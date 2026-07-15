Skip Bayless Warns Lawmakers’ Caitlin Clark Letter May Backfire

The veteran sports commentator says congressional pressure on the WNBA could deepen resentment toward the Indiana Fever star instead of improving her treatment.

Caitlin Clark in Las Vegas/YouTube screenshot

*Skip Bayless does not believe intervention from Congress will make life easier for Caitlin Clark in the WNBA.

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The former ESPN commentator reacted after Republican lawmakers contacted the league about the physical treatment Clark has received during games. Bayless argued that bringing politics into the situation could increase hostility toward the Indiana Fever guard.

“All the letters in the world from all the Republican lawmakers are not going to fix this situation for her. They’re only going to make it harder and harder,” Bayless said, The Spun reports.

U.S. Rep. August Pfluger, chairman of the Republican Study Committee, led the effort. A dozen members of Congress signed the letter, which called on the WNBA to take stronger action.

Caitlin Clark (on floor being hit in throat by Alyssa Thomas) – screenshot

“Caitlin Clark is transforming women’s sports,” the letter states.

The lawmakers also called her “the face of your league” and credited her with bringing new viewers, sponsors and attention to the WNBA.

Their concerns centered on several plays involving Clark, including instances in which she was allegedly struck in the throat, poked in the eye and hip-checked.

“Unfortunately, what they too often witness is not simply aggressive competition, but repeated acts of unnecessary physical hostility and violence,” the lawmakers wrote.

The group also accused league officials and referees of failing to respond appropriately or consistently discipline players.

Bayless agreed that Clark has faced an unusual level of scrutiny and contact, but he questioned whether the letter would help.

“I’ve just never in my lengthy career seen anything like what’s happening to Caitlin Clark. She has done nothing wrong,” he said.

In Bayless’ view, the public defense from lawmakers risks giving Clark’s opponents another reason to feel antagonized rather than resolving the issue.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: GOP Lawmakers Demand WNBA Answer for ‘Attacks’ on Caitlin Clark

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