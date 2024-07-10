Wednesday, July 10, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Rashida Jones Reflects on Tupac Criticizing Quincy Jones for Dating White Women
By Ny MaGee
0
eggy Lipton, Rashida Jones, Quincy Jones and Kidada Jones
Peggy Lipton, Rashida Jones, Quincy Jones and Kidada Jones (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage for A List )

*Rashida Jones reflected on a conversation she had with the late rapper Tupac about her famous father’s preference to date White women.

In a recent interview with The New Yorker, journalist Michael Schulman noted that Jones, whose mother is the late actress Peggy Lipton, was 17 when she penned an open letter to Pac after he criticized her father, Quincy Jones, in a 1993 interview with The Source.

“All he does is stick his d*ck in white b*tches and make of*cked up kids,” Pac told the outlet at the time.

Rashida clapped back in a letter published in The Source, accusing Pac of “destroying his race.”

Her relationship with the artist shifted once he started dating her older sister, Kidada Jones.

“Yeah, I was so mad. It was a new perspective to me. I kind of understand the nuance more now that I’m older,” Jones told The New Yorker. “It just felt like a completely unwarranted attack. My dad doesn’t work for the government. He’s a music producer. How he chooses to live his life and who he loves is just his own business, and I’ve always felt that way.”

Rashida said when she eventually met Tupac in person, he apologized. 

“It resolved itself really nicely, because when I met him, he immediately apologized to me, immediately apologized to my dad,” Rashida explained. “We sat down and had a really good conversation about it, and then he was family.”

She praised Pac for his efforts to make amends. “It speaks volumes about who he was,” Rashida said. 

Quincy Jones also remarked on the situation during a 2012 interview with The New York Times.

“He’d attacked me for having all these white wives. And my daughter Rashida, who was at Harvard, wrote a letter to The Source taking him apart,” he said. “I remember one night I was dropping Rashida at Jerry’s delicatessen, and Tupac was talking to Kidada because he was falling in love with her then. Like an idiot, I went over to him, put two arms on his shoulders and said, ‘Pac, we gotta sit down and talk, man.'”

The famed music producer added,  “If he had had a gun, I would’ve been done. But we talked. He apologized. We became very close after that. Once, I was having a date at the Hotel Bel-Air, and he came by and told the waiter that he would be back, he was going home to put on a tie.”

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Keefe D Claims Diddy Ordered $1 Million Hit on Tupac and Suge Knight

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Brett Favre’s Blame Game: Hall of Famer Seeks to Reinstate Lawsuit Against Shannon Sharpe While Fighting Repayment Claims | WATCH
Next article
Meagan Good Defends Relationship with Jonathan Majors Amid Legal Troubles

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Domestic Violence

Bhad Bhabie Shares Disturbing Footage of Alleged Abuse by Ex-Boyfriend Le Vaughn | WATCH

Domestic Violence

Disturbing Incident: Lil Durk’s 10-Year-Old Son Allegedly Shoots Stepfather During Heated Domestic Dispute | WATCH-it-Happen

Black Women

No She Didn’t! TikToker Ignites Social Media Claiming Black Women Don’t Understand Their Roles | WATCH

Deaths/We Remember

KeKe Jabbar: Funeral Arrangements for ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Star Announced + WATCH Her Last Video

Gossip

Claudia Jordan Tears Up on ‘Tea-G-I-F’ Betrayal – Talks End of ‘Cocktails With Queens’ | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming