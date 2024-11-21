Subscribe
Search
Close this search box.

Jury Orders Ex-Officer Amber Guyger to Pay $98M for Fatal Shooting of Botham Jean

Amber Guyger and Botham Jean
Amber Guyger and Botham Jean

*A jury has ordered former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger to pay $98 million in damages for the fatal 2018 shooting of Botham Jean in his home. 

The award includes $60 million in punitive damages and $38 million in compensatory damages for Jean’s family. Guyger, currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for murder, did not attend the civil trial or have legal representation, NBC News reports. 

Jean’s family and their legal team called the civil verdict a “powerful testament to Botham’s life and the profound injustice of his death.”

“This case laid bare critical issues of racial bias and police accountability that cannot be ignored,” they said in the statement. “Today’s verdict sends a clear message that law enforcement officers who commit crimes cannot be insulated from the consequences of their actions.”

We reported earlier that Guyger, who was convicted in the fatal shooting of Botham Jean in his apartment in 2018, was recently denied parole.

Amber Guyger
Amber Guyger

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice informed the family of the decision in an email that said in part:

“This is to notify you that the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles denied parole for this offender on 10-10-24 until the next review date scheduled for 10-10-26. Should the board receive additional information that may return the case to the review process earlier you will be notified.”

Guyger attracted national attention and sparked protests around the city after she shot and killed Jean in September 2018. Guyger told authorities she confused Botham’s apartment for her own.

Her body-worn camera was not recording during the shooting because she was off duty. She was convicted of murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2019. She appealed the conviction but lost her appeal two years ago.

“She’s caused my family tremendous, tremendous hurt, tremendous pain,” Allison Jean, Botham’s mother, previously stated. “She ought to remain where she is.”

Guyger was up for parole last month on what would have been Botham’s 33rd birthday.

“She needs to serve her entire 10-year term, which is well below a sentence that one receives for murder,” Allisa Charles-Findley, sister of Botham, told WFAA. “Murder of an innocent man in the comfort of his home, doing nothing wrong.”

“So we have another two years of peace before we have to go through that again,” Finley said following the parole board’s decision. “I will sleep so much better.”

YouTube video

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Amber Guyger Denied Parole After Botham Jean Murder Conviction

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Tia Mowry
Entertainment
'Tia Mowry: My Next Act' Exclusive Clip: 'Tia Tears Up About Her Journey Since the Divorce' | WATCH
Lamar Odom
Top News
Lamar Odom Created Khloé Kardashian Sex Doll for Mental Health
Matt Gaetz (Patrick T FallonAFP-Getty Images-File via CNN Newsource)
News
And Just Kike That - Matt Gaetz Withdraws from Attorney General Consideration | VIDEO
Eniola Shokunbi - via Instagram
High School
Middle Schooler (Eniola Shokunbi) Receives $11.5M to Expand Virus-Filtering Air System in Classrooms | VIDEO
Jussie Smollett - Getty
Legal
Illinois Supreme Court Overturns Jussie Smollett's Conviction for Falsely Reporting Hate Crime
Denzel Washington - GettyImages
Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington on His Faith and Marking 10 Years of Sobriety
Wicked (Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande) - via Universal
Top News
'Wicked' Set for $150M Theatrical Debut, 'Gladiator II' Targets $60M+
Jake Paul beats Mike Tyson - screenshot
Boxing
Rigged?! Michael Irvin Suggests Tyson Held Back in Jake Paul Fight Due to Agreement Clause
Luther Vandross
Black Films
Luther Vandross Documentary 'Never Too Much' will Debut on CNN New Year’s Day
Michael Strahan - screenshot
Sports
The Backlash Against Michael Strahan Continues for National Anthem Conduct During FOX NFL Sunday | VIDEO
The Daise Family - Gullah Gullah Island
Simeon Daise Celebrates Gullah Gullah Island's 30th Anniversary with New Series | VIDEO
*Ever wonder how to make a millennial happy? Just bring up something from their childhood. This generation...
Read More
Larenz Tate - via STARZ
Larenz Tate Reveals Reason for Earning ‘Peanuts’ When He Joined ‘Power’
Larenz Tate visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City in 2023. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images) *As...
Read More
Quincy Jones
Quincy Jones Leaves Behind $500 Million Fortune for 7 Children
Peggy Lipton, Rashida Jones, Quincy Jones, and Kidada Jones (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage for A List...
Read More
ZATIMA key art
'Tyler Perry’s Zatima' Returns Dec. 26 with New Episodes on BET+ | Watch Trailer
Credit: BET+ *The popular BET+ series “Tyler Perry’s Zatima” returns in December with the second half...
Read More
Michael Harry-O Harris - IG screenshot
Denzel Washington & Snoop Dogg on Board to Shine Light on Death Row Records Co-Founder Harry-O w/BioPic | VIDEO
*Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris is getting star-powered help to bring...
Read More
Snoop Dogg - via Depositphotos
Snoop Dogg's Got 'Love and Respect' for Trump - But His Message of Wholeness/Unity Sounds Like Kamala's
Snoop Dogg and Raising Cane’s Owner & Founder Todd Graves – Photo via Raising Cane’s *While...
Read More
Denzel and Diddy - GettyImages
Denzel Washington Allegedly 'Stormed Out' of Diddy Party, Yelling 'You Don’t Respect Anyone'
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II *Denzel Washington appears to be trying to get ahead of what’s...
Read More
Sidney Starr
Transgender Influencer Sidney Starr's Video with 'Empire' Actor Bryshere Gray Sparks Buzz
Sidney Starr and Bryshere Gray/Instagram screenshot *Transgender (MtF) influencer Sidney Starr posted...
Read More
Trump and Tamron - screenshot
October Surprise? Tamron Hall and Donald Trump Affair Rumors (Including an Abortion) Resurface Before Election Day | VIDEO
Donald Trump and Tamron Hall – via Threads *Lordy, Lordy, Lordy. Here’s one NOBODY saw coming....
Read More
Lil Durk - mugshot
Lil Durk Arrested in Florida - Chicago Rapper Facing Serious Charges in Murder-for-Hire Plot | WATCH
*Rapper Lil Durk, born Devontay Durk Banks, has been taken into federal custody following an arrest in...
Read More

POPULAR

Tia Mowry
Entertainment
'Tia Mowry: My Next Act' Exclusive Clip: 'Tia Tears Up About Her Journey Since the Divorce' | WATCH
Amber Guyger - Botham Jean
Legal
Jury Orders Ex-Officer Amber Guyger to Pay $98M for Fatal Shooting of Botham Jean
Lamar Odom
Top News
Lamar Odom Created Khloé Kardashian Sex Doll for Mental Health
Matt Gaetz (Patrick T FallonAFP-Getty Images-File via CNN Newsource)
News
And Just Kike That - Matt Gaetz Withdraws from Attorney General Consideration | VIDEO
Eniola Shokunbi - via Instagram
High School
Middle Schooler (Eniola Shokunbi) Receives $11.5M to Expand Virus-Filtering Air System in Classrooms | VIDEO
Jussie Smollett - Getty
Legal
Illinois Supreme Court Overturns Jussie Smollett's Conviction for Falsely Reporting Hate Crime
Denzel Washington - GettyImages
Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington on His Faith and Marking 10 Years of Sobriety
Wicked (Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande) - via Universal
Top News
'Wicked' Set for $150M Theatrical Debut, 'Gladiator II' Targets $60M+
Jake Paul beats Mike Tyson - screenshot
Boxing
Rigged?! Michael Irvin Suggests Tyson Held Back in Jake Paul Fight Due to Agreement Clause
1 2 3 8,411
Facebook X-twitter Youtube

Copyrights © 2024 -Eurweb

Facebook Instagram