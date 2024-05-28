Tamar Braxton’s Fiancé JR Robinson Jokes About Serving Chicken After ‘KFC Man’ Label

*Tamar Braxton’s fiance, JR Robinson, issued a warning after the singer’s messy interview with reality TV producer Carlos King.

During the chat, King reportedly referred to Robinson, who is white, as the “KFC Man,” suggesting JR looks like Colonel Sanders. Robinson caught wind of the comments and took to Instagram with a warning: “Keep poking the bear.”

In a series of Instagram Story posts, JR didn’t mention Tamar’s name but did have smoke for Carlos. As Ice Cream Convos reports, Robinson wrote: “Truth is – they are not ready for me to tell my side of the story. I keep choosing grace. But, I can only be thrown under the bus and not defended for so much longer.”

He added: “I’ll be Colonel Sanders and give you some chicken to eat with my story… Keep poking the bear!”

After previously being engaged to JR, then breaking up and reuniting once more, the R&B star recently said she wants to protect their relationship by not speaking about it publicly. But after her interview with King, JR said he’s done protecting Tamar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)

“A man can only take so much,” he continued. “I always want to protect – even when we aren’t together, but stop allowing indirects to throw me under the bus. Your shade creates more uncertainty and your people thrive on stating what you never say. I’m too graceful and that’s coming to an end. Thanks CK.”

Robinson also had a message for Carlos, stating, “Apologies mean nothing when you come for my foundation. You know the truth but want to kiki – well, I guess the exclusive has to come out. Tired of protecting people and getting s- on. Their hoe phase was during my in love phase. Flowers and billboards don’t mean s- when you have had your heart broken.”

According to Ice Cream Convos, JR quickly deleted all of his posts.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Tamar Braxton Engaged Again to Ex-Fiancé Jeremy Robinson | Video

