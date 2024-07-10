Rashida Jones Reflects on Tupac Criticizing Quincy Jones for Dating White Women

*Rashida Jones reflected on a conversation she had with the late rapper Tupac about her famous father’s preference to date White women.

In a recent interview with The New Yorker, journalist Michael Schulman noted that Jones, whose mother is the late actress Peggy Lipton, was 17 when she penned an open letter to Pac after he criticized her father, Quincy Jones, in a 1993 interview with The Source.

“All he does is stick his d*ck in white b*tches and make of*cked up kids,” Pac told the outlet at the time.

Rashida clapped back in a letter published in The Source, accusing Pac of “destroying his race.”

Her relationship with the artist shifted once he started dating her older sister, Kidada Jones.

“Yeah, I was so mad. It was a new perspective to me. I kind of understand the nuance more now that I’m older,” Jones told The New Yorker. “It just felt like a completely unwarranted attack. My dad doesn’t work for the government. He’s a music producer. How he chooses to live his life and who he loves is just his own business, and I’ve always felt that way.”

Rashida said when she eventually met Tupac in person, he apologized.

“It resolved itself really nicely, because when I met him, he immediately apologized to me, immediately apologized to my dad,” Rashida explained. “We sat down and had a really good conversation about it, and then he was family.”

She praised Pac for his efforts to make amends. “It speaks volumes about who he was,” Rashida said.

Quincy Jones also remarked on the situation during a 2012 interview with The New York Times.

“He’d attacked me for having all these white wives. And my daughter Rashida, who was at Harvard, wrote a letter to The Source taking him apart,” he said. “I remember one night I was dropping Rashida at Jerry’s delicatessen, and Tupac was talking to Kidada because he was falling in love with her then. Like an idiot, I went over to him, put two arms on his shoulders and said, ‘Pac, we gotta sit down and talk, man.'”

The famed music producer added, “If he had had a gun, I would’ve been done. But we talked. He apologized. We became very close after that. Once, I was having a date at the Hotel Bel-Air, and he came by and told the waiter that he would be back, he was going home to put on a tie.”

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Keefe D Claims Diddy Ordered $1 Million Hit on Tupac and Suge Knight