly knew we had to be friends! Her light, positivity, & grace is just contagious. Her positivity is what we need in a time like this! With that said I knew I had to have her as my first guest on my podcast! Tia opens up and shares with me her personal struggles these past few months and the emotional rollercoaster she has been on during these times. She also talks about dealing with working mom guilt, managing screen time in her household, and how we can raise truly inclusive anti-racist kids. 🙌 This episode will leave you feeling truly inspired & hopeful. Listen and subscribe!! Let me know what you thought of the first episode!!! LINK IN BIO #BeingBümo ❤️ @bumoparent @dearmediastudio
Mowry-Hardrict says she is reading books to her children – daughter Cairo Tiahna, 2, and son Cree Taylor, 9, about “pivotal people that had a huge impact within the movement,” such as Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr.
“You can even do it through clothes — expressing yourself through fashion,” Mowry-Hardrict shares. “Getting them dressed, you’re having a conversation about it.”
“The other thing is through television, especially during this time,” she continues. “I was just having my children watch a whole bunch of [things] that starred a lot of African American actors, and one of them is [The] Wiz. You had Michael Jackson, Diana Ross. It was just such a great story. And my son … he loved it, [and] it’s important.”
Shaquille O’Neal and American Express Launch $10M Grant Program for Black Businesses [VIDEO]
*Shaquille O’Neal has partnered with American Express on a new grant program benefiting Black-owned small businesses.
The partnership includes a $10 million commitment to support Black-owned businesses over the next four years through an initiative called the “Coalition to Back Black Businesses.”
Here’s more from Forbes:
Eligible Black-owned small businesses have until Sept. 21 to apply for a $5,000 grant. The Coalition, which also includes the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc., National Business League, National Black Chamber of Commerce and Walker’s Legacy will then select 280 finalists to complete a more in-depth application by Sept. 22. Those who meet the requirements will receive the $5,000 grant starting Oct. 6. A quarter of grant recipients will go to women-owned Black small businesses, and recipients will be invited to participate in a mentorship program to help further grow their businesses.
O’Neal spoke to Business Insider about the grant program and his longtime partnership with American Express. Below are excerpts from the conversation.
READ MORE: Shaunie O’Neal Explains Why She’s Not Getting Back with Ex Shaquille O’Neal
Black-owned small businesses need our help. I am proud to help @AmericanExpress launch the Coalition to Back Black Businesses grant program for U.S. Black-owned small businesses. Applications are open! Learn more and apply here: https://t.co/vV9kDYl9Tx. #AmexAmbassador #ShopSmall pic.twitter.com/jA8ygl0DkI
— SHAQ (@SHAQ) September 15, 2020
How did your partnership with this program come together?
I’ve been with American Express almost seven, eight years now. Small businesses need our support more than ever now, and Black business owners have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. American Express asked me to do this, and of course I’m proud to partner with American Express as they’re launching a first-ever “Coalition to Back Black Businesses” grant program. They’re giving $10 million over four years to small businesses, and I think it’s a great program.
How can the program assist on the ground level for small businesses, in the economic fallout of the pandemic?
It helps owners with funding, and we also got a mentorship program to help them grow their businesses and recover from the effects. We’re not only giving money but also guiding them and helping them with what they need to get to the next level.
How does your history of entrepreneurism inform the work you’re doing with Amex here?
I mean, Amex has helped me out a lot. Just recently, a couple of schools in my hometown needed laptops. American Express pitched in, and I pitched in, and we were able to get, I think, two or three schools outfitted with laptops so they could do the online schooling. But listen, American Express, we’ve been partnering for a long time, and they’ve supported me in all my stuff. “Shaq’s Fun House.” “Shaq’s Mama Said Knock You Out”; you know, my mom does this charity dinner of the year for a scholarship program to help nurses go to school for three or four years. American Express has put in for that, so I love American Express. When they asked me to be a part of the “Coalition to Back Black Businesses” grant program, I said, “Of course, I’m in.”
And I’ve always been supportive of small businesses, Black businesses. I live in a small town called McDonough, Georgia, and that’s all there is out here, small businesses. And the businesses are so good to me and so beautiful out here, the only time I go to Atlanta is when I have to go to work. Everything you need is out here. They have a place called The Farm Store. ‘Cause I live on a farm. So, you know, they have everything I need: Hay, seeds, fertilizer, stuff for the desk, you know, knives, pens, ice cream scoopers, stuff that’s sunny, stuff for the dogs, stuff for the tree house. But they were struggling for a while. I probably kept them open personally, but you know, these places are struggling. Because, you think about it, they tell you to stay in the house three, four months. Don’t go anywhere. 40 million people lose their jobs. People are losing their houses. Of course small businesses are going to be impacted.
The application for the grant program has a submission deadline of September 21, and a list of eligibility criteria is outlined on the program’s website.
Tina Knowles-Lawson Reveals ‘Beyoncé is Actually Her ‘Weird’ Maiden Name
*Tina Knowles-Lawson has revealed the surprising origin of Beyoncé‘s name.
During Tuesday’s premiere episode of the podcast In My Head with Heather Thomson podcast, the singer’s mother said “Beyoncé” is actually her maiden name.
“A lot of people don’t know that Beyoncé is my last name. It’s my maiden name,” she said, per PEOPLE. “My name was Celestine Beyoncé, which at that time was not a cool thing to have that weird name. I wanted my name to be Linda Smith because those were the cool names.”
She went on to say that only a few people in her family have the “Beyoncé” last name, while others have “Beyincé” due to a clerical error.
“I think me and my brother Skip were the only two that had B-E-Y-O-N-C-E,” she said.
READ MORE: Beyoncé’s Pastor Kicks Off Book Release with Sept. 17th Tina Knowles Lawson IG Live Interview
View this post on Instagram
With my beautiful niece and nephew Larry Beyince’ and Angie Beyince’❤️❤️❤️
“It’s interesting — and it shows you the times — because we asked my mother when I was grown. I was like, ‘Why is my brother’s name spelled B-E-Y-I-N-C-E? You know, it’s all these different spellings,’ ” Knowles-Lawson added. “And my mom’s reply to me was like, ‘That’s what they put on your birth certificate.’ “
“So I said, ‘Well, why didn’t you argue and make them correct it?’ ” she continued. “And she said, ‘I did one time. The first time, and I was told be happy that you’re getting a birth certificate because, at one time, Black people didn’t get birth certificates.”
The fashion designer also noted that it “must’ve been horrible” for her mother to “not to even be able to have her children’s names spelled correctly.”
“So we all have different spellings,” she said. “People don’t even put the two together and know that’s the same name.”
Knowles-Lawson recently opened up to PEOPLE about being away from her grandchildren amid the COVID pandemic. She said “every day” she calls or FaceTimes Beyonce’s kids, daughter Blue and her 3-year-old twin siblings Sir and Rumi.
“My granddaughter Rumi, who’s 3, yesterday her mom called me on a home phone. She had never seen a [landline] phone in her life, so she didn’t even know what it was,” she recalled. “Beyoncé said, ‘Oh, Mama, she’s looking at that like … ‘ And she keeps saying, ‘I can’t see you!’ “
“That’s the hard part,” she added. “But up until about six weeks ago, I was seeing them every day because we all got tested and we weren’t in contact with anyone, so I got to go over there every day. So when they left it was like withdrawal. And my oldest granddaughter told her mom, ‘Grandma is hugging us too much,’ when I first went around them. Because you just wanna touch ’em and you wanna hug ’em, so I’m going through that.”
