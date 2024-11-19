Subscribe
Michelle Obama Producing Netflix Dating Show for Baby Boomers | Watch Trailer

YouTube video

*Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Media production company is backing a new reality dating show for baby boomers titled “The Later Daters.”

Executive produced by the former first lady, the docuseries “follows singles in their 50s, 60s, and 70s as they try for their second (or third, or fourth) chance at love,” per Netflix

“Throughout the eight episodes, six baby boomers — many of whom haven’t been in a relationship in over a decade — go on a series of blind dates with potential partners of a similar age,” the streamer’s description states. “Helping them navigate the modern dating landscape are their children, close friends, and a certified expert: dating coach Logan Ury, whose mission is to help people (especially those who are out of practice) find love. She offers the singles realistic dating goals and expectations while also encouraging them to relish the unexpected, joyous moments that come with meeting new people.”

All eight episodes of “The Later Daters” drop on Nov. 29. Watch the trailer above. 

The Later Daters
Credit: Netflix

Here’s more from Netflix:

Who is in the Later Daters cast?

“The Later Daters” singles range from divorcees to widowers. Check back to learn more about the men and women who are on a quest to find their better half:

Anise, 62
Suzanne, 63
Nate, 56
Pam, 71
Lori, 57
Greg, 61

Who is The Later Daters dating coach?

Logan Ury is a Harvard-trained behavioral scientist turned dating coach who helps her clients navigate their love lives. Ury previously ran the behavioral science unit at Google and is the current Director of Relationship Science at the dating app Hinge. She also wrote the self-help dating book How to Not Die Alone.

The show follows six seasoned singles living in the greater Atlanta area as “they navigate a whole new dating world and its different rules and online etiquette (where the eggplant emoji maybe doesn’t mean what they think it does),” according to the official synopsis.

“Whether divorced, widowed, or longtime single, they end up forging deeper connections not only with their families and potential partners, but with themselves,” the description continues. 

READ MORE FROM EURWB.COM: Kanye's Newest Dark Twisted Fantasy: 3-some with Michelle Obama and Wife Bianca Censori! | WATCH

