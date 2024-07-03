Wednesday, July 3, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Marc Jacobs Celebrates Black Women in Nail Art Culture | Video
By Ny MaGee
0
Marc Jacobs Shows Appreciation For Black Women
Marc Jacobs screenshot / Instagram @themarcjacobs

*Famed fashion designer Marc Jacobs credits Black women for his obsession with extravagant fake nails. 

Jacobs, 61, recently took to social media to showcase his new colorful nail set featuring crystals and stones. In an Instagram video, he praised Black women for pioneering nail art culture.

“I want to show some respect and love, appreciation and admiration, [and] give flowers to the Black women who, in the ’70s and ’80s, used their nails to express their creativity,” he said.

“And it’s their culture and their history that allows me, today, to enjoy my nails,” Jacobs added.

In the post’s caption, he gave props to track star Sha’Carri Richardson, late track and field star Flo-Jo, rappers Lil Kim and Missy Elliott, and “all the beautiful, creative Black women who paved the way” in the nail industry. “Flowers, admiration, and infinite respect to you,” Jacobs wrote. 

Marc Jacobs
American fashion designer Marc Jacobs attends the HYFASHION Digital Fashion Festival in Shanghai, China, 26 April 2018. / Depositphotos

In a recent interview with Vogue, Jacobs noted his profound respect for Black women who rock eye-catching, extended fake nails. 

“I’ve become very sensitive to the origins of this art, which starts with Black women in the seventies who were incredibly talented and creative,” Jacobs said.

“This is a part of their history and part of their culture, becoming more mainstream with hip-hop artists in the ‘90s like Missy Elliott and Lil’ Kim,” he added. “I think it’s important to acknowledge, appreciate, and respect.”

Watch the IG video below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marc Jacobs (@themarcjacobs)

TEXT

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Shannon Sharpe Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Sexual Comments | Video

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Lil Mama Takes Aim at Nicki Minaj, Calls Rapper a ‘Musical Prostitute’ After BET Award Win
Next article
Young Thug Trial Delayed Pending Judge’s Potential Removal

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Beef

Fox Soul’s ‘Tea-G-I-F’ Canceled Amid Behind-the-scenes Drama and Policy Violations by Regulars and Luenell: Report | VIDEO

Entertainment

BET Awards Under Fire for O.J. Simpson Tribute + Taraji P. Henson’s TikTok Star Confusion Goes Viral | WATCH

Documentaries

‘Tale of the Tape’ – New Hip Hop Film Features J Cole, Kdot, Big Sean + DJ Envy Dishes on Movie, Marriage & Car...

Los Angeles / SoCal

Is California’s New $20 p/hour Wage Law Behind Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles Closing in Pasadena? | VIDEO

Homicide

Rapper Julio Foolio Killed in Deadly Shooting; Graphic Videos Surface | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming