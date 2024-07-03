Marc Jacobs Celebrates Black Women in Nail Art Culture | Video

*Famed fashion designer Marc Jacobs credits Black women for his obsession with extravagant fake nails.

Jacobs, 61, recently took to social media to showcase his new colorful nail set featuring crystals and stones. In an Instagram video, he praised Black women for pioneering nail art culture.

“I want to show some respect and love, appreciation and admiration, [and] give flowers to the Black women who, in the ’70s and ’80s, used their nails to express their creativity,” he said.

“And it’s their culture and their history that allows me, today, to enjoy my nails,” Jacobs added.

In the post’s caption, he gave props to track star Sha’Carri Richardson, late track and field star Flo-Jo, rappers Lil Kim and Missy Elliott, and “all the beautiful, creative Black women who paved the way” in the nail industry. “Flowers, admiration, and infinite respect to you,” Jacobs wrote.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Jacobs noted his profound respect for Black women who rock eye-catching, extended fake nails.

“I’ve become very sensitive to the origins of this art, which starts with Black women in the seventies who were incredibly talented and creative,” Jacobs said.

“This is a part of their history and part of their culture, becoming more mainstream with hip-hop artists in the ‘90s like Missy Elliott and Lil’ Kim,” he added. “I think it’s important to acknowledge, appreciate, and respect.”

