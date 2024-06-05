Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Ice Spice Announces Debut Album, Dates for First-Ever Global Tour
By Fisher Jack
Ice Spice

*Rapper Ice Spice has announced dates for her Y2K! WORLD TOUR.

Per the news release: “Her first-ever global outing includes festival dates across Europe and the UK, with headline shows across North America this summer. The 24-date tour kicks off in Europe with several festival performances including Roskilde Festival in Denmark, Rolling Loud Europe in Austria, Wireless Festival in London and more.”

During the tour, produced by Live Nation, Ice Spice will perform  songs from her forthcoming debut album Y2K!.

The North America leg kicks off in Washington, DC on Tuesday, July 30 at The Anthem, with additional stops in Philadelphia, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Oakland, Atlanta before wrapping up on Saturday, August 31 in Miami, FL at The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater. Per the release, special guests RIOTUSA and Cash Cobain will join as support on all North America dates.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale on Thursday, June 6 at 8am local time. For details visit www.citientertainment.com. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 7 at 10am local time at IceSpiceMusic.com. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages at vipnation.com.

Ice Spice’
Ice Spice’s Betty Boop costume for Halloween 2023 / Instagram

ICE SPICE: Y2K! WORLD TOUR 2024 DATES:

Thu Jul 04 – Roskilde, Denmark – Roskilde Festival^*

Fri Jul 05 – Gdynia, Poland – Open’er Festival^*

Sun Jul 07 – Vienna, Austria – Rolling Loud Europe^

Thu Jul 11 – Costinesti, Romania – Beach, Please! Festival^*

Fri Jul 12 – London, UK – Wireless Festival^

Sat Jul 13 – Frauenfeld, Switzerland – Openair Frauenfeld^*

Thu Jul 18 – Dour, Belgium – Dour Festival^*

Tue Jul 30 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Thu Aug 01 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

Fri Aug 02 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Sun Aug 04 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Aug 06 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

Fri Aug 09 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sun Aug 11 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Tue Aug 13 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Wed Aug 14 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Sat Aug 17 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Mon Aug 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Wed Aug 21 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater *

Fri Aug 23 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

Sun Aug 25 – Dallas, TX –The Factory Deep Ellum *

Mon Aug 26 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Wed Aug 28 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Aug 31 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

*Non Live Nation Date

^Festival Date

