Lionsgate Unveils Trailer for Thriller ‘Uppercut’ Starring Ving Rhames and Luiii | Watch

YouTube video

*Lionsgate has released the official trailer and key art for the upcoming thriller “Uppercut” starring Ving Rhames, Luiii, Jordan E. Cooper, and Joanna Cassidy.

Rhames stars as a trainer who takes on the challenge of mentoring a new female fighter in this film. The project is an English-language adaptation of German writer-director Torsten Ruether’s 2021 film “Leberhaken.Luiii, aka Luise Großmann, stared in the original film.

Here’s the official synopsis via Lionsgate: Golden Globe® winner Ving Rhames and Luise Grossmann star in an electrifying film about Toni, a determined female boxer, trying to break down barriers as she redefines what it means to be a woman in today’s world. When Elliott (Rhames), a tough ex-boxing champion, accepts the challenge to train Toni (Grossmann), the two mismatched characters form an unlikely alliance. Their sparring and Elliott’s keen insights show the resilient young fighter that real strength comes from the challenges you overcome when life throws its biggest punches your way.

“Uppercut” debuts in theaters, Digital, and On Demand on February 28, 2025. Watch the trailer above. 

UPPERCUT starring Ving Rhames, Luiii
Credit: Lionsgate

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM:  FX Drops Teaser Trailer for ‘Alien: Earth’ Series | Watch

