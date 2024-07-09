Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis Hoping to Build His Dream Body in Prison | Video

*NBA champion Glen “Big Baby” Davis is speaking out about his expectations for prison life as he prepares to serve a 40-month sentence following his conviction in May for an insurance fraud scheme.

As we reported previously, Davis received a 40-month prison sentence from a federal judge for his role in a scheme to cheat the league’s health care benefits plan, dating back to November 2023. He also faces three years of supervised release, which includes mandatory drug treatment and a financial management class.

The former Boston Celtics forward recently shared his expectations for his prison stay and what he hopes to achieve during his incarceration.

“I feel like I’m going to have good quality time in there,” Davis told TMZ Sports. “Learn things, meet new people. It’s going to be all right.”

He also joked about using the time to work on his body.

“Shout out to the ladies out there,” he added. “Write me. I’ll be in there getting fine as hell. When I get out, call me ‘Big Baby Jailbait.’”

In this high-profile fraud case, 22 individuals, 18 former NBA players such as Terrence Williams and Keyon Dooling, were implicated for submitting bogus claims to the NBA Players’ Health and Benefit Welfare Plan.

Despite his persistent claims of innocence since the October 2021 indictments, 38-year-old Davis was convicted of multiple counts of fraud and conspiracy to make false statements, culminating in an $80,000 restitution order.

He recently discussed the case in an interview with VladTV, which you can watch via the YouTube clip above.

Check out his comments to TMZ in the clip below.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Ex-NBAer Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis Scores 40-month Sentence Due to Fraud Conspiracy Involvement – Even Jokes About it | WATCH