Netflix Drops Trailer for Conspiracy Thriller ‘The Madness’ Starring Colman Domingo

*Netflix has released the trailer and first look images for its new thriller “The Madness” starring Colman Domingo as a media pundit caught in a deadly conspiracy.

“You can just turn on the news right now, and you’re like, ‘What is being said? And how is that being done? And why is that normal?’ None of it is normal,” Domingo told Netflix’s Tudum. “This [series] is really letting you know that you’re right. It’s not normal. Let’s get to the bottom of it.”

Executive producer and director Clement Virgo added, “The Madness is a metaphor for the world we are in now: the social media world.”

Per Netflix, “The Madness stars Domingo as media pundit Muncie Daniels, who must fight for his innocence and his life after he stumbles upon a murder deep in the woods of the Poconos mountains. As the walls close in, Muncie strives to reconnect with his estranged family — and his lost ideals — in order to survive.”

According to Domingo, his character is modeled after real-life media pundits “who are respected, at times challenged, even by their own communities. Sometimes looked at as being not Black enough, and then to some folks, too Black,” he said. “He is someone who was definitely an activist when he was younger, then moved into a different echelon and then became a bit of a superstar. He’s a little bit removed from the communities he was advocating for.”

Domingo added, “Everything about this conspiracy thriller excited me. It was a unique protagonist, one that I had never seen or experienced,” he said about signing on to the series.

“Someone who has very centrist beliefs, and now they’re being thrust into the world to really hard-core believe in something and to reexamine the people that they believed were possible enemies,” the Emmy-winning actor continued. “You realize you have more in common with them than you thought you had in the beginning. I think it says a lot about who we are now and what we’re willing to do, and also to look at who’s really pulling the strings and for whose benefit.”

Series creator Stephen Belber said: “The notion of objectivity is really hard to come by as we navigate all the information that’s coming at us 24/7. … What’s important is the notion of how to declutter in order to find out what you care about amidst it all.”

“The Madness” also stars Marsha Stephanie Blake, Gabrielle Graham, John Ortiz, Tamsin Topolski, and Thaddeus J. Mixson.

The eight-episode limited series debuts Nov. 28 on Netflix.

