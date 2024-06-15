Angela Bofill Passes Away: Beloved Singer of ‘I Try’ and ‘Angel of the Night’ Was 70

*Angela Tomasa Bofill, a celebrated R&B singer known for her chart-topping hits in the 1970s and 1980s, passed away on Thursday at her daughter’s home in Vallejo, California. She was 70 years old. Her manager and her personal Facebook account did not provide a cause of death.

Born on May 2, 1954, in the Bronx, New York, Bofill was of Cuban and Puerto Rican descent. Growing up in a multicultural household, she was exposed to a wide range of musical influences from an early age.

Bofill began singing professionally while still in high school, performing with the Harlem-based youth group New York Community Choir. Her illustrious career included numerous hits such as “I Try,” “This Time I’ll Be Sweeter,” and “Angel of the Night.” These songs cemented her legacy in the R&B genre and garnered her a dedicated fanbase.

“ON BEHALF OF MY DEAR FRIEND ANGIE, I AM SADDENED TO ANNOUNCE HER PASSING ON THE MORNING OF JUNE 13TH,” read the initial post on Bofill’s Facebook page. A follow-up message clarified, “JUST TO CLEAR UP THE CONFUSION. ON BEHALF OF SHAUNA BOFILL, HUSBAND CHRIS PORTUGUESE, WE ARE SADDENED BUT MUST REPORT THAT THE PASSING OF ANGELA YESTERDAY IS INDEED TRUE. WE THANK MELBA MOORE AND MAYSA FOR THEIR EARLY CONDOLENCES. THANKS FOR YOUR MANY POSTS.”

The messages were signed by her friend and manager, Rich Engel, reports Deadline.

Bofill faced significant health challenges in her later years. She suffered two strokes in 2006 and 2007, which required her to relearn how to walk and sing. Despite these hardships, Bofill made a triumphant return to the stage. In a 2011 interview with The Denver Post, she expressed her joy at performing again.

“I feel happy performing again,” Bofill said. “I need the crowd. In the blood, entertain. Any time a crowd comes to see me, I’m surprised. No sing no more and still people come. Wow. Impressed.”

Angela Bofill released her debut studio album, Angie, in 1978, and continued recording into the 1990s, leaving behind a rich legacy of music that continues to inspire and influence artists and fans alike.

Her funeral will be held at St. Dominick’s Church in California on June 28 at 1 p.m., where family, friends, and fans will gather to celebrate her life and contributions to music.







MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Four Tops’ Alexander Morris Sues Hospital for Racial Discrimination – Says He was Forced into A ‘Restraining Jacket’ | WATCH