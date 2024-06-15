‘Found’ Cast Dish On S2 Premiere at ABFF | WATCH

*Today, audiences in Miami were the first to watch NBCs Found season two!

The crime drama follows Gabi Mosley (Shanola Hampton) a public relations specialist dedicated to finding missing people. In season one Gabi was living with her childhood kidnapper Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) locked up in her basement. Now Sir has escaped and is on the loose and her biggest secret is now her biggest threat!

The series also stars Gabrielle Walsh (Lacey) and Arlen Escarpeta (Zeke), who attended this years Black American Film Festival to dish about what fans can expect from their characters in S2.

There is a lot of trust that has been broken so viewers will see the hero fall and how a family has to rebuild.

Q: What has your character taught you?

AE: Playing Zeke has taught me that trauma doesn’t always reveal itself in the way we think. Trauma reveals itself subtle sometimes. It’s small, it’s little but it’s happening all the time. We as people are all going through something. And it’s important for us to really be open to loving one another as unconditional as we can and being honest with ourselves with that trauma because we have to work it through. Self therapy is a good thing!

GW: Lacey has taught me to carry hope. When we’re younger, we have a lot of hope and trust in people…There is a genuine love and innocence with Lacy that she keeps tethered and she infuses into everything, no matter what happens. I love that about her.

Q: How has your character evolved this season?

AE: He is trying to mend his relationship with his father and figure out where his relationship with Lacey is going. He’s working on his triggers and trying to deal with the trauma.

GW: Lacey is finding herself. Gabi was someone she replicated her life around and now she doesn’t know what her life looks like outside of her hero and sister figure. Since her trust has been broken Lacey is on a journey of discovery and managing their broken bond.

For more details follow #NBCFound | @NBC | @Peacock

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Day 3 ABFF: Issa Rae, Kenya Barris, Aldis Hodge, Nicco Annan, Nle Choppa, Because They’re Funny Comedy Show & Legendary White Party