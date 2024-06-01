Jay Pharoah Amazes Jennifer Hudson w/Star-Studded Impersonation Line Up | WATCH

*Former “Saturday Night Live” fixture Jay Pharoah knows how to bring the stars out for a good laugh. Literally. Sort of. Just ask Jennifer Hudson.

During a recent episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” the funnyman put on a clinic of impersonations while amazing the show’s host, her audience, and viewers tuning in. Hudson put Pharoah on the spot by asking a few fun questions. The kicker was he had to answer the questions as various celebrities.

Needless to say, Pharoah had no problem imitating celebs such as former POTUS Barack Obama, Mike Epps, Stephen A. Smith, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Katt Williams to answer the inquiries and entertainment, according to Vibe.

“What is Rihanna’s real name, you have to answer it as President Obama,” Hudson asked as Pharoah brought Obama into the EGOT’s delight.

“Well, I mean a lot of people call her Rihanna, but I personally call her Robyn because that’s her name,” the comedian told J-Hud in the voice of B.O.

Up next on Hudson’s query list was the question, “Who is the all-time leading NBA scorer? And you have to answer as Mike Epps.”

“Man everybody knows man, hey man, look because like when it comes down to the greatest player you just got to give it up to Bron Bron,” Pharoah responded, in the voice of “The Upshaws” actor as the audience approved via laughter and applause.

Imitating Katt Williams, the 36-year-old comedian touched on Leonardo DaVinci’s famed Mona Lisa painting, in addition to bringing the voice of The Rock when answering a question about the world’s largest animal. Adding more fuel to the comedy fire, Pharoah stepped up with an impromptu version of Eddie Murphy, when asked what would be one of his dream roles to play.

“You sound like every single person you’re doing,” Hudson praised him. “Like are they sitting right here? And a lot of them have sat here,” Hudson told Pharoah, who amazed the daytime talk show host by putting a hilarious spin on his impersonation of Stephen A. Smith defining what a “bae” is.

Before going out on a high note with his impersonations, the imitation machine promoted his new Fox game show “The Quiz With Balls.” The quiz competition, hosted by Pharoah premiered May 28 and features contestants who must work together to answer questions correctly or risk being knocked into a pool by giant balls (watch the show’s promo below).

