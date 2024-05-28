Tuesday, May 28, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Tamar Braxton’s Fiancé JR Robinson Jokes About Serving Chicken After ‘KFC Man’ Label
By Ny MaGee
0
Tamar Braxton & Jeremy Robinson - Peacock screenshot
Tamar Braxton & Jeremy Robinson – Peacock screenshot

*Tamar Braxton’s fiance, JR Robinson, issued a warning after the singer’s messy interview with reality TV producer Carlos King.

During the chat, King reportedly referred to Robinson, who is white, as the “KFC Man,” suggesting JR looks like Colonel Sanders. Robinson caught wind of the comments and took to Instagram with a warning: “Keep poking the bear.”

In a series of Instagram Story posts, JR didn’t mention Tamar’s name but did have smoke for Carlos. As Ice Cream Convos reports, Robinson wrote: “Truth is – they are not ready for me to tell my side of the story. I keep choosing grace. But, I can only be thrown under the bus and not defended for so much longer.”

He added: “I’ll be Colonel Sanders and give you some chicken to eat with my story… Keep poking the bear!”

After previously being engaged to JR, then breaking up and reuniting once more, the R&B star recently said she wants to protect their relationship by not speaking about it publicly. But after her interview with King, JR said he’s done protecting Tamar.

“A man can only take so much,” he continued. “I always want to protect – even when we aren’t together, but stop allowing indirects to throw me under the bus. Your shade creates more uncertainty and your people thrive on stating what you never say. I’m too graceful and that’s coming to an end. Thanks CK.”

Robinson also had a message for Carlos, stating, “Apologies mean nothing when you come for my foundation. You know the truth but want to kiki – well, I guess the exclusive has to come out. Tired of protecting people and getting s- on. Their hoe phase was during my in love phase. Flowers and billboards don’t mean s- when you have had your heart broken.”

According to Ice Cream Convos, JR quickly deleted all of his posts.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Tamar Braxton Engaged Again to Ex-Fiancé Jeremy Robinson | Video

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Political Playback: California Capitol News You Might Have Missed | PHOTOs
Next article
Kim Kardashian Accused of Paying For North West’s ‘Lion King’ Role

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Entertainment

Lizzo Reacts to South Park’s Body Positivity Satire | WATCH

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne with ‘Friend of’ Role

Beef

Fight Night in Cannes! Travis Scott and Tyga’s Camps in Heated Melee (Over Kylie?) At Star-studded Bash | WATCH

Basketball

Charles Barkley Slams TNT Over Loss of NBA Rights (to NBC) – Considers Independent Path for ‘Inside the NBA’ | WATCH

Celebrity

Kelly Rowland Speaks and Defends Actions in Viral Cannes Incident: ‘I Stand By My Boundaries’ | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming