HBO Announces New ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Series Coming in 2025
Game of Thrones
Actress Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in HBO’s “Game of Thrones” / HBO / @GameOfThrones

*A “Game of Thrones” prequel series is in the works that will debut next year.

HBO boss Casey Bloys announced during Warner Bros. Discovery’s upfront presentation on Wednesday that the HBO drama series titled “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight,” is slated for a 2025, TheWrap reports.

The series is set a century before the events of Got, centering on Ser Duncan the Tall and his diminutive squire, Egg, as the two unlikely heroes wander Westeros.

Peter Claffey will star as Ser Duncan the Tall, while Dexter Sol Ansell stars opposite Claffey as Egg.

Per TheWrap, the official logline for the series is as follows: “Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

Game of Thrones
George R. R. Martin, winner of Outstanding Drama Series for ‘Game of Thrones,’ poses in the press room at the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 20, 2015, in Los Angeles, California.(Sept. 19, 2015 – Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images North America)

“Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin will be a writer and executive producer for “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.”

Meanwhile, Got star Kit Harrington recently confirmed that the planned spinoff centered around his beloved character (Jon Snow) has been shelved indefinitely, as writers could not find the right story to tell.

The actor told Screen Rant that the creative team examined “every angle” to “see whether it’s worth it.”

“Currently, it’s not,” he added. “Currently, it’s off the table, because we all couldn’t find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough. So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being.”

“I hadn’t really ever spoken about it, because it was in development,” Harrington shared. “I didn’t want it leaked out that it was being developed, and I didn’t want the thing to happen where people kind of start theorizing, getting either excited about it or hating the idea of it, when it may never happen.”

In related news, the second season of the hit prequel series “House of the Dragon” will debut June 16 on Max. Watch the new trailer below.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Kit Harington Confirms Jon Snow Spinoff Series from ‘Game of Thrones’ is Not Happening

 

