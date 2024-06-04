Young Africans and the African Voting System 

*South African youths would prefer younger leaders to inspire them to go to the polls and vote. That’s exactly what happened in Senegal in West Africa. The youths helped vote into office their young leader, Bissirou Faye.

Young Africans prefer younger leaders who can motivate them to head to the polls and effect a change. Nigerian youths were disappointed with the outcome of last year’s presidential election saying that it wasn’t a reflection of the people’s choice.

It was a year ago on 29th May that Nigeria’s president Bola Tinubu was sworn in as president and it happened to be the the same date this year that South Africans went to the polls. Many unhappy youths in South Africa did not vote hence making ANC lose its hold on its majority.

Senegal’s President Faye’s role as a leader of hope will enable him to take the lead, recognizing his role to bring hope to young people throughout Africa and motivate them to go out and vote in their respective countries where democracy works.

Afterwards, the youths are the future and their future starts now. They want reasons why they should go to the polls and vote.

TAYO Fatunla whose work has been featured on MSN.com via EURweb.com is an award-winning British-Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer, and Illustrator and is an artist of the African diaspora. He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US, and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated at UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and has held a virtual OUR ROOTS cartoon workshop for SMITHSONIAN- National Museum of African Art, Washington D.C. His Fela Kuti image is prominently featured in Burna Boy’s mega-Afrobeat hit song “Ye”. – TAYO is the illustrator behind the pictorial Black history walk map on a lectern that guides the walk-in Camberwell, South East London, U.K. https://www.instagram.com/tfatunla123

