Beef

If EVERYBODY is Chanting Kendrick Lamar’s ‘They Not Like Us’ Does it Even Make Sense? | WATCH
By Eurpub
0

*Attorney Antonio Moore discusses Kendrick Lamar and his ‘They Not Like Us” pop-out show in Los Angeles on Juneteenth. Moore delves into Kendrick’s use of the historical oppression of Black Americans as a weapon in his rap battle with Drake. Then ask the question if everyone chants the song who is “they” and who is “us?”

In the video, he takes a deep dive into the history of Los Angeles pointing out how the Jordan Downs projects used to be housing for factory workers after World War II. Along with a look at the layout of the city of LA and how that layout reflects in the City of Angel’s cultural identity.

Ultimately ending back at the question what is the call to action by Kendrick Lamar after the chanting of “they not like us” if there is one at all?

Moore also showed how in the comments of the YouTube posting people got honest that “they not like us” is about morality, not lineage. Well, then we must ask why is this on Juneteenth. And why did Kendrick use callbacks to American slavery to empower his rap beef?

Kendrick Lamar They Not Like Us

Kendrick Lamar They Not Like Us

Apple TV+ Unveils Trailer for Hotly Anticipated ‘Lady in the Lake’ Thriller Series | WATCH

