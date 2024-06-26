Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Luenell Shares Tribute to Late Ex-Husband: ‘I’ll Probably Never Be Loved Like This Again’
By Ny MaGee
Luenell
Credit: Instagram@luenell

*Comedian Luenell shared a touching tribute on Instagram to her ex-husband, known to her fans simply as Mr. Rarely. 

She revealed in the June 23 post that he passed away after a battle with a severe illness.

In the post, Luenell said she was getting ready for the night of  “2 Sold Out shows here n DC” when she got the news that “the Love of my LIFE, my beautiful ex-husband had gone home to be with/the Lord.”

She added, “No more breathing machines, no more needles, no more suffering. It’s over. Even though we were no longer legally married, we remained in each other’s hearts until the very end.”

Luenelle noted that she has “never been loved like this before, and I’ll probably never be loved like This again,” she wrote in the post. “But I had it. For one brief time in my life, I was complete. A wifey. A Bae.”

Luenell
Getty

The tribute included photos of the couple celebrating the good times. 

“Rest In Peace hubbie…..it was one Hell of a ride,” she added.  

Lunelle previously opened up about her ex’s “serious illness” in a 2022 interview with EURweb.com and why she opted not to reveal too much about him or his health issues on social media. 

“I keep him off social media,” Luenell shared at the time. “First of all, he don’t even have none of that. He don’t have no Facebook. He don’t have no Instagram. He don’t have no Twitter. He don’t have no nothing. He answers the phone. He don’t have no interaction with any of this cyber shit. I respect him for that. I have to be on social because of my job and that’s just my personality.”

She also jokingly explained that she never mentioned his real name online, citing concerns about their criminal history.

“Both of us have been incarcerated. And you know, I don’t want nobody to say, ‘Well, I knew I knew him from somewhere. He shot me back in ‘85,’” Luenell said.

Check out her full IG tribute post below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Luenell Campbell (@luenell)

