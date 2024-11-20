FX Drops Teaser Trailer for ‘Alien: Earth’ Series | Watch

*FX released a teaser trailer for the “Alien” TV series “Alien: Earth,” which is set to debut on Hulu in 2025.

Noah Hawley (“Fargo” series) created the hotly anticipated sci-fi show that is set in the year 2120, two years before the events of the original “Alien” movie starring Sigourney Weaver as the iconic ‘Ripley’. Here’s the official logline:

“When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in the sci-fi horror series ‘Alien: Earth.’ As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors among the wreckage, they encounter mysterious predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it.”

Watch the teaser above.

“It’s not a Ripley story. She’s one of the great characters of all time, and I think the story has been told pretty perfectly, and I don’t want to mess with it. It’s a story that’s set on Earth also,” said Hawley in a 2021 Vanity Fair interview.

“The alien stories are always trapped… Trapped in a prison, trapped in a space ship. I thought it would be interesting to open it up a little bit so that the stakes of “What happens if you can’t contain it?” are more immediate,” he added.

Sydney Chandler leads the cast in the upcoming “Alien: Earth” series which includes Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, and Moe Bar-El.

