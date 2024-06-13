Keefe D Claims Diddy Ordered $1 Million Hit on Tupac and Suge Knight

*Tupac Shakur murder suspect Duane “Keefe D” Davis, who was arrested in September in connection with the 1996 murder of the rapper, claims Diddy ordered a $1 million hit on Pac and former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight.

We reported previously, citing The Sun, that Davis claims the Bad Boy Records founder asked him to “take out” Pac and Knight, an allegation that Combs has constantly dismissed.

In his book “Compton Street Legend,” Davis dropped the Diddy bombshell and allegedly discussed it in a secret police interview with the LAPD. In the recording, Davis told detectives that Combs was “happy as hell” after Pac was gunned down in 1996.

He also alleged that Diddy paid the fee for the hit to a gangster named Eric Von Zip, who decided to keep the money for himself.

According to former LAPD detective Greg Kading, Keefe D told law enforcement that Puff Daddy held a meeting in a hotel room and told a room full of “crips” gang members that he wanted the “heads” of Pac and Suge, Hot New Hip Hop reports.



In the book, Keefe explains that Diddy was “mad” at Pac over the diss track “Hit ‘Em Up.”

During a visit to The Breakfast Club in 2016, Diddy was asked about his involvement in Pac’s death.

“We don’t talk about things that are nonsense,” he said. “We don’t even entertain nonsense, so we not even gonna go there, with all due respect.”

Keefe was arrested and charged with Tupac’s murder in 2023 after confessing to providing the murder weapon in his book.

Per an earlier EURweb report, the former gang leader admitted he was an accomplice to the1996 murder of Tupac in Las Vegas. He apparently told the LAPD in 2009 that his late nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, was the triggerman. You can read the full breakdown of his confession here.

Davis claims he witnessed Anderson allegedly shoot and kill Tupac. Anderson was reportedly beaten by Pac and former Death Row Records boss Suge Knight in the lobby of MGM Grand on the night Shakur was killed.

A source told RadarOnline.com, “Keefe wrote COMPTON STREET LEGEND believing he could tell his story without facing charges for being in the car where the gunman unloaded on Tupac. Otherwise, why would he do it? He made little money off the book. It was not worth his while, at all.”

