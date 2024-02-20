Monday, May 27, 2024
The Roots & Live Nation Urban Announce Lineup for ‘Roots Picnic’ 2024
By Ny MaGee
THE ROOTS & LIVE NATION URBAN ANNOUNCE “ROOTS PICNIC” 2024
2023 Roots Picnic
(Right: Usher & Black Thought – Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty)

*The Roots and Live Nation Urban have announced the “Roots Picnic” lineup 2024, going down June 1 and 2 at The Mann in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, Pa.

According to the news release, Lil Wayne will headline the festival with The Roots. Other artists confirmed to perform are André 3000, Victoria Monét, Gunna, Nas, Tyla, Sexyy Red, Babyface, Cam’ron, Fantasia, Muni Long and more.

Jill Scott will co-headline the festival which also features Sexyy Red, Smino, Adam Blackstone featuring Fantasia & Muni Long, Wale, Robert Glasper featuring Yebba, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, and more. 

Check out the full lineup below.

Per the news release, the two-day festival returns to its longtime home of The Mann in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA, on Saturday and Sunday, June 1-2, 2024. The presale goes live on Tuesday, February 20th at 10 AM ET, while general on-sale begins Friday, February 23rd at 10 AM ET. Weekend tickets and VIP packages will be available HERE.

“ROOTS PICNIC”

Since launching in 2007, The Roots Picnic has included artists such as The Weeknd, Pharrell, Snoop Dogg, Phantogram, Usher, Nas, A$AP Rocky, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, and Future to Vampire Weekend, The War on Drugs, Gary Clark, Jr., Solange, Diplo, Gnarls Barkley, and more.

Last year, “Roots Picnic ” showcased a surprise Fugees reunion, Dave Chappelle, State Property and Lil Uzi Vert.

Below is the full lineup for the 2024 Roots Picnic in Philly.

Lil Wayne & The Roots Celebrate New Orleans (feat. Special guests PJ Morton, Trombone Shorty)

Jill Scott

André 3000

Nas

Gunna

Victoria Monét

Sexyy Red

Babyface

Robert Glasper & Yebba

J.Period Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Method Man, and Redman

Adam Blackstone’s Legacy Experience featuring Fantasia and Muni Long

Smino

Cam’ron

Wale

Tyla

Marsha Ambrosius

Baller Alert Presents Backyard Band featuring Scarface & Amerie

October London

Leon Thomas

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Funk Flex

Q

Leon Thomas

Blk Odyssy

OT7 Quanny

Kenya Vaun

N3wyrkla

Julian King

Rec Philly Presents Chioke

DJ Diamond Kuts

DJ Aktive

DJ Doc B

DJ RL

PARKSIDE STAGE (formerly podcast stage):

R&B Only

U+ME+RNB

They Have the Range

Million Dollaz Worth of Game

Tonight’s Conversation

Juan Epstein Podcast

World Series of Spades

