Lauryn Hill Hitting the Road with the Fugees, New Tour Dates Announced

*Lauryn Hill will be hitting the road with the Fugees to celebrate her 1998 solo album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” as well as the group’s hit album “The Score.”

Variety reports that the 21-date tour kicks off August 9th in Tampa, and include stops in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles before the international leg begins Oct. 12. in London, Manchester, Paris and Amsterdam.

U.S. TICKETS & PRESALES: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Tuesday, June 25 at 10:00 AM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. The general onsale starts Friday, June 28 at 10:00 AM local time.

EUROPEAN TICKETS & PRESALES: Tickets for shows in Europe/UK will be available starting with a Mastercard presale on Wednesday, June 26 at 10:00 AM local time. The general onsale begins Friday, June 28 at 10:00 AM local time.

Below are the dates for the Lauryn Hill/Fugees Tour:

Fri Aug 09 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 11 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 16 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Wed Aug 21 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

Fri Aug 23 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sun Aug 25 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Wed Aug 28 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Fri Aug 30 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Aug 31 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 04 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater*

Fri Sep 06 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Sep 07 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Fri Sep 13 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 15 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Fri Sep 20 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Sat Sep 21 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat Oct 12 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Mon Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2

Fri Oct 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Tue Oct 22 – Amsterdam, Holland – Ziggo Dome

*Not a Live Nation Date

