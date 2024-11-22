Subscribe
Keke Palmer Trolls Shannon Sharpe Over His Viral Sex Tape | Video

*When Keke Palmer appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast, she trolled host Shannon Sharpe over his viral sex tape.

As Vibe reports, the moment occurred when he asked about her first kiss from 2007’s “Jump In” with Corbin Bleu, she was 12 at the time and he was 17. In another film, Palmer was 17 and her costar was 27, prompting Sharpe to say, “You like ’em older, huh?”

Palmer clapped back, “That’s what Michelle said.”

“Come on, Keke! Too soon!” said Sharpe as he nearly fell out of his chair. “You been waiting for that.”  The actress responded, “You walked me into it! They don’t call you ‘Hunky Uncky’ for nothing.”

Shannon Sharpe - screenshot
Shannon Sharpe – screenshot

Earlier we reported that Sharpe launched new merchandise inspired by ‘Michelle,’ the woman he was overheard having sex with during an Instagram Live video that went viral in September, amassing over 6 million views. Initially claiming his account had been hacked, Sharpe later admitted that this was not the case.

“I threw my phone on the bed, engaged in an activity,” Sharpe said. “I did not know IG live. I’ve never turned IG live on so I don’t know how it works and all of sudden my other phone started going off.”

The Pro Football Hall of Famer said his heart “sank” after the moment went viral.

“I called my agent, I called the agency, I called ESPN and I [thought] just tell them the truth. My phone wasn’t hacked, it wasn’t a prank, it was me being a healthy, active male,” Shape explained on his Nightcap podcast.

“Obviously I am embarrassed,” Sharpe said. “Someone that is extremely, extremely private and to have one of your most intimate details – the audio – heard for the entire world to hear, I’m embarrassed for a number of reasons.”

Sharpe decided to capitalize on the moment and announced the release of the “Michelle” shirt.

“That’s My Michelle shirts dropped,” he posted, Complex reported. “I told yall to leave that lady alone, but yall kept harassing Unc—knowing that man ain’t got but 1 good nerve left, thanks to Chad—so here we are. Are you happy now 😩.”

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Shannon Sharpe Launches ‘Michelle’ Merch Following Viral Instagram Live

