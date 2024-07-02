Shannon Sharpe Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Sexual Comments | Video

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Megan Thee Stallion received an apology from Shannon Sharpe for the sexual comments he made about the rapper and her body.

During her appearance on Club Shay Shay, the host made amends for stating in November on his Nightcap podcast that he’d “have her stretched out like a quarter to three,” Sharpe told co-host Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.

“I do it three ways, Ocho: deep, hard, and continuously … I’d have her opening up like saloon doors,” Sharpe added.

When Meg sat down with Shannon on his podcast Monday (July 1), he apologized for the inappropriate “stretched out” comments.

“I want to apologize to you personally.” – @ShannonSharpe to Megan @theestallion Full episode streaming right now on Club Shay Shay’s YouTube! pic.twitter.com/Zw8hOJuXdk — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) July 1, 2024

“Meg, before we go any further, I want to apologize to you personally,” he said at the 1:49 minute mark of the YouTube clip above.

“I always wanted to sit down and have a conversation with you—I didn’t know if that was going to be possible. But I was always hoping that I got an opportunity to bump into you because I … told a joke and I said it in jest, but I believe the joke would have been just as funny had I left you out of it,” Sharpe continued.

“So for any unwanted attention, harm, shame, embarrassment that I caused you or your family, I want to say, as a man, as I sit here before you, I apologize.”

Megan responded, “I appreciate that. Thank you.”

Watch the moment via the X/Twitter clip above.

Hot Girl Summer takes over Club Shay Shay! A special conversation with Megan @theestallion and @ShannonSharpe drops Monday, July 1st at midnight wherever you listen to podcasts and streaming on YouTube at noon eastern. pic.twitter.com/7Mn986FSXM — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) June 30, 2024

If you missed Shannon Sharpe’s initial NSFW comments about Megan, watch the X/Twitter clip below.

Watch her full appearance on Club Shay Shay via the YouTube clip above.

Stretched out like a quarter to 3 is insaneeeeeeeeee https://t.co/3GkUeVx3us — leah targaryen. (@theleahway) November 27, 2023

