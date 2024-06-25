Lauryn Hill Hitting the Road with the Fugees, New Tour Dates Announced

*Lauryn Hill will be hitting the road with the Fugees to celebrate her 1998 solo album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” as well as the group’s hit album “The Score.”
Variety reports that the 21-date tour kicks off August 9th in Tampa, and include stops in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles before the international leg begins Oct. 12. in London, Manchester, Paris and Amsterdam.
U.S. TICKETS & PRESALES: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Tuesday, June 25 at 10:00 AM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. The general onsale starts Friday, June 28 at 10:00 AM local time.
EUROPEAN TICKETS & PRESALES: Tickets for shows in Europe/UK will be available starting with a Mastercard presale on Wednesday, June 26 at 10:00 AM local time. The general onsale begins Friday, June 28 at 10:00 AM local time.
Below are the dates for the Lauryn Hill/Fugees Tour:
- Fri Aug 09 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sun Aug 11 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Fri Aug 16 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
- Sun Aug 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- Wed Aug 21 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann
- Fri Aug 23 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
- Sun Aug 25 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- Wed Aug 28 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- Fri Aug 30 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- Sat Aug 31 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- Wed Sep 04 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater*
- Fri Sep 06 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- Sat Sep 07 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
- Fri Sep 13 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Sun Sep 15 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Tue Sep 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
- Fri Sep 20 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
- Sat Sep 21 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
- Sat Oct 12 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
- Mon Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2
- Fri Oct 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
- Tue Oct 22 – Amsterdam, Holland – Ziggo Dome
*Not a Live Nation Date
