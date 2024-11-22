Older Adults Need as Much Sleep as Younger Adults, Experts Advise | VIDEO

*Sleep remains crucial for older adults, contrary to the myth that they require less rest. Those aged 65 and older need as much sleep as younger adults, but aging introduces unique challenges, including chronic illnesses, disabilities, and changes in circadian rhythms that lead to earlier sleep and wake times.

A natural decline in melatonin production, starting as early as the 30s, further disrupts sleep patterns. Poor sleep in older adults is linked to increased risks of dementia, depression, and cardiovascular issues, Very Well Health reports.

“As we age, we still need around 7–9 hours of sleep, but the way we sleep shifts. Sleep tends to become lighter and more fragmented, meaning older adults wake up more during the night. This can be due to natural changes in our internal body clock, certain medications, or health conditions like arthritis or sleep apnea,” said Raj Dasgupta, MD, associate program director of the internal medicine residency at Huntington Memorial Hospital and medical reviewer for the National Council on Aging.

“Getting good sleep helps older adults with memory, mood, and overall health,” he added.

“It supports heart health, boosts the immune system, and keeps energy levels steady. Well-rested people are also less likely to have falls or accidents because their focus and coordination improve,” Dasgupta said.

Experts recommend improving sleep hygiene through mindfulness, nutrition, and physical activity rather than relying on long-term sleep aids.

“For older adults, maintaining good sleep hygiene means being more mindful of routines,” Dasgupta said. “Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day is important. Creating a calming bedtime routine, keeping the bedroom dark, cool, and quiet, and avoiding long naps during the day can make a big difference. Cutting back on caffeine or alcohol, especially in the evening, is also key.”

