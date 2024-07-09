Frankie Beverly’s Farewell Tour Closes in Philadelphia with $25K Scholarship Donation

*In partnership with The Black Promoters Collective (BPC), legendary R&B artist Frankie Beverly concluded his “Farewell Tour” with two remarkable performances in Philadelphia this past weekend.

The shows took place on Thursday, July 4th, and Saturday, July 6th, at The Dell Music Center and also featured the Platinum-selling group The Whispers.

A highlight of the Saturday show was a surprise from the partners at The Black Promoters Collective, who donated $25,000 to Frankie Beverly’s Scholarship Fund. This organization supports minority students, particularly those aspiring to careers in the music industry, by providing essential financial aid. Frankie Beverly’s dedication to academic achievement, leadership, and community service aligns perfectly with BPC’s commitment to cultural integrity, social consciousness, and community reinvestment.

“It’s an honor to tell you face to face, I love you. On behalf of my partners, The Black Promoters Collective, we had the opportunity to tour this man around the world, a Black-producing promotion company. As we end this tour in our home city, we want to say thank you to a living legend,” said BPC’s Senior Talent Buyer & Partner, Walt Reeder Jr. This emotional moment underscored the significance of Frankie’s retirement after more than 50 years in the music industry, marking a monumental end to an illustrious career.

Additionally, Frankie Beverly was honored on stage by Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts and the City of Philadelphia’s mayor, Cherelle Parker, who delivered inspiring tributes to the music icon.

About The Black Promoters Collective

The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) is a coalition of six of the nation’s top independent concert promotion and event production companies. As a 100% Black-owned business, its mission is to be the world’s leading producer and provider of culturally relevant live entertainment experiences. To learn more, visit The Black Promoters Collective.

About the Frankie Beverly Scholarship Fund

The Frankie Beverly Scholarship Fund, LLC supports students, particularly those in the Philadelphia Public School System, who aspire to careers in the music industry. The fund emphasizes academic achievement, leadership, and community service, providing financial assistance to minority students pursuing post-secondary education in music.

